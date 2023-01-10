Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:23:35 2023-01-10 am EST
15.57 USD   -2.44%
09:13aOver 220,000 still without power due to California storm
RE
01/09PG&E Continues Response to Intense Series of Winter Storms Impacting Northern and Central California Through Tuesday
PR
01/09California storm leaves over 120,000 still without power
RE
Over 220,000 still without power due to California storm

01/10/2023 | 09:13am EST
FILE PHOTO: A tree blocks a roadway after it fell in high winds during a winter storm in West Sacramento

(Reuters) - More than 220,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Tuesday, as severe flooding hits California after a massive storm last week, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

Bad weather disrupted road travel with flash floods and rock slides and have wreaked havoc on the state's power grid, knocking out electricity to tens for thousands of Californians.

According to PowerOutage.us, the utility with the most outages was Pacific Gas and Electric Co (PG&E) with over 190,000 customers without power, followed by Sacramento Municipal Utility District at 22,900.

PG&E is a unit of California energy company PG&E Corp.

"More than 5,000 dedicated personnel currently responding to the storm, including contractors, with additional resources expected to arrive and assist in the coming days," PG&E said on its website on Monday.

At least a dozen fatalities have been attributed to several back-to-back storms that have lashed California since Dec. 26. The six storms since just after Christmas have been accompanied by pounding surf that has battered seaside communities, as well as fierce, gale-force winds that have uprooted thousands of trees weakened by prolonged drought.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 056 M - -
Net income 2022 2 046 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 724 M 31 724 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 74,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-2.28%31 724
NEXTERA ENERGY0.56%167 061
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.13%81 003
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.31%77 769
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.82%73 027
ENEL S.P.A.11.31%61 133