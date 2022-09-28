Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:42 2022-09-28 pm EDT
12.66 USD   +1.97%
02:26pDriving A Clean Energy Future : PG&E Celebrates National Drive Electric Week, Accelerating EV Adoption and Grid Readiness
BU
12:36aPg&e : September 21, 2022 - Electric Incident Report
PU
09/26Tronox, Best Buy fall; Wynn Resorts, PG&E rise
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Driving a Clean Energy Future: PG&E Celebrates National Drive Electric Week, Accelerating EV Adoption and Grid Readiness

09/28/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Supports Broader EV Adoption with Clean Transportation Programs and Customer Incentives

In recognition of National Drive Electric Week (Sept. 23 - Oct. 2, 2022), Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is encouraging customers to drive electric, promoting electric vehicle (EV) programs and resources available to customers, and sharing its progress to prepare the grid for widespread EV adoption in support of California’s clean air and climate goals.

Currently, one in six electric vehicles in the nation plugs into PG&E’s grid, or about 330,000 EVs. As part of the 2030 targets outlined in PG&E’s Climate Strategy Report released earlier this year, the company is preparing the grid to quickly and safely power at least 3 million EVs—or about 12,000 GWh of EV-related electric load. PG&E is also working to enable 2 million of those EVs to participate in vehicle-grid integration applications, allowing EVs to be a cornerstone of both reliability and climate resilience.

“We take great pride in the role PG&E is playing to lead the way on clean transportation. The orchestration of EVs is the key to an affordable, reliable and resilient energy future for Californians. We are proactively investing to prepare the grid for this future, and we’re supporting customers at every step of the EV ownership journey by increasing access to charging infrastructure and offering rate options, rebates, tools and education,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President, Utility Partnerships & Innovation.

How PG&E is Supporting California’s EV Future

To unleash the full potential of EVs for customers, PG&E is accelerating equitable EV adoption by:

  • Continued prioritization of grid readiness and proactively building grid capacity to accommodate new EV demand through a multiyear grid investment plan.
  • Rapidly accelerating EV-enabling technology by partnering to explore and scale low-cost grid and infrastructure solutions, vehicle-grid integration technology, second-life battery programs, autonomous EVs, and other technologies.
  • Partnering with innovators across the entire EV value chain to build the large-scale electric infrastructure needed to incorporate EV charging systems into the grid and enable customers to use their EVs to power their homes and communities.

PG&E is also deploying cost-efficient, targeted customer programs to accelerate equitable EV adoption with the aim to:

  • Increase access to EV infrastructure, by deploying chargers to support all of PG&E’s customers and setting aside budgets in programs for underserved communities.
  • Reduce the total cost of EV ownership for customers through innovative rate structures, like PG&E’s real-time EV rate for business customers.
  • Increase EV customer awareness by partnering with community organizations to understand local education needs and tailoring tools and materials to drive EV adoption.
  • Seamlessly integrate EVs with the grid, enabling vehicle-grid integration, EV market participation, and grid support.

“We’re excited to collaborate with the broader EV ecosystem of vehicle manufacturers, supply equipment providers and others to create robust marketplaces where many can thrive. We have a Memorandum of Understanding with industry, government, and labor leaders to accelerate ‘vehicle-to-everything’ technologies, and we will continue engaging with coalitions to advocate for policy and regulatory positions that enable accelerated and equitable EV adoption, market integration and customer affordability,” said August.

Local EV Events Coming Soon

PG&E will be participating in multiple EV-focused events in the coming weeks to help educate customers regarding EVs and answer any questions regarding EV adoption:

  • PG&E’s Vaca-Dixon Substation Centennial Event (Sept. 30) will include EV booths and electric vehicles for customers to explore.
  • Charge Across Town Event (Oct. 8-9) will be held at Embarcadero Plaza during San Francisco’s Fleet Week, Oct. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Charge Across Town will showcase the latest in electric cars, bikes and scooters. Attendees can test drive EVs and learn more from experts regarding EVs and charging options.

EV Customer Programs and Incentives

PG&E offers a variety of tools and resources to help educate customers regarding EV ownership. Customers are invited to check out PG&E’s EV Savings Calculator, an online resource to browse vehicles, discover incentives, compare rate plans and locate charging stations. PG&E also offers an EV Checklist to help customers get started on the path to EV ownership.

PG&E is preparing to launch additional EV buying and charging programs in the coming months. Current programs available include:

  • PG&E’s EV Fleet Program helps customers with medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in their fleets to install cost-effective charging infrastructure to save money, reduce tailpipe emissions and simplify maintenance.
  • Through its EV Fast Charge Program, PG&E is funding and installing infrastructure at qualifying customer sites to support the expansion of publicly available fast charging stations for light-duty vehicles.
  • PG&E’s EV Charge Schools Pilot is installing level 2 charging stations at school facilities and educational institutions for staff, parents and students to charge their EVs. PG&E helps fund the costs of purchasing and installing the EV charging equipment and networking fees at participating schools, as well as ongoing maintenance and operations. With up to 40% of the new chargers located in disadvantaged communities, the pilot is bringing EV charging options to customers who might not have had them before.
  • The EV Charge Parks Program provides charging infrastructure at State parks and beaches for fleet and public usage in support of California’s electrification goals.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
02:26pDriving A Clean Energy Future : PG&E Celebrates National Drive Electric Week, Accelerating..
BU
12:36aPg&e : September 21, 2022 - Electric Incident Report
PU
09/26Tronox, Best Buy fall; Wynn Resorts, PG&E rise
AQ
09/26Forest service seizes PG&E equipment as part of fire probe
AQ
09/26Feds Begin Criminal Investigation Into PG&E Role in California Mosquito Wildfires
MT
09/26PG&E Faces Federal Criminal Investigation Over California Wildfire
MT
09/26S&P Dow Jones Unveils Changes to S&P 500, MidCap, SmallCap Indices
MT
09/26Wall Street Set to Open Lower Amid Recession Worries, Currency Volatility
MT
09/26US Futures Lower Amid Recession Worries, Currency Volatility
MT
09/26PG&E to Replace Citrix Systems in S&P 500 Oct. 3, Shares Rise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 232 M - -
Net income 2022 2 044 M - -
Net Debt 2022 46 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 905 M 25 905 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,41 $
Average target price 16,11 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION5.02%25 905
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.15%159 304
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.58%76 238
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.27%75 703
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.77%61 630
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.98%58 613