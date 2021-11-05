Keeping Communities Safe: Key Safety Actions for the Return of Wet Weather to Much of Northern and Central California and the End of Daylight Saving Time This Weekend

Clocks and calendars help us keep track of our busy lives and allow us to think about what lies ahead, either later today or later this month, it’s time to pay attention to those clocks and calendars.

As clocks go back one hour and wet weather returns this weekend, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) offers energy saving and safety tips as the days get shorter and the rainy season continues.

This weekend, at 2 a.m. on Sunday, daylight saving time ends and clocks fall back one hour as much of the western United States returns to Pacific Standard Time. The time change means sunrise and sunset come sooner. And those shorter days require even more focus on driving safety.

And with the calendar flipped to November, we’re starting to see more frequent rain showers across much of Northern and Central California. That’s great news, but customers need to be prepared to do what needs to be done to stay safe during wet weather.

Here are some tips to help:

PG&E energy and safety tips for the time change

Be sure to adjust timers so lights are not on during daylight or off in darkness, and consider adjusting sprinkler and pool pump timers.

Use photo-sensitive lighting for outdoor lights that turn on in daylight and turn off at night.

Adjust vehicle mirrors and visors as the earlier sunrise and later sunset may cause glare while driving at early morning and late afternoon. Use automotive glass cleaner on the inside of vehicle windows to remove vapor build up to improve visibility and prevent fogging.

Be aware of pedestrians out walking in the early evening as sun sets or while dark.

PG&E tips to prepare for the rainy season

Be sure to have flashlights or battery-operated lanterns with fresh batteries in case of power outages.

Avoid using candles due to the fire risk.

Keep cell phones, tablets and other devices charged in case of a power outage.

If you have a landline, have available a corded telephone that doesn’t require electricity, or a battery-backup phone system so you can receive and make phone calls during a power outage.

Put away or secure outdoor furniture and cushions to prevent wind and rain damage.

If you see a downed power line, call 911 and stay away.

To report a power outage and to get updates on your outage status, call 800-PGE-5002 or visit www.pge.com/outages

