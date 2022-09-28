Driving a Clean Energy Future: PG&E Celebrates National Drive Electric Week, Accelerating EV Adoption and Grid Readiness

Company Supports Broader EV Adoption with Clean Transportation Programs and Customer Incentives

In recognition of National Drive Electric Week (Sept. 23 - Oct. 2, 2022), Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is encouraging customers to drive electric, promoting electric vehicle (EV) programs and resources available to customers, and sharing its progress to prepare the grid for widespread EV adoption in support of California’s clean air and climate goals.

Currently, one in six electric vehicles in the nation plugs into PG&E’s grid, or about 330,000 EVs. As part of the 2030 targets outlined in PG&E’s Climate Strategy Report released earlier this year, the company is preparing the grid to quickly and safely power at least 3 million EVs—or about 12,000 GWh of EV-related electric load. PG&E is also working to enable 2 million of those EVs to participate in vehicle-grid integration applications, allowing EVs to be a cornerstone of both reliability and climate resilience.

“We take great pride in the role PG&E is playing to lead the way on clean transportation. The orchestration of EVs is the key to an affordable, reliable and resilient energy future for Californians. We are proactively investing to prepare the grid for this future, and we’re supporting customers at every step of the EV ownership journey by increasing access to charging infrastructure and offering rate options, rebates, tools and education,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President, Utility Partnerships & Innovation.

How PG&E is Supporting California’s EV Future

To unleash the full potential of EVs for customers, PG&E is accelerating equitable EV adoption by:

Continued prioritization of grid readiness and proactively building grid capacity to accommodate new EV demand through a multiyear grid investment plan.

and proactively building grid capacity to accommodate new EV demand through a multiyear grid investment plan. Rapidly accelerating EV-enabling technology by partnering to explore and scale low-cost grid and infrastructure solutions, vehicle-grid integration technology, second-life battery programs, autonomous EVs, and other technologies.

by partnering to explore and scale low-cost grid and infrastructure solutions, vehicle-grid integration technology, second-life battery programs, autonomous EVs, and other technologies. Partnering with innovators across the entire EV value chain to build the large-scale electric infrastructure needed to incorporate EV charging systems into the grid and enable customers to use their EVs to power their homes and communities.

PG&E is also deploying cost-efficient, targeted customer programs to accelerate equitable EV adoption with the aim to:

Increase access to EV infrastructure, by deploying chargers to support all of PG&E’s customers and setting aside budgets in programs for underserved communities.

by deploying chargers to support all of PG&E’s customers and setting aside budgets in programs for underserved communities. Reduce the total cost of EV ownership for customers through innovative rate structures, like PG&E’s real-time EV rate for business customers.

for customers through innovative rate structures, like PG&E’s real-time EV rate for business customers. Increase EV customer awareness by partnering with community organizations to understand local education needs and tailoring tools and materials to drive EV adoption.

by partnering with community organizations to understand local education needs and tailoring tools and materials to drive EV adoption. Seamlessly integrate EVs with the grid, enabling vehicle-grid integration, EV market participation, and grid support.

“We’re excited to collaborate with the broader EV ecosystem of vehicle manufacturers, supply equipment providers and others to create robust marketplaces where many can thrive. We have a Memorandum of Understanding with industry, government, and labor leaders to accelerate ‘vehicle-to-everything’ technologies, and we will continue engaging with coalitions to advocate for policy and regulatory positions that enable accelerated and equitable EV adoption, market integration and customer affordability,” said August.

Local EV Events Coming Soon

PG&E will be participating in multiple EV-focused events in the coming weeks to help educate customers regarding EVs and answer any questions regarding EV adoption:

PG&E’s Vaca-Dixon Substation Centennial Event (Sept. 30) will include EV booths and electric vehicles for customers to explore.

will include EV booths and electric vehicles for customers to explore. Charge Across Town Event (Oct. 8-9) will be held at Embarcadero Plaza during San Francisco’s Fleet Week, Oct. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Charge Across Town will showcase the latest in electric cars, bikes and scooters. Attendees can test drive EVs and learn more from experts regarding EVs and charging options.

EV Customer Programs and Incentives

PG&E offers a variety of tools and resources to help educate customers regarding EV ownership. Customers are invited to check out PG&E’s EV Savings Calculator, an online resource to browse vehicles, discover incentives, compare rate plans and locate charging stations. PG&E also offers an EV Checklist to help customers get started on the path to EV ownership.

PG&E is preparing to launch additional EV buying and charging programs in the coming months. Current programs available include:

PG&E’s EV Fleet Program helps customers with medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in their fleets to install cost-effective charging infrastructure to save money, reduce tailpipe emissions and simplify maintenance.

helps customers with medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in their fleets to install cost-effective charging infrastructure to save money, reduce tailpipe emissions and simplify maintenance. Through its EV Fast Charge Program, PG&E is funding and installing infrastructure at qualifying customer sites to support the expansion of publicly available fast charging stations for light-duty vehicles.

PG&E is funding and installing infrastructure at qualifying customer sites to support the expansion of publicly available fast charging stations for light-duty vehicles. PG&E’s EV Charge Schools Pilot is installing level 2 charging stations at school facilities and educational institutions for staff, parents and students to charge their EVs. PG&E helps fund the costs of purchasing and installing the EV charging equipment and networking fees at participating schools, as well as ongoing maintenance and operations. With up to 40% of the new chargers located in disadvantaged communities, the pilot is bringing EV charging options to customers who might not have had them before.

is installing level 2 charging stations at school facilities and educational institutions for staff, parents and students to charge their EVs. PG&E helps fund the costs of purchasing and installing the EV charging equipment and networking fees at participating schools, as well as ongoing maintenance and operations. With up to 40% of the new chargers located in disadvantaged communities, the pilot is bringing EV charging options to customers who might not have had them before. The EV Charge Parks Program provides charging infrastructure at State parks and beaches for fleet and public usage in support of California’s electrification goals.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006008/en/