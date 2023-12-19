Federal agency's multi-year review process will provide multiple opportunities for public participation

AVILA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) determined today that Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) License Renewal Application (LRA) for extended operations of Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) is sufficient for its review. The NRC's determination of sufficiency now allows PG&E to continue operating Units 1 and 2 at DCPP past their current licenses (2024 and 2025, respectively), while the LRA is under review.

As the agency fully evaluates PG&E's application, the multi-year review process will provide opportunities for public participation.

PG&E filed the LRA on Nov. 7, at the state's direction, to ensure electric reliability for all Californians. The facility is the state's largest power plant and producer of clean energy, generating enough carbon-free electricity to meet the needs of three million people.

The announcement comes after the California Public Utility Commission voted last week to approve the ratemaking design and new retirement dates for Diablo Canyon's Units 1 and 2, now 2029 and 2030 respectively.

"PG&E remains committed to complying with energy policies to ensure the state has the option to keep DCPP online past 2025 to ensure electricity reliability as California continues toward its clean energy future," Maureen Zawalick, DCPP Vice President, said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue providing homes and businesses across California with safe, clean, and affordable power."

More information about the license renewal process can be found at the NRC's website: Reactor License Renewal | NRC.gov

Media Material

B-roll and pictures of DCPP can be found here.

About DCPP

DCPP is the state's largest source of clean energy and generates 2,200 megawatts of baseline electricity, providing approximately 17% of California's zero-carbon electricity supply and 8.6% of the state's total electricity supply.

It employs nearly 1,300 employees and is one of the largest private employers in San Luis Obispo County, located in California's Central Coast region. On average, PG&E and its employees provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in programmatic grants and charitable donations every year within San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. PG&E employees also volunteer thousands of hours of personal time each year to after-school athletic programs, environmental organizations, churches, and other community organizations.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuclear-regulatory-commission-accepts-pges-diablo-canyon-power-plant-license-renewal-application-allows-both-units-to-continue-operating-past-current-licenses-302019499.html

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company