Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 02:25:10 pm EDT
12.69 USD   +0.28%
01:35pMore than Three Million PG&E Customers Now Enrolled in Paperless Billing
BU
05/02PG&E Launches the Nation's Most Comprehensive Study on Hydrogen's Feasibility Within Gas Pipelines
BU
04/29Wells Fargo Raises PG&E's Price Target to $19 From $18, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

More than Three Million PG&E Customers Now Enrolled in Paperless Billing

05/03/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It’s Secure, Fast and Easy So Why Not Join the More than Half of PG&E Customers Saving 1,100 Trees Every Month by Going Paperless

For the first time ever, more than 50 percent of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers get a paperless bill each month, and that number continues to grow.

The 3.1 million customers currently enrolled in the program are saving 1,100 trees every month by opting to not receive a paper bill. The push to enroll more customers is part of PG&E’s larger effort to reduce the impacts of climate change. PG&E helped customers avoid 645,782 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions through energy efficiency programs last year – roughly equal to $437 million in energy bill savings.

“We thank the millions of customers who have taken action to protect the environment and cut down on clutter. We want to encourage the remaining half of our customers to do the same. Going paperless is easy, it doesn’t affect your account, and there is no fee,” said Vincent Davis, PG&E Vice President of Customer Operations and Enablement.

And signing up is simple. Once signed up, customers receive an email with a link to view their bill, their monthly usage statements, and various resources in place of a traditional paper bill. The paperless bill has the same information as the paper bill. Click here to get started.

It’s convenient and clutter-free. And there are more reasons to go paperless including:

  • It’s secure: View up to 24 months of account history in your protected online account
  • It’s fast: Receive an email alert when your monthly statement arrives
  • It’s easy: You don’t need to go to the post office, buy a stamp and other hassles that come with paper bills
  • It’s good for the planet: Less paper benefits the environment

Customers can still obtain a paper bill by printing it at home and paperless bills are available 24/7.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
01:35pMore than Three Million PG&E Customers Now Enrolled in Paperless Billing
BU
05/02PG&E Launches the Nation's Most Comprehensive Study on Hydrogen's Feasibility Within Ga..
BU
04/29Wells Fargo Raises PG&E's Price Target to $19 From $18, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
04/28Local Students Pursuing STEM Education Invited to Apply for College Scholarships of Up ..
BU
04/28The Arbor Day Foundation Awards Recognition to PG&E as 2022 Tree Line USA Utility
BU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : PG&E Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28PG&E Posts Higher Q1 Core Earnings, Operating Revenue, Reaffirms 2022 Core Earnings Out..
MT
04/28PG&E : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28PG&E : Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04/28PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 053 M - -
Net income 2022 2 151 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 075 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 141 M 25 141 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,65 $
Average target price 16,04 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION4.20%25 141
NEXTERA ENERGY-25.16%137 260
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.62%83 688
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.01%77 787
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.90%72 899
ENEL S.P.A.-12.39%65 905