2023
ANNUAL REPORT
of
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
300 Lakeside Drive
Oakland, CA 94612
to the
Public Utilities Commission
of the
State of California
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Volume No. 1 (Form 1)
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Board of Directors of Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Opinion
We have audited the financial statements of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet-regulatory basis as of December 31, 2023, and the related statements of income-regulatory basis, retained earnings-regulatory basis, and cash flows-regulatory basis for the year then ended, included on pages 110 through 123 of the accompanying Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Form 1, and the related notes to the financial statements (the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the assets, liabilities, and proprietary capital of the Company as of December 31, 2023, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the accounting requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as set forth in its applicable Uniform System of Accounts and published accounting releases.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company, and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audit. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Emphasis of Matter-Basis of Accounting
As discussed in the Note 1 to the financial statements, these financial statements were prepared in accordance with the accounting requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as set forth in its applicable Uniform System of Accounts and published accounting releases, which is a basis of accounting other than accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. As a result, the financial statements may not be suitable for another purpose. Our opinion is not modified with respect to this matter.
Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with the accounting requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as set forth in its applicable Uniform System of Accounts and published accounting releases. Management is also responsible for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date that the financial statements are available to be issued.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the financial statements.
In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:
- Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the financial statements.
- Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.
We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.
Restriction on Use
This report is intended solely for the information and use of the board of directors and management of the Company and for filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and is not intended to be and should not be used by anyone other than these specified parties.
April 17, 2024
- 2 -
FERC Form
THIS FILING IS
Item 1:
An Initial (Original) Submission OR
Resubmission No.
FERC FINANCIAL REPORT
FERC FORM No. 1: Annual Report of
Major Electric Utilities, Licensees
and Others and Supplemental
Form 3-Q: Quarterly Financial Report
These reports are mandatory under the Federal Power Act, Sections 3, 4(a), 304 and 309, and 18 CFR 141.1 and 141.400. Failure to report may result in criminal fines, civil penalties and other sanctions as provided by law. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission does not consider these reports to be of confidential nature
Exact Legal Name of Respondent (Company)
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Year/Period of Report End of: 2023 / Q4
FERC FORM NO. 1 (REV. 02-04)
INSTRUCTIONS FOR FILING FERC FORM NOS. 1 and 3-Q
GENERAL INFORMATION
Purpose
FERC Form No. 1 (FERC Form 1) is an annual regulatory requirement for Major electric utilities, licensees and others (18 C.F.R. § 141.1). FERC Form No. 3-Q ( FERC Form 3-Q) is a quarterly regulatory requirement which supplements the annual financial reporting requirement (18 C.F.R. § 141.400). These reports are designed to collect financial and operational information from electric utilities, licensees and others subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. These reports are also considered to be non-confidential public use forms.
Who Must Submit
Each Major electric utility, licensee, or other, as classified in the Commission's Uniform System of Accounts Prescribed for Public Utilities, Licensees, and Others Subject To the Provisions of The Federal Power Act (18 C.F.R. Part 101), must submit FERC Form 1 (18 C.F.R. § 141.1), and FERC Form 3-Q (18 C.F.R. § 141.400).
Note: Major means having, in each of the three previous calendar years, sales or transmission service that exceeds one of the following:
one million megawatt hours of total annual sales, 100 megawatt hours of annual sales for resale,
500 megawatt hours of annual power exchanges delivered, or
500 megawatt hours of annual wheeling for others (deliveries plus losses).
What and Where to Submit
Submit FERC Form Nos. 1 and 3-Q electronically through the eCollection portal at https://eCollection.ferc.gov , and according to the specifications in the Form 1 and 3-Q taxonomies.
The Corporate Officer Certification must be submitted electronically as part of the FERC Forms 1 and 3-Q filings.
Submit immediately upon publication, by either eFiling or mail, two (2) copies to the Secretary of the Commission, the latest Annual Report to Stockholders. Unless eFiling the Annual Report to Stockholders, mail the stockholders report to the Secretary of the Commission at:
Secretary
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission 888 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20426
For the CPA Certification Statement, submit within 30 days after filing the FERC Form 1, a letter or report (not applicable to filers classified as Class C or Class D prior to January 1, 1984). The CPA Certification Statement can be either eFiled or mailed to the Secretary of the Commission at the address above.
The CPA Certification Statement should:
Attest to the conformity, in all material aspects, of the below listed (schedules and pages) with the Commission's applicable Uniform System of Accounts (including applicable notes relating thereto and the Chief Accountant's published accounting releases), and
Be signed by independent certified public accountants or an independent licensed public accountant certified or licensed by a regulatory authority of a State or other political subdivision of the U. S. (See 18 C.F.R. §§ 41.10-41.12 for specific qualifications.)
Schedules
Pages
Comparative Balance Sheet
110-113
Statement of Income
114-117
Statement of Retained Earnings
118-119
Statement of Cash Flows
120-121
Notes to Financial Statements
122-123
The following format must be used for the CPA Certification Statement unless unusual circumstances or conditions, explained in the letter or report, demand that it be varied. Insert parenthetical phrases only when exceptions are reported.
"In connection with our regular examination of the financial statements of [COMPANY NAME] for the year ended on which we have reported separately under date of [DATE], we have also reviewed schedules [NAME OF SCHEDULES] of FERC Form No. 1 for the year filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for conformity in all material respects with the requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as set forth in its applicable Uniform System of Accounts and published accounting releases. Our review for this purpose included such tests of the accounting records and such other auditing procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances.
Based on our review, in our opinion the accompanying schedules identified in the preceding paragraph (except as noted below) conform in all material respects with the accounting requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as set forth in its applicable Uniform System of Accounts and published accounting releases." The letter or report must state which, if any, of the pages above do not conform to the Commission's requirements. Describe the discrepancies that exist.
Filers are encouraged to file their Annual Report to Stockholders, and the CPA Certification Statement using eFiling. Further instructions are found on the Commission's website at https://www.ferc.gov/ferc-online/ferc-online/frequently-asked-questions-faqs-efilingferc-online
.
Federal, State, and Local Governments and other authorized users may obtain additional blank copies of FERC Form 1 and 3-Q free of charge from https://www.ferc.gov/general-information-0/electric-industry-forms
.
When to Submit
FERC Forms 1 and 3-Q must be filed by the following schedule:
FERC Form 1 for each year ending December 31 must be filed by April 18th of the following year (18 CFR § 141.1), and
FERC Form 3-Q for each calendar quarter must be filed within 60 days after the reporting quarter (18 C.F.R. § 141.400).
Where to Send Comments on Public Reporting Burden.
The public reporting burden for the FERC Form 1 collection of information is estimated to average 1,168 hours per response, including the time for reviewing instructions, searching existing data sources, gathering and maintaining the data-needed, and completing and reviewing the collection of information. The public reporting burden for the FERC Form 3-Q collection of information is estimated to average 168 hours per response.
Send comments regarding these burden estimates or any aspect of these collections of information, including suggestions for reducing burden, to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street NE, Washington, DC 20426 (Attention: Information Clearance Officer); and to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget, Washington, DC 20503 (Attention: Desk Officer for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission). No person shall be subject to any penalty if any collection of information does not display a valid control number (44 U.S.C. § 3512 (a)).
GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare this report in conformity with the Uniform System of Accounts (18 CFR Part 101) (USofA). Interpret all accounting words and phrases in accordance with the USofA.
Enter in whole numbers (dollars or MWH) only, except where otherwise noted. (Enter cents for averages and figures per unit where cents are important. The truncating of cents is allowed except on the four basic financial statements where rounding is required.) The amounts shown on all supporting pages must agree with the amounts entered on the statements that they support. When applying thresholds to determine significance for reporting purposes, use for balance sheet accounts the balances at the end of the current reporting period, and use for statement of income accounts the current year's year to date amounts. Complete each question fully and accurately, even if it has been answered in a previous report. Enter the word "None" where it truly and completely states the fact.
