Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Here to Help: PG&E Will Continue Providing Robust Customer Support Once COVID-19 Protections End in Late June

04/05/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Past Due Bills Have Grown Significantly Since the Start of the Pandemic

Customers Encouraged to Take Action Now by Exploring Financial-Assistance Programs and Establishing Payment Plans

As the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic start to subside, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds customers with past-due balances to explore available financial-assistance programs now, before the customer protections put in place during the pandemic end on June 30, 2021. In place since March 2020, these customer protections included suspending service disconnections for customers with unpaid bills.

Customers are encouraged to act now and not wait until protections expire if they are behind on payments. Numerous programs, tools and tips are available. Please call us today at (800) 743-5000 if you have an outstanding balance. Translated support in over 250 additional languages is available at that phone number.

We have been working with customers with past-due balances for more than a year and will continue these efforts months after the protections expire. PG&E will not initiate disconnections immediately after the protections end. Since March 2020, more than 1.6 million payment plans have been created for residential and commercial customers.

“We are creating early awareness around the expiration of the protections and have tools in place to help our customers look to the future. With a goal of ensuring a smooth transition, we’ve incorporated feedback from customers, key stakeholders and community leaders in the development of our transition plan once protections end," said Marlene Santos, PG&E’s EVP of Customer Care. “Don’t wait until summer. Call us now. We’re here to help.”

The number of residential customers with past-due balances has grown almost 30% from February 2020 to February 2021.

Especially as many customers find themselves with past due amounts for the first time, PG&E will communicate early and clearly that we are here to help. Ongoing communications with customers will focus on the expiration of COVID-19 emergency customer protections, helping customers understand the status of their account, offering helpful resources and enabling customers to stay current through ongoing support and financial assistance programs.

PG&E’s proposed transition plan designed specifically to help customers manage their bills as protections are lifted was submitted to the CPUC last week for review. While awaiting official CPUC approval, PG&E will continue communicating with customers to ensure that they are aware and prepared for the anticipated expiration of the COVID-19 emergency customer protections on June 30. Proactive contact with customers during the pandemic has saved customers more than $5 million just by changing their rate plan.

Here are some actions that we plan to assist customers as the COVID-19 protections end:

  • Staggering the restart of the collections and disconnection process with a grace period after the protections end to support customers facing uncertainty.
  • A new online medical practitioner portal for the Medical Baseline program will be launched. To simplify the enrollment and recertification process, the portal will enable qualified medical practitioners to certify a customer’s eligibility for the Medical Baseline program online. The program provides customers an additional monthly allotment of energy at the lowest price on the current rate.

For more updates on our ongoing response to the pandemic and to learn more about financial assistance and support programs, visit pge.com/covid19.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
04:31pHERE TO HELP : PG&E Will Continue Providing Robust Customer Support Once COVID-1..
BU
03/31PG&E CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
03/31PG&E  : Further Strengthens Utility Leadership with Two New Appointments
BU
03/31PG&E  : March 29, 2021 Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA PG&E; Document 1369 PG&E's Respo..
PU
03/25PG&E  : Electric Incident Report
PU
03/24PG&E  : March 22, 2021 CPUC Response to Judge Alsup
PU
03/24PG&E  : March 23, 2021 Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA United States v. PG&E – CP..
PU
03/24PG&E  : Names Chris Foster as Permanent Finance Chief
MT
03/24PG&E  : Continuing to Shape Its Leadership Team for the Future, PG&E Names Chris..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 186 M - -
Net income 2021 2 093 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 824 M 22 824 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 14,04 $
Last Close Price 11,50 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher A. Foster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-7.70%22 824
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.79%148 619
ENEL S.P.A.1.92%100 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.68%82 148
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.16%74 060
ORSTED A/S-17.61%68 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