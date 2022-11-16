Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17 2022-11-16 pm EST
14.75 USD   +2.11%
01:01pGobble Up Energy Savings to Help Reduce Higher Holiday Energy Bills
BU
11/15On Utility Scam Awareness Day, PG&E Wants to Help Customers Recognize and Avoid Utility Scams
BU
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts PG&E's Price Target to $14 From $12.50, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gobble Up Energy Savings to Help Reduce Higher Holiday Energy Bills

11/16/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Top Five Things You Can Do for an Energy Efficient Thanksgiving

The holiday season is upon us. With a drop in temperatures, shorter days and longer nights, guests staying over, and appliances operating on overdrive the Thanksgiving holiday can lead to an increase in energy use.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) understands customers are facing rising costs for a variety of products and services and we are here to help with tips and tools that can lower winter energy use and manage monthly bills.

Here are five simple ways to save energy this Thanksgiving:

  • Set the thermostat lower. Save up to 15% on energy bills by setting the thermostat to 68 degrees (health permitting) when home. When you’re away from home, either turn the thermostat down to 65 degrees or turn off entirely.
  • Reverse ceiling fan. Not just a hot weather tool, you can make sure the fan is spinning clockwise to circulate warm air throughout the living space.
  • Lower the water heater temperature. Save on heating costs by setting the water heater to 120 degrees or lower. Take shorter showers for additional savings.
  • Cover windows. Close curtains, shades, and blinds at night to prevent warm air from escaping.
  • Use a dimmer light switch and turn off the lights in unused rooms.

For personalized ways to save, customers can answer a few simple questions abut their household energy use to get recommendations as part of PG&E’s free Home Energy Checkup. Customers will receive an estimate of what’s using energy in their home and a list of personalized, suggested improvements to help reduce costs.

Customers also can reduce seasonal spikes in energy bills by exploring assistance programs. Enroll in free programs including Budget Billing to spread energy costs evenly throughout the year and Bill Forecast Alerts to receive notifications when the a monthly bill is expected to exceed an amount set by the customer.

Some customers may be eligible for income-qualified programs including the California Alternative Rates for Energy (CARE) program offering a monthly discount of 20% or more on gas and electricity and the Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) program offering a monthly discount of 18% on electricity only. Qualifying customers may also be eligible for the Energy Saving Assistance Program offering free improvements to make the home more efficient, safe, and comfortable.

For more easy tips for cold weather savings, visit www.pge.com/winter.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
01:01pGobble Up Energy Savings to Help Reduce Higher Holiday Energy Bills
BU
11/15On Utility Scam Awareness Day, PG&E Wants to Help Customers Recognize and Avoid Utility..
BU
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts PG&E's Price Target to $14 From $12.50, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
11/08Winter Storm Moves through Northern and Central California Bringing Rain and Snow; Hund..
BU
11/07As Winter Rain and Snow Hit California, PG&E Is Prepared to Respond to Storm Related Ou..
BU
11/04Rain and Snow Throughout Northern California Serves as Reminder to Practice Winter Stor..
BU
11/03New Balloon Safety Law to Make Celebrating with Metallic Balloons Safer, Reduce Balloon..
BU
11/02PG&E Offers Free Annual Gas Safety Checks to Help Keep Customers Warm and Safe
BU
11/01Investing In Our Communities : New Program Provides Financial Education, Mentorship, and C..
BU
10/28Credit Suisse Adjusts PG&E's price Target to $17 From $16, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 256 M - -
Net income 2022 2 068 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 702 M 28 702 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,44 $
Average target price 16,81 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION19.11%28 702
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.19%164 756
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.41%74 796
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.89%71 667
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.62%68 214
ENEL S.P.A.-27.48%53 931