For any page(s) that is not applicable to the respondent, omit the page(s) and enter "NA," "NONE," or "Not Applicable" in column (d) on the List of Schedules, pages 2 and 3.
Enter the month, day, and year for all dates. Use customary abbreviations. The "Date of Report" included in the header of each page is to be completed only for resubmissions (see VII. below).
Generally, except for certain schedules, all numbers, whether they are expected to be debits or credits, must be reported as positive. Numbers having a sign that is different from the expected sign must be reported by enclosing the numbers in parentheses. For any resubmissions, please explain the reason for the resubmission in a footnote to the data field.
Do not make references to reports of previous periods/years or to other reports in lieu of required entries, except as specifically authorized.
Wherever (schedule) pages refer to figures from a previous period/year, the figures reported must be based upon those shown by the report of the previous period/year, or an appropriate explanation given as to why the different figures were used. Schedule specific instructions are found in the applicable taxonomy and on the applicable blank rendered form.
Definitions for statistical classifications used for completing schedules for transmission system reporting are as follows:
FNS - Firm Network Transmission Service for Self. "Firm" means service that can not be interrupted for economic reasons and is intended to remain reliable even under adverse conditions. "Network Service" is Network Transmission Service as described in Order No. 888 and the Open Access Transmission Tariff. "Self" means the respondent.
FNO - Firm Network Service for Others. "Firm" means that service cannot be interrupted for economic reasons and is intended to remain reliable even under adverse conditions. "Network Service" is Network Transmission Service as described in Order No. 888 and the Open Access Transmission Tariff.
LFP - for Long-Term Firm Point-to-Point Transmission Reservations. "Long-Term" means one year or longer and" firm" means that service cannot be interrupted for economic reasons and is intended to remain reliable even under adverse conditions. "Point-to-Point Transmission Reservations" are described in Order No. 888 and the Open Access Transmission Tariff. For all transactions identified as LFP, provide in a footnote the termination date of the contract defined as the earliest date either buyer or seller can unilaterally cancel the contract.
OLF - Other Long-Term Firm Transmission Service. Report service provided under contracts which do not conform to the terms of the Open Access Transmission Tariff. "Long-Term" means one year or longer and "firm" means that service cannot be interrupted for economic reasons and is intended to remain reliable even under adverse conditions. For all transactions identified as OLF, provide in a footnote the termination date of the contract defined as the earliest date either buyer or seller can unilaterally get out of the contract.
SFP - Short-Term Firm Point-to-Point Transmission Reservations. Use this classification for all firm point-to-point transmission reservations, where the duration of each period of reservation is less than one-year.
NF - Non-Firm Transmission Service, where firm means that service cannot be interrupted for economic reasons and is intended to remain reliable even under adverse conditions.
OS - Other Transmission Service. Use this classification only for those services which can not be placed in the above-mentioned classifications, such as all other service regardless of the length of the contract and service FERC Form. Describe the type of service in a footnote for each entry.
AD - Out-of-Period Adjustments. Use this code for any accounting adjustments or "true-ups" for service provided in prior reporting periods. Provide an explanation in a footnote for each adjustment.
DEFINITIONS
Commission Authorization (Comm. Auth.) -- The authorization of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or any other Commission. Name the commission whose authorization was obtained and give date of the authorization.
Respondent -- The person, corporation, licensee, agency, authority, or other Legal entity or instrumentality in whose behalf the report is made.
EXCERPTS FROM THE LAW
Federal Power Act, 16 U.S.C. § 791a-825r
Sec. 3. The words defined in this section shall have the following meanings for purposes of this Act, to with:
'Corporation' means any corporation, joint-stock company, partnership, association, business trust, organized group of persons, whether incorporated or not, or a receiver or receivers, trustee or trustees of any of the foregoing. It shall not include 'municipalities, as hereinafter defined; 'Person' means an individual or a corporation;
'Licensee, means any person, State, or municipality Licensed under the provisions of section 4 of this Act, and any assignee or successor in interest thereof;
'municipality means a city, county, irrigation district, drainage district, or other political subdivision or agency of a State competent under the Laws thereof to carry and the business of developing, transmitting, unitizing, or distributing power; ......
"project' means. a complete unit of improvement or development, consisting of a power house, all water conduits, all dams and appurtenant works and structures (including navigation structures) which are a part of said unit, and all storage, diverting, or fore bay reservoirs directly connected therewith, the primary line or lines transmitting power there from to the point of junction with the distribution system or with the interconnected primary transmission system, all miscellaneous structures used and useful in connection with said unit or any part thereof, and all water rights, rights-of-way, ditches, dams, reservoirs, Lands, or interest in Lands the use and occupancy of which are necessary or
wk-20231231.xm_170475.html[5/22/2024 4:44:20 PM]
FERC Form
appropriate in the maintenance and operation of such unit;
"Sec. 4. The Commission is hereby authorized and empowered
'To make investigations and to collect and record data concerning the utilization of the water 'resources of any region to be developed, the water-power industry and its relation to other industries and to interstate or foreign commerce, and concerning the location, capacity, development costs, and relation to markets of power sites; ... to the extent the Commission may deem necessary or useful for the purposes of this Act."
"Sec. 304.
Every Licensee and every public utility shall file with the Commission such annual and other periodic or special* reports as the Commission may by rules and regulations or other prescribe as necessary or appropriate to assist the Commission in the proper administration of this Act. The Commission may prescribe the manner and FERC Form in which such reports shall be made, and require from such persons specific answers to all questions upon which the Commission may need information. The Commission may require that such reports shall include, among other things, full information as to assets and Liabilities, capitalization, net investment, and reduction thereof, gross receipts, interest due and paid, depreciation, and other reserves, cost of project and other facilities, cost of maintenance and operation of the project and other facilities, cost of renewals and replacement of the project works and other facilities, depreciation, generation, transmission, distribution, delivery, use, and sale of electric energy. The Commission may require any such person to make adequate provision for currently determining such costs and other facts. Such reports shall be made under oath unless the Commission otherwise specifies*.10
"Sec. 309.
The Commission shall have power to perform any and all acts, and to prescribe, issue, make, and rescind such orders, rules and regulations as it may find necessary or appropriate to carry out the provisions of this Act. Among other things, such rules and regulations may define accounting, technical, and trade terms used in this Act; and may prescribe the FERC Form or FERC Forms of all statements, declarations, applications, and reports to be filed with the Commission, the information which they shall contain, and the time within which they shall be field..."
GENERAL PENALTIES
The Commission may assess up to $1 million per day per violation of its rules and regulations. See FPA § 316(a) (2005), 16 U.S.C. § 825o(a).
FERC FORM NO. 1 (ED. 03-07)
FERC FORM NO. 1
REPORT OF MAJOR ELECTRIC UTILITIES, LICENSEES AND OTHER
IDENTIFICATION
01
Exact Legal Name of Respondent
02 Year/ Period of Report
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
End of: 2023 / Q4
03
Previous Name and Date of Change (If name changed during year)
/
04
Address of Principal Office at End of Period (Street, City, State, Zip Code)
300 LAKESIDE DRIVE, OAKLAND, CA 94612
05
Name of Contact Person
06 Title of Contact Person
JENNIFER GARBODEN
DIRECTOR, CORP ACCOUNTING
07
Address of Contact Person (Street, City, State, Zip Code)
300 LAKESIDE DRIVE, OAKLAND, CA 94612
09 This Report is An Original / A Resubmission
08
Telephone of Contact Person, Including Area Code
(1)
An Original
10 Date of Report (Mo, Da, Yr)
(415) 973-5456
05/22/2024
(2)
A Resubmission
Annual Corporate Officer Certification
The undersigned officer certifies that:
I have examined this report and to the best of my knowledge, information, and belief all statements of fact contained in this report are correct statements of the business affairs of the respondent and the financial statements, and other financial information contained in this report, conform in all material respects to the Uniform System of Accounts.
01 Name
03 Signature
04 Date Signed (Mo, Da, Yr)
Stephanie Williams
/s/ Stephanie Williams
05/22/2024
02 Title
Vice President, CFO,
and Controller, Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Title 18, U.S.C. 1001 makes it a crime for any person to knowingly and willingly to make to any Agency or Department of the United States any false, fictitious or fraudulent statements as to any matter within its jurisdiction.
FERC FORM No. 1 (REV. 02-04)
Page 1
Name of Respondent:
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
- A Resubmission
LIST OF SCHEDULES (Electric Utility)
Enter in column (c) the terms "none," "not applicable," or "NA," as appropriate, where no information or amounts have been reported for certain pages. Omit pages where the respondents are "none," "not applicable," or "NA".
Line No.
Title of Schedule
Reference Page No.
Remarks
(a)
(b)
(c)
Identification
1
List of Schedules
1
General Information
101
2
Control Over Respondent
102
3
Corporations Controlled by Respondent
103
4
Officers
104
5
Directors
105
6
Information on Formula Rates
106
7
Important Changes During the Year
108
8
Comparative Balance Sheet
110
9
Statement of Income for the Year
114
10
Statement of Retained Earnings for the Year
118
12
Statement of Cash Flows
120
12
Notes to Financial Statements
122
13
Statement of Accum Other Comp Income, Comp Income, and Hedging Activities
122a
14
Summary of Utility Plant & Accumulated Provisions for Dep, Amort & Dep
200
15
Nuclear Fuel Materials
202
16
Electric Plant in Service
204
17
Electric Plant Leased to Others
213
NONE
18
Electric Plant Held for Future Use
214
NONE
19
Construction Work in Progress-Electric
216
20
Accumulated Provision for Depreciation of Electric Utility Plant
219
21
Investment of Subsidiary Companies
224
22
Materials and Supplies
227
23
Allowances
228
24
Extraordinary Property Losses
230a
NONE
25
Unrecovered Plant and Regulatory Study Costs
230b
26
Transmission Service and Generation Interconnection Study Costs
231
27
Other Regulatory Assets
232
28
Miscellaneous Deferred Debits
233
29
Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes
234
30
Capital Stock
250
31
Other Paid-in Capital
253
32
Capital Stock Expense
254b
33
Long-Term Debt
256
34
Reconciliation of Reported Net Income with Taxable Inc for Fed Inc Tax
261
35
Taxes Accrued, Prepaid and Charged During the Year
262
36
Accumulated Deferred Investment Tax Credits
266
37
Other Deferred Credits
269
38
Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes-Accelerated Amortization Property
272
39
Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes-Other Property
274
40
Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes-Other
276
41
Other Regulatory Liabilities
278
42
Electric Operating Revenues
300
43
Regional Transmission Service Revenues (Account 457.1)
302
NONE
44
Sales of Electricity by Rate Schedules
304
45
Sales for Resale
310
46
Electric Operation and Maintenance Expenses
320
47
Purchased Power
326
48
Transmission of Electricity for Others
328
49
Transmission of Electricity by ISO/RTOs
331
NONE
wk-20231231.xm_170475.html[5/22/2024 4:44:20 PM]
FERC Form
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
66.1
66.2
67
68
69
70
71
Transmission of Electricity by Others
Miscellaneous General Expenses-Electric
Depreciation and Amortization of Electric Plant (Account 403, 404, 405)
Regulatory Commission Expenses
Research, Development and Demonstration Activities
Distribution of Salaries and Wages
Common Utility Plant and Expenses
Amounts included in ISO/RTO Settlement Statements
Purchase and Sale of Ancillary Services
Monthly Transmission System Peak Load
Monthly ISO/RTO Transmission System Peak Load
Electric Energy Account
Monthly Peaks and Output
Steam Electric Generating Plant Statistics
Hydroelectric Generating Plant Statistics
Pumped Storage Generating Plant Statistics
Generating Plant Statistics Pages
Energy Storage Operations (Large Plants)
Energy Storage Operations (Small Plants)
Transmission Line Statistics Pages
Transmission Lines Added During Year
Substations
Transactions with Associated (Affiliated) Companies
Footnote Data
Stockholders' Reports (check appropriate box)
Stockholders' Reports Check appropriate box:
Two copies will be submitted
No annual report to stockholders is prepared
332
335
336
350
352
354
356
397
398
400
400a
NONE
401a
401b
402
406
408
410
414
419
422
424
426
429
FERC FORM No. 1 (ED. 12-96)
Name of Respondent:
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Page 2
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
- A Resubmission
GENERAL INFORMATION
1. Provide name and title of officer having custody of the general corporate books of account and address of office where the general corporate books are kept, and address of office where any other corporate books of account are kept, if different from that where the general corporate books are kept.
Stephanie N. Williams
Vice President, Controller and CFO
300 LAKESIDE DRIVE, OAKLAND, CA 94612
2. Provide the name of the State under the laws of which respondent is incorporated, and date of incorporation. If incorporated under a special law, give reference to such law. If not incorporated, state that fact and give the type of organization and the date organized.
State of Incorporation: CA
Date of Incorporation: 1905-10-01
Incorporated Under Special Law:
3. If at any time during the year the property of respondent was held by a receiver or trustee, give (a) name of receiver or trustee, (b) date such receiver or trustee took possession, (c) the authority by which the receivership or trusteeship was created, and (d) date when possession by receiver or trustee ceased.
- Name of Receiver or Trustee Holding Property of the Respondent:
- Date Receiver took Possession of Respondent Property:
- Authority by which the Receivership or Trusteeship was created:
- Date when possession by receiver or trustee ceased:
4. State the classes or utility and other services furnished by respondent during the year in each State in which the respondent operated.
Electricity and natural gas distribution, electric generation, procurement, and transmission, and natural gas procurement, transportation, and storage.State of California only.
5. Have you engaged as the principal accountant to audit your financial statements an accountant who is not the principal accountant for your previous year's certified financial statements?
- Yes
- No
FERC FORM No. 1 (ED. 12-87)
Page 101
Name of Respondent:
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
(2)
A Resubmission
CONTROL OVER RESPONDENT
1. If any corporation, business trust, or similar organization or a combination of such organizations jointly held control over the respondent at the end of the year, state name of controlling corporation or organization, manner in which control was held, and extent of control. If control was in a holding company organization, show the chain of ownership or control to the main parent company or organization. If control was held by a trustee(s), state name of trustee(s), name of beneficiary or beneficiaries for whom trust was maintained, and purpose of the trust.
Effective January 1, 1997, PG&E Corporation became the holding company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
FERC FORM No. 1 (ED. 12-96)
Name of Respondent:
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Page 102
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
- A Resubmission
CORPORATIONS CONTROLLED BY RESPONDENT
- Report below the names of all corporations, business trusts, and similar organizations, controlled directly or indirectly by respondent at any time during the year. If control ceased prior to end of year, give particulars (details) in a footnote.
- If control was by other means than a direct holding of voting rights, state in a footnote the manner in which control was held, naming any intermediaries involved.
- If control was held jointly with one or more other interests, state the fact in a footnote and name the other interests.
Definitions
- See the Uniform System of Accounts for a definition of control.
- Direct control is that which is exercised without interposition of an intermediary.
- Indirect control is that which is exercised by the interposition of an intermediary which exercises direct control.
- Joint control is that in which neither interest can effectively control or direct action without the consent of the other, as where the voting control is equally divided between two holders, or each party holds a veto power over the other. Joint control may exist by mutual agreement or understanding between two or more parties who together have control within the meaning of the definition of control in the Uniform System of Accounts, regardless of the relative voting rights of each party.
Line No.
Name of Company Controlled
Kind of Business
Percent Voting Stock Owned
Footnote Ref.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
1
Eureka Energy Company
Formerly managed the Utility's Utah coal venture. Currently holds part of the Marre Ranch property in San Luis Obispo County.
100
2
Morro Bay Mutual Water Company
Formed to jointly hold property rights in connection with the divestiture of the Morro Bay Power Plant
50
(a)
1
3
Moss Landing Mutual Water Company
Formed to jointly hold property rights in connection with the divestiture of the Moss Landing Power Plant
33
(b)
2
4
Natural Gas Corporation of California (NGC)
Entity used to amortize remaining Gas Exploration and Development Account assets.
100
5
Pacific Energy Risk Solutions LLC (PERS)
Formed for the purpose of qualifying as a pure captive insurance company to transact insurance and manage PG&E's wildfire self-insurance program.
100
6
Pacific Generation, LLC
Formed to be the ownerhsip entity for all non-nuclear generation assets.
100
7
PG&E AR Facility, LLC
Formed for potential accounts recievable securitization transactions
100
8
PG&E Recovery Funding, LLC
Formed to issue AB 1054 securitization bonds.
100
9
PG&E Wildfire Recovery Funding, LLC
Formed to issue Rate Neutral securitization bonds.
100
10
Standard Pacific Gas Line Incorporated
Engaged in the transportation of natural gas in California. The Utility owns an 85.71% interest and Chevron Pipe Line Company owns the remaining 14.29% interest.
85.71
11
STARS Alliance, LLC
Formed to increase efficiency and reduce costs related to the operation of the members nuclear generation facilities.
33
(c)
3
FERC FORM No. 1 (ED. 12-96)
Page 103
Name of Respondent:
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
- A Resubmission
FOOTNOTE DATA
- Concept: FootnoteReferences
Members include: Dynergy Moss Landing. Pacific Gas and Electric Company is one of 2 members of the non-profit mutual benefit corporation.
- Concept: FootnoteReferences
Members include: Dynergy Moss Landing and Moon Glow Dairy. Pacific Gas and Electric Company is one of 3 members of the non-profit mutual benefit corporation.
wk-20231231.xm_170475.html[5/22/2024 4:44:20 PM]
FERC Form
- Concept: FootnoteReferences
Members include: Arizona Public Service Company, Union Electric Company, d/b/a AmerenMO, and Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation. Pacific Gas and Electric Company has a 1/3 equity interest.
Waiting for confirmation of withdrawal from Texas.
FERC FORM No. 1 (ED. 12-96)
Page 103
Name of Respondent:
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
- A Resubmission
OFFICERS
- Report below the name, title and salary for each executive officer whose salary is $50,000 or more. An "executive officer" of a respondent includes its president, secretary, treasurer, and vice president in charge of a principal business unit, division or function (such as sales, administration or finance), and any other person who performs similar policy making functions.
- If a change was made during the year in the incumbent of any position, show name and total remuneration of the previous incumbent, and the date the change in incumbency was made.
Line No.
Title
Name of Officer
Salary for Year
Date Started in Period
Date Ended in Period
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
(e)
1
Executive Vice President, Engineering, Planning and Strategy
Jason Glickman
747,720
2
Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Enterprise Solutions Officer
Marlene Santos
907,813
3
Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer
Adam Wright
875,000
2023-03-02
4
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Controller
David S. Thomason
390,370
2023-02-17
5
Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer
Sumeet Singh
907,813
6
Executive Vice President, People, Shared Services and Supply Chain Officer
Julius Cox
669,188
2023-09-26
7
Vice President, Controller, Utility Chief Financial Officer
Stephanie Williams
375,000
2023-01-10
8
Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer
Kaled Awada
715,000
2024-01-16
FERC FORM No. 1 (ED. 12-96)
Page 104
Name of Respondent:
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
(2)
A Resubmission
DIRECTORS
- Report below the information called for concerning each director of the respondent who held office at any time during the year. Include in column (a), name and abbreviated titles of the directors who are officers of the respondent.
- Provide the principle place of business in column (b), designate members of the Executive Committee in column (c), and the Chairman of the Executive Committee in column (d).
Line No.
Name (and Title) of Director
Principal Business Address
Member of the Executive Committee
Chairman of the Executive Committee
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
1
Rajat Bahri
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
2
Cheryl F. Campbell
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
true
true
3
Edward G. Cannizzaro
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
4
Kerry W. Cooper
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
5
Jessica L. Denecour
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
true
6
Mark E. Ferguson, III
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
true
7
Robert C. Flexon
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
true
8
Craig W. Fugate
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
9
Arno L. Harris
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
10
Carlos M. Hernandez
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
11
Michael R. Niggli
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
12
Patricia K. Poppe
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
true
13
Sumeet Singh, EVP Operations, COO, and Director, Pacific Gas and Electric Company
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
14
William L. Smith
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
true
15
Benjamin F. Wilson
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
true
16
(a)
c/o PG&E Corporation300 Lakeside DriveOakland, CA 94612
Adam L. Wright, EVP Operations, COO and Director, Pacific Gas and Electric Company
FERC FORM No. 1 (ED. 12-95)
Name of Respondent:
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Page 105
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
- A Resubmission
FOOTNOTE DATA
- Concept: NameAndTitleOfDirector
Adam L. Wright resigned on 3/1/2023.
FERC FORM No. 1 (ED. 12-95)
Name of Respondent:
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Does the respondent have formula rates?
Page 105
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
- A Resubmission
INFORMATION ON FORMULA RATES
Yes
No
1. Please list the Commission accepted formula rates including FERC Rate Schedule or Tariff Number and FERC proceeding (i.e. Docket No) accepting the rate(s) or changes in the accepted rate.
Line No.
FERC Rate Schedule or Tariff Number
FERC Proceeding
(a)
(b)
1
PG&E FERC Electric Tariff Volume No. 5
ER19-13-000
(ie TO20 effective from 5/1/19 through 12/31/2023
2
PG&E FERC Electric Tariff Volume No. 5
ER24-96-000
(ie TO21 effective from 1/1/2024)
3
PG&E FERC Electric Tariff Volume No. 4
ER20-2878-000
FERC FORM No. 1 (NEW. 12-08)
Page 106
Name of Respondent:
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
(2)
A Resubmission
INFORMATION ON FORMULA RATES - FERC Rate Schedule/Tariff Number FERC Proceeding
Does the respondent file with the Commission annual (or more frequent) filings containing the inputs to the formula rate(s)?
Yes
No
If yes, provide a listing of such filings as contained on the Commission's eLibrary website.
Line No.
1
Accession No.
Document Date / Filed Date
Docket No.
Description
Formula Rate FERC Rate Schedule Number or Tariff Number
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
(e)
20211201-5328
12/01/2021
ER19-13-000ER19-1816-000ER20-2265-000
Annual Formula Transmission Rate Update Filing for Rate Year 2022
PG&E FERC Electric Tariff Volume No. 5
FERC FORM NO. 1 (NEW. 12-08)
Page 106a
Name of Respondent:
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
- A Resubmission
INFORMATION ON FORMULA RATES - Formula Rate Variances
- If a respondent does not submit such filings then indicate in a footnote to the applicable Form 1 schedule where formula rate inputs differ from amounts reported in the Form 1.
- The footnote should provide a narrative description explaining how the "rate" (or billing) was derived if different from the reported amount in the Form 1.
- The footnote should explain amounts excluded from the ratebase or where labor or other allocation factors, operating expenses, or other items impacting formula rate inputs differ from amounts reported in Form 1 schedule amounts.
- Where the Commission has provided guidance on formula rate inputs, the specific proceeding should be noted in the footnote.
Line No.
Page No(s).
Schedule
(a)
(b)
1
NOT APPLICABLE
FERC FORM No. 1 (NEW. 12-08)
Page 106b
Column
(c)
Line No.
(d)
Name of Respondent:
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
(2)
A Resubmission
IMPORTANT CHANGES DURING THE QUARTER/YEAR
Give particulars (details) concerning the matters indicated below. Make the statements explicit and precise, and number them in accordance with the inquiries. Each inquiry should be answered. Enter "none," "not applicable," or "NA" where applicable. If information which answers an inquiry is given elsewhere in the report, make a reference to the schedule in which it appears.
wk-20231231.xm_170475.html[5/22/2024 4:44:20 PM]
FERC Form
- Changes in and important additions to franchise rights: Describe the actual consideration given therefore and state from whom the franchise rights were acquired. If acquired without the payment of consideration, state that fact.
- Acquisition of ownership in other companies by reorganization, merger, or consolidation with other companies: Give names of companies involved, particulars concerning the transactions, name of the Commission authorizing the transaction, and reference to Commission authorization.
- Purchase or sale of an operating unit or system: Give a brief description of the property, and of the transactions relating thereto, and reference to Commission authorization, if any was required. Give date journal entries called for by the Uniform System of Accounts were submitted to the Commission.
- Important leaseholds (other than leaseholds for natural gas lands) that have been acquired or given, assigned or surrendered: Give effective dates, lengths of terms, names of parties, rents, and other condition. State name of Commission authorizing lease and give reference to such authorization.
- Important extension or reduction of transmission or distribution system: State territory added or relinquished and date operations began or ceased and give reference to Commission authorization, if any was required. State also the approximate number of customers added or lost and approximate annual revenues of each class of service. Each natural gas company must also state major new continuing sources of gas made available to it from purchases, development, purchase contract or otherwise, giving location and approximate total gas volumes available, period of contracts, and other parties to any such arrangements, etc.
- Obligations incurred as a result of issuance of securities or assumption of liabilities or guarantees including issuance of short-term debt and commercial paper having a maturity of one year or less. Give reference to FERC or State Commission authorization, as appropriate, and the amount of obligation or guarantee.
- Changes in articles of incorporation or amendments to charter: Explain the nature and purpose of such changes or amendments.
- State the estimated annual effect and nature of any important wage scale changes during the year.
- State briefly the status of any materially important legal proceedings pending at the end of the year, and the results of any such proceedings culminated during the year.
- Describe briefly any materially important transactions of the respondent not disclosed elsewhere in this report in which an officer, director, security holder reported on Pages 104 or 105 of the Annual Report Form No. 1, voting trustee, associated company or known associate of any of these persons was a party or in which any such person had a material interest.
- (Reserved.)
- If the important changes during the year relating to the respondent company appearing in the annual report to stockholders are applicable in every respect and furnish the data required by Instructions 1 to 11 above, such notes may be included on this page.
- Describe fully any changes in officers, directors, major security holders and voting powers of the respondent that may have occurred during the reporting period.
- In the event that the respondent participates in a cash management program(s) and its proprietary capital ratio is less than 30 percent please describe the significant events or transactions causing the proprietary capital ratio to be less than 30 percent, and the extent to which the respondent has amounts loaned or money advanced to its parent, subsidiary, or affiliated companies through a cash management program(s). Additionally, please describe plans, if any to regain at least a 30 percent proprietary ratio.
-
Changes in and important additions to franchise rights:
PG&E and the City of Richmond have reached agreement on a change in the electric and gas franchise fee rates. The franchise agreements provide either party may request a change in the rate upon the 20-year anniversary of granting the franchise. The parties previously held an arbitration on whether Richmond satisfied certain pre-conditions to requesting a change in rate, which resulted in an arbitrator's decision the conditions were satisfied. PG&E and the City thereafter reached agreement on a new 2.3% rate for the gas and electric franchises. The 1.3% increase in the gas franchise rate, and the 1.3% of increase in the electric franchise rate will be collected as a surcharge from Richmond customers. The change in rates are reflected in amendments to the electric and gas franchises, which the City Council adopted as ordinances in May of 2023.
The California Public Utilities Commission has approved PG&E's advice letter to add the 1.3% franchise fee surcharge to Richmond customers. This regulatory approval satisfies a condition to the franchise amendment, and the franchise fee surcharge will be collected from Richmond customers beginning in the first quarter of 2024.
- Acquisition of ownership in other companies by reorganization, merger, or consolidation with other companies: None.
-
Purchase or sale of an operating unit or system: Sale:
None.
Purchase:
None.
- Important leaseholds that have been acquired or given, assigned or surrendered: The following leases were extended in 2023:
- 3551 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, CA: Lease term of 1/28/13 - 1/31/28 and total minimum lease payments of $1,703,019.67
- 3065 Gold Camp Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA: Lease term of 07/01/2012 - 06/30/2029 and total minimum lease payments of $18,391,848.12
- 3955 Arch Road, Stockton, CA: Lease term of 5/1/2006 - 12/31/28 and total minimum lease payments of $1,267,200
- 850 Stillwater Road, West Sacramento, CA; Lease term of 10/01/2006 - 12/31/2030 and total minimum lease payments of $11,111,350.33
- 245 Market Street, San Francisco, CA: Lease term of 09/17/2021 - 06/30/2024 and total minimum lease payments of $4,965,899.70
- 6030 West Oaks Boulevard, Rocklin, CA: Lease term of 07/01/2014 - 06/30/2029 and total minimum lease payments of $4,415,564.97
- 1070 Airport Boulevard, Santa Rosa, CA: Lease term of 09/15/2002 - 12/31/2027 and total minimum lease payments of $1,053,872.76
The following lease was also entered into in 2023:
• 555 12th Street, NW, Washington, DC: Lease term of 02/01/2024 - 04/30/2036 and total minimum lease payments of $6,311,517.35
-
Important extension or reduction of transmission or distribution system: Electric:
On June 14, 2023, the Tesla 230 kV Bus Reactors D-E were released to operations. This project, located in San Joaquin County, replaced the existing 230 kV bus series reactors (8 and 16-ohms) between bus sections D&E with a total of six (6) 36-ohms reactors. The new series bus reactors will reduce the fault duty from 64.7 kA to 55.6 kA.
On December 13, 2023, the Fink Switching Station was released to operations. This project, located in Stanislaus County, constructed a new 230 kV BAAH Switching Station looped into the Quinto Switching Station - Westley 230 kV Line. This project was built to facilitate the interconnection of a 300 MW solar generation by Proxima Solar.
On December 19, 2023, the Bucks Creek PH-Grizzly PH Reconnection was released to operations. This project, located in Butte County, connected Grizzly 115 kV Powerhouse to the Bucks Creek-RockCreek-Cresta 230 kV Line and install a 230/115kV step-up transformer at Bucks Creek Switchyard to facilitate the interconnection to the 230kV grid. Gas:
None.
- Obligations incurred as a result of issuance of securities or assumption of liabilities or guarantees including issuance of short-term debt and commercial paper having maturity of one year or less. Give reference to FERC or State Commission authorization, as appropriate, and the amount of obligation or guarantee: a) Financings:
On January 6, 2023, the Utility completed the sale of (i) $750 million aggregate principal amount of 6.150% First Mortgage Bonds due 2033 and (ii) $750 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% First Mortgage Bonds due 2053. The proceeds were used for the repayment of borrowings outstanding under the Utility's revolving credit facility pursuant to the Utility Revolving Credit Agreement.
On March 30, 2023, the Utility completed the sale of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 6.70% First Mortgage Bonds due 2053. The Utility intends to disburse or allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, new or existing eligible green projects and eligible social projects. Pending full disbursement or allocation, the proceeds were used for the repayment of a portion of the loans outstanding under the Utility's revolving credit facility pursuant to the Utility Revolving Credit Agreement.
On June 5, 2023, the Utility completed the sale of (i) $850 million aggregate principal amount of 6.100% First Mortgage Bonds due 2029, (ii) $1.15 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.400% First Mortgage Bonds due 2033 and (iii) $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% First Mortgage Bonds due 2053. The proceeds were used for the repayment of $375 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% First Mortgage Bonds due June 15, 2023 and for general corporate purposes, including for the repayment of borrowings outstanding under the Utility's revolving credit facility pursuant to the Utility Revolving Credit Agreement. On November 8, 2023, the Utility completed the sale of $800 million aggregate principal amount of 6.950% First Mortgage Bonds due 2034. The Utility used the net proceeds to repay a portion of the $900 million aggregate principal amount of 1.70% First Mortgage Bonds due November 15, 2023 at maturity.
b) Bank Credit Facilities:
On April 18, 2023, the Utility amended its existing term loan agreement to extend the maturity of the $125 million 364-day tranche loan thereunder from April 19, 2023 to April 16, 2024. The 364-day tranche loan bears interest based on the Utility's election of either (1) Term SOFR (plus a 0.10% credit spread adjustment) plus an applicable margin of 1.375%, or (2) the alternative base rate plus an applicable margin of 0.375%. On June 9, 2023, the Utility entered into an amendment to the Utility Receivables Securitization Program to, among other things, extend the scheduled termination date from September 30, 2024 to June 9, 2025 and increase the low end of the facility limit from $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion.
On June 22, 2023, the Utility amended its existing revolving credit agreement to, among other things, (i) extend the maturity date to June 22, 2028 (subject to two one-year extensions at the option of the Utility), (ii) increase the maximum letter of credit sublimit to $2.0 billion, and (iii) increase the uncommitted incremental facility to up to $1.0 billion.
On November 15, 2023, the Utility entered into a Bridge Term Loan Credit Agreement (the "Bridge Term Loan Credit Agreement"), pursuant to which the lenders made available to the Utility term loans in the aggregate principal amount equal to $2.1 billion (the "Term Loans"). The Utility borrowed the entire amount of the Term Loans on November 15, 2023. The Term Loans have a maturity date of August 15, 2024. The Utility is required to prepay loans outstanding under the Bridge Term Loan Credit Agreement, subject to certain exceptions, with 100% of the net cash proceeds received by the Utility from the issuance or incurrence of any debt by its subsidiary, Pacific Generation. Borrowings under the Bridge Term Loan Credit Agreement bear interest based on the Utility's election of either (1) Term SOFR (as defined in the Bridge Term Loan Credit Agreement) (plus a 0.10% credit spread adjustment) plus an applicable margin of 1.25% or (2) the alternate base rate plus an applicable margin of 0.25%.
At December 31, 2023, the Utility had $652 million of letters of credit outstanding and $1.75 billion of borrowings outstanding under the Utility revolving credit facility and $1.50 billion outstanding under the receivables securitization program. Short-term borrowings were authorized by CPUC Decision No. 09-05-002.
c) Surety Bonds and Financial Guarantees Backed by Insurance:
From January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 $268,388,092.45 in surety bond obligations were issued in conformance with the CPUC Decision No. 12-04-015. As of December 31, 2023, there was a total of $741,322,447.78 in outstanding surety bond obligations.
d) Capital Support:
CPUC Decision No. 91-12-057 (as modified by Decision No. 99-04-068) authorized the Utility to provide capital support to regulated and unregulated subsidiaries. At December 31, 2023, the Utility has no outstanding future capital commitments to unregulated subsidiaries and affiliates.
- Preferred stock repayments: None.
- Changes in articles of incorporation or amendments to charter. Explain the nature and purpose of such changes or amendments: None.
-
State the estimated annual effect and nature of any important wage scale changes during the period:
As provided for in labor agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers ("IBEW"), Local 1245, representing a majority of the Utility's employees in physical and clerical classifications; the Engineers and Scientists of California, ("ESC"), representing certain Utility employees in the technical and engineering classifications; and the Service Employees International Union ("SEIU"), representing certain Utility security officers at Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, the following general wage increases were granted effective January 1, 2023:
IBEW Clerical classifications 3.75%
IBEW Physical classifications 3.75%
ESC non-exempt and some exempt classifications 3.75%
ESC other exempt classifications 3.75%
SEIU classifications 3.75%
The full annual cost of the above general wage increase is approximately $70,991,106.
9. State briefly the status of any materially important legal proceedings pending at the end of the period and the results of any such proceedings culminated during the period:
Refer to Part I, Item 3 in PG&E Corporation and the Utility's joint Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which describes certain legal proceedings pursuant to Item 103 of Regulation S-K of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Four copies of the Form 10-K report are filed in accordance with Instruction III(c) of Instructions For Filing the FERC Form No. 1.
10. Describe briefly any materially important transactions of the not disclosed elsewhere in this report in which an officer, director, security holder reported on Page 106, voting trustee, associated company or known associate of any of these persons was a party or in which any such person had a material interest: "Five Percent Owners"
During 2023, numerous beneficial owners of at least 5 percent of PG&E Corporation common stock provided services to, or were involved in transactions with, PG&E Corporation, Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("Utility"), and related entities. These beneficial owners were identified based on a review of Schedule 13Ds/13Gs (or any amendments) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as of the date of this report. In each case, the terms of the engagements are comparable to those that could be obtained in arm's-length dealings with an unrelated third party. BlackRock, Inc. and its affiliates ("BlackRock"). BlackRock provides asset management services to the Utility's nuclear decommissioning trusts, customer credit trust and various trusts associated with PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's employee benefit plans. PG&E Corporation and the Utility expect that BlackRock will continue to provide similar services and products in the future, in the normal course of business operations.
The value of payments to BlackRock in 2023 was approximately $3.6 million.
Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC and its affiliates ("FMC"). FMC provides recordkeeper and trustee services for PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's compensation and benefit plans. PG&E Corporation and the Utility expect that FMC will continue to provide similar services and products in the future, in the normal course of business operations. The value of payments to FMC in 2023 was approximately $348,000.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates ("JPMorgan"). JPMorgan provides asset management services to trusts associated with PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's employee benefit plans. PG&E Corporation and the Utility expect that JPMorgan will continue to provide similar services and products in the future, in the normal course of business operations. The value of payments to JPMorgan in 2023 was approximately $2.1 million.
State Street Corporation and its affiliates ("State Street"). State Street first disclosed that it had become a Five Percent Owner through a Schedule 13G filed on January 29, 2024. State Street provides asset management services for the Utility's nuclear decommissioning trusts and the defined contribution plan associated with PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's employee benefit plans. PG&E Corporation and the Utility expect that State Street will continue to provide similar services and products in the future, in the normal course of business operations. The value of payments to State Street in 2023 was approximately $3.4 million.
13. Describe fully any changes in officers, directors, major security holders and voting powers of the respondent that may have occurred during the reporting period: Directors
The following individuals were elected as Directors of the Utility:
- Edward G. Cannizzaro
• Sumeet Singh
The following individual is no longer a Director of the Utility:
• Adam L. Wright
Officers
The following individuals became officers of the Utility:
- David Canny, Vice President, North Coast Region
• Michael Delaney, Vice President, Utility Partnerships and Innovation
• David Gabbard, Vice President, Pacific Generation
• Matthew B. Hayes, Vice President, Enterprise Health and Safety
• Kristin Manz, Vice President, Finance and Planning
• Russell A. Prentice, Vice President, Wildfire and Enterprise Risk Management
• Roderick O. Robinson, Vice President, Electric System Operations
• Angela Sanford, Vice President, Vegetation Management
• Mary Bianchini, Assistant Corporate Secretary
• Gabriel Briggs, Assistant Corporate Secretary
The following individuals had title changes:
- Marlene Santos, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Enterprise Solutions Officer (formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer)
- Sumeet Singh, Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer (formerly Executive Vice President, Chief Risk and Chief Safety Officer)
- Vincent M. Davis, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience (formerly Vice President, Customer Operations & Enablement)
- Aaron J. Johnson, Senior Vice President, Local Customer Engagement (formerly Vice President, Bay Area Region)
- Peter Kenny, Senior Vice President, Major Infrastructure Delivery (formerly Senior Vice President, Vegetation Management and System Inspections)
- David Leach, Senior Vice President, Chief Security Officer and Chief Data & Analytics Officer (formerly Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Data and Analytics Officer)
- Mark Quinlan, Senior Vice President, Wildfire and Emergency Operations (formerly Vice President, Electric System Operations)
- Mark R. Seveska, Senior Vice President, Products and Enterprise Solutions (formerly Vice President, IT Products & Enterprise Solutions)
- Alejandro (Alex) Vallejo, Chief Risk Officer and Senior Vice President, Ethics and Compliance (formerly Chief Risk Officer and Senior Vice President, Compliance and Ethics; formerly Vice President, Compliance & Ethics, and Deputy General Counsel)
- Ahmad Ababneh, Vice President, Transmission and Substation Operations (formerly Vice President, Electric Operations, Projects and Construction)
- Stephen J. Cairns, Vice President, Chief Audit Officer (formerly Vice President, Chief Audit Officer and Interim Chief Risk Officer; formerly Vice President and Chief Audit Officer)
- Matthew B. Hayes, Vice President, Chief Safety Officer (formerly Vice President, Enterprise Health & Safety, Chief Safety Officer; formerly Vice President, Enterprise Health and Safety)
- Annabelle Louie, Vice President, Enterprise Business Processes (formerly Vice President, Enterprise Work Management; formerly Vice President, Operations Support)
- William V. Manheim, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Law Utility, Strategy and Operations (formerly Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Operations)
- Russell A. Prentice, Vice President, Enterprise and Operational Risk (formerly Vice President Wildfire and Enterprise Risk Management)
- Ronald P. Richardson, Vice President, Electric Distribution Operations (formerly Vice President, North Coast Region)
- David S. Thomason, Vice President, Finance (formerly Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Controller)
- Stephanie N. Williams, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Controller (formerly Vice President, Business Finance and Planning)
- Chris Zenner, Vice President, Customer Channels and Services (formerly Vice President, Residential Services and Digital Channels)
The following individuals are no longer officers of the Utility:
- Julius Cox, Executive Vice President, People, Shared Services, and Supply Chain
- Adam L. Wright, Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer
- Janisse Quiñones, Senior Vice President, Electric Operations
- Aaron A. August, Vice President, Utility Partnerships and Innovation
- Jeffrey Deal, Vice President, Electric Distribution Operations
- Peter Kostiw, Vice President, Total Rewards, Strategy & Analytics
- Jan A. Nimick, Vice President, Power Generation
- Srinivas Sarathy, Vice President Infrastructure and Cloud Services
- Michael W. Seitz, Vice President, Vegetation Management
- David S. Thomason, Vice President, Finance
- Lisa J. Crawford, Assistant Corporate Secretary
Major Security Holders
Changes to the major holders of the Utility's First Preferred Stock are as follows:
- Cede & Co., C/O DTCC-Transfer Operation Dept., 570 Washington Blvd Floor 1, Jersey City, NJ 08857, increased its share ownership from 9,822,108 shares as of December 31, 2022 to 9,848,888 shares as of December 31, 2023. (Approximately 95 percent of the total preferred shares outstanding).
- Alice Maude Stelling TR UA Apr 25 12 The Alice Maude Stelling Revocable Trust 275 Los Ranchitos Rd Apt 109 San Rafael CA 94903-3675 is now a top ten preferred shareholder who owns 3,200 shares.
- George Wing Jr & Siu Ngon Wing JT Ten Box 1283 Piscataway NJ 08855-1283 is no longer a top ten preferred shareholder.
Dividend Payments
Refer to Note 6, Common Stock and Share-based Compensation, of the Notes to Financial Statements on pages 122-123 of the FERC Form 1.
14. In the event that the respondent participates in a cash management program(s) and its proprietary capital ratio is less than 30 percent please describe the significant events or transactions causing the proprietary capital ratio to be less than 30 percent, and the extent to which the respondent has amounts loaned or money advanced to its parent, subsidiary, or affiliated companies through a cash management program(s). Additionally, please describe plans, if any to regain at least a 30 percent proprietary ratio:
Not applicable.
wk-20231231.xm_170475.html[5/22/2024 4:44:20 PM]
FERC Form
FERC FORM No. 1 (ED. 12-96)
Page 108-109
Name of Respondent:
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
(2)
A Resubmission
COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEET (ASSETS AND OTHER DEBITS)
Line No.
Title of Account
Ref. Page No.
Current Year End of Quarter/Year Balance
Prior Year End Balance 12/31
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
1
UTILITY PLANT
2
Utility Plant (101-106, 114)
200
118,349,672,899
110,969,024,721
3
Construction Work in Progress (107)
200
4,561,400,706
4,278,662,042
4
TOTAL Utility Plant (Enter Total of lines 2 and 3)
122,911,073,605
115,247,686,763
5
(Less) Accum. Prov. for Depr. Amort. Depl. (108, 110, 111, 115)
200
47,986,718,683
45,440,205,751
6
Net Utility Plant (Enter Total of line 4 less 5)
74,924,354,922
69,807,481,012
7
Nuclear Fuel in Process of Ref., Conv., Enrich., and Fab. (120.1)
202
87,822,554
86,475,206
8
Nuclear Fuel Materials and Assemblies-Stock Account (120.2)
9
Nuclear Fuel Assemblies in Reactor (120.3)
274,315,073
301,949,278
10
Spent Nuclear Fuel (120.4)
3,041,662,565
2,964,394,529
11
Nuclear Fuel Under Capital Leases (120.6)
12
(Less) Accum. Prov. for Amort. of Nucl. Fuel Assemblies (120.5)
202
3,186,179,466
3,080,422,971
13
Net Nuclear Fuel (Enter Total of lines 7-11 less 12)
217,620,726
272,396,042
14
Net Utility Plant (Enter Total of lines 6 and 13)
75,141,975,648
70,079,877,054
15
Utility Plant Adjustments (116)
16
Gas Stored Underground - Noncurrent (117)
119,592,211
119,592,211
17
OTHER PROPERTY AND INVESTMENTS
18
Nonutility Property (121)
30,712,839
29,571,217
19
(Less) Accum. Prov. for Depr. and Amort. (122)
20
Investments in Associated Companies (123)
7,532,296,159
3,245,150,000
21
Investment in Subsidiary Companies (123.1)
224
1,466,991,656
1,021,724,910
23
Noncurrent Portion of Allowances
228
112,160,009
646,415,350
- Other Investments (124)
- Sinking Funds (125)
- Depreciation Fund (126)
- Amortization Fund - Federal (127)
28
Other Special Funds (128)
3,807,379,609
4,081,176,046
29
Special Funds (Non Major Only) (129)
1,122,035,759
997,257,827
30
Long-Term Portion of Derivative Assets (175)
280,435,882
305,301,298
31
Long-Term Portion of Derivative Assets - Hedges (176)
32
TOTAL Other Property and Investments (Lines 18-21 and 23-31)
14,352,011,913
10,326,596,648
33
CURRENT AND ACCRUED ASSETS
34
Cash and Working Funds (Non-major Only) (130)
35
Cash (131)
96,651,930
72,198,551
36
Special Deposits (132-134)
4,841,799
11,780,009
37
Working Fund (135)
38
Temporary Cash Investments (136)
10,200,000
533,122,157
39
Notes Receivable (141)
40
Customer Accounts Receivable (142)
453,949,911
287,627,561
41
Other Accounts Receivable (143)
2,410,603,947
2,192,892,372
42
(Less) Accum. Prov. for Uncollectible Acct.-Credit (144)
34,875,910
18,324,417
43
Notes Receivable from Associated Companies (145)
256,680,491
1,526,615,253
44
Accounts Receivable from Assoc. Companies (146)
33,000,714
43,966,385
45
Fuel Stock (151)
227
1,198,863
1,586,736
46
Fuel Stock Expenses Undistributed (152)
227
47
Residuals (Elec) and Extracted Products (153)
227
48
Plant Materials and Operating Supplies (154)
227
804,840,950
751,427,249
49
Merchandise (155)
227
50
Other Materials and Supplies (156)
227
51
Nuclear Materials Held for Sale (157)
202/227
52
Allowances (158.1 and 158.2)
228
1,016,059,221
747,270,576
53
(Less) Noncurrent Portion of Allowances
228
112,160,009
646,415,350
54
Stores Expense Undistributed (163)
227
55
Gas Stored Underground - Current (164.1)
63,858,390
89,676,327
56
Liquefied Natural Gas Stored and Held for Processing (164.2-164.3)
57
Prepayments (165)
350,046,062
570,965,644
58
Advances for Gas (166-167)
59
Interest and Dividends Receivable (171)
667,543
60
Rents Receivable (172)
61
Accrued Utility Revenues (173)
164,414,801
148,663,404
62
Miscellaneous Current and Accrued Assets (174)
574,945,899
549,054,533
63
Derivative Instrument Assets (175)
410,597,570
959,205,737
64
(Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Assets (175)
280,435,882
305,301,298
- Derivative Instrument Assets - Hedges (176)
- (Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Assets - Hedges (176)
67
Total Current and Accrued Assets (Lines 34 through 66)
6,225,086,290
7,516,011,429
68
DEFERRED DEBITS
69
Unamortized Debt Expenses (181)
223,559,588
193,762,955
70
Extraordinary Property Losses (182.1)
230a
71
Unrecovered Plant and Regulatory Study Costs (182.2)
230b
14,681,867
27,373,357
72
Other Regulatory Assets (182.3)
232
26,334,842,054
23,721,433,967
73
Prelim. Survey and Investigation Charges (Electric) (183)
2,221,222
(558 )
- Preliminary Natural Gas Survey and Investigation Charges 183.1)
- Other Preliminary Survey and Investigation Charges (183.2)
76
Clearing Accounts (184)
3,186,625
2,475,764
77
Temporary Facilities (185)
78
Miscellaneous Deferred Debits (186)
233
4,392,753,199
4,862,754,112
79
Def. Losses from Disposition of Utility Plt. (187)
80
Research, Devel. and Demonstration Expend. (188)
352
81
Unamortized Loss on Reaquired Debt (189)
25,947,019
36,721,574
82
Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes (190)
234
11,997,801,007
10,203,179,212
83
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs (191)
84
Total Deferred Debits (lines 69 through 83)
42,994,992,581
39,047,700,383
85
TOTAL ASSETS (lines 14-16, 32, 67, and 84)
138,833,658,643
127,089,777,725
FERC FORM No. 1 (REV. 12-03)
Page 110-111
wk-20231231.xm_170475.html[5/22/2024 4:44:20 PM]
FERC Form
Name of Respondent:
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
(2)
A Resubmission
COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEET (LIABILITIES AND OTHER CREDITS)
Line No.
Title of Account
Ref. Page No.
Current Year End of Quarter/Year Balance
Prior Year End Balance 12/31
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
1
PROPRIETARY CAPITAL
2
Common Stock Issued (201)
250
1,321,874,045
1,321,874,045
3
Preferred Stock Issued (204)
250
257,994,575
257,994,575
- Capital Stock Subscribed (202, 205)
- Stock Liability for Conversion (203, 206)
6
Premium on Capital Stock (207)
1,805,194,230
1,805,194,230
7
Other Paid-In Capital (208-211)
253
36,333,269,747
30,756,123,589
8
Installments Received on Capital Stock (212)
252
9
(Less) Discount on Capital Stock (213)
254
6,916,899
6,916,899
10
(Less) Capital Stock Expense (214)
254b
28,951,886
28,951,886
11
Retained Earnings (215, 215.1, 216)
118
(3,555,996,182
)
(4,206,590,722 )
12
Unappropriated Undistributed Subsidiary Earnings (216.1)
118
943,520,269
838,890,207
13
(Less) Reacquired Capital Stock (217)
250
14
Noncorporate Proprietorship (Non-major only) (218)
15
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (219)
122(a)(b)
(12,904,938
)
(8,166,262 )
16
Total Proprietary Capital (lines 2 through 15)
37,057,082,961
30,729,450,877
17
LONG-TERM DEBT
18
Bonds (221)
256
37,375,655,670
35,115,164,559
19
(Less) Reacquired Bonds (222)
256
20
Advances from Associated Companies (223)
256
8,904,461,135
9,093,909,854
21
Other Long-Term Debt (224)
256
22
Unamortized Premium on Long-Term Debt (225)
4,320,877
4,903,468
23
(Less) Unamortized Discount on Long-TermDebt-Debit (226)
53,370,860
30,251,169
24
Total Long-Term Debt (lines 18 through 23)
46,231,066,822
44,183,726,712
25
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
26
Obligations Under Capital Leases - Noncurrent (227)
1,072,368,477
1,243,633,044
27
Accumulated Provision for Property Insurance (228.1)
28
Accumulated Provision for Injuries and Damages (228.2)
1,767,924,660
2,251,659,254
29
Accumulated Provision for Pensions and Benefits (228.3)
430,683,730
184,604,903
30
Accumulated Miscellaneous Operating Provisions (228.4)
1,332,383,900
1,753,706,614
31
Accumulated Provision for Rate Refunds (229)
32
Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liabilities
159,227,287
176,597,091
33
Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liabilities - Hedges
34
Asset Retirement Obligations (230)
5,512,144,332
5,912,361,630
35
Total Other Noncurrent Liabilities (lines 26 through 34)
10,274,732,386
11,522,562,536
36
CURRENT AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES
37
Notes Payable (231)
3,975,000,000
2,055,000,000
38
Accounts Payable (232)
3,097,708,326
3,582,839,305
39
Notes Payable to Associated Companies (233)
40
Accounts Payable to Associated Companies (234)
111,713,915
226,750,134
41
Customer Deposits (235)
132,419,066
116,804,373
42
Taxes Accrued (236)
262
536,922,697
504,591,321
43
Interest Accrued (237)
564,629,548
463,796,034
44
Dividends Declared (238)
2,319,380
2,319,382
- Matured Long-Term Debt (239)
- Matured Interest (240)
47
Tax Collections Payable (241)
38,350,787
41,016,803
48
Miscellaneous Current and Accrued Liabilities (242)
2,455,889,523
1,463,562,560
49
Obligations Under Capital Leases-Current (243)
338,625,194
232,928,694
50
Derivative Instrument Liabilities (244)
281,405,622
228,244,869
51
(Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liabilities
159,227,287
176,597,091
- Derivative Instrument Liabilities - Hedges (245)
- (Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liabilities-Hedges
54
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities (lines 37 through 53)
11,375,756,771
8,741,256,384
55
DEFERRED CREDITS
56
Customer Advances for Construction (252)
356,208,431
288,675,735
57
Accumulated Deferred Investment Tax Credits (255)
266
89,113,318
91,349,274
58
Deferred Gains from Disposition of Utility Plant (256)
59
Other Deferred Credits (253)
269
1,535,657,498
1,705,188,018
60
Other Regulatory Liabilities (254)
278
17,366,615,681
16,420,075,785
61
Unamortized Gain on Reacquired Debt (257)
34,680
150,526
62
Accum. Deferred Income Taxes-Accel. Amort.(281)
272
63
Accum. Deferred Income Taxes-Other Property (282)
11,304,088,331
10,627,816,495
64
Accum. Deferred Income Taxes-Other (283)
3,243,301,764
2,779,525,383
65
Total Deferred Credits (lines 56 through 64)
33,895,019,703
31,912,781,216
66
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER EQUITY (lines 16, 24, 35, 54 and 65)
138,833,658,643
127,089,777,725
FERC FORM No. 1 (REV. 12-03)
Name of Respondent:
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Page 112-113
This report is:
Date of Report:
Year/Period of Report
(1)
An Original
05/22/2024
End of: 2023 / Q4
- A Resubmission
STATEMENT OF INCOME
Quarterly
- Report in column (c) the current year to date balance. Column (c) equals the total of adding the data in column (g) plus the data in column (i) plus the data in column (k). Report in column (d) similar data for the previous year. This information is reported in the annual filing only.
- Enter in column (e) the balance for the reporting quarter and in column (f) the balance for the same three month period for the prior year.
- Report in column (g) the quarter to date amounts for electric utility function; in column (i) the quarter to date amounts for gas utility, and in column (k) the quarter to date amounts for other utility function for the current year quarter.
- Report in column (h) the quarter to date amounts for electric utility function; in column (j) the quarter to date amounts for gas utility, and in column (l) the quarter to date amounts for other utility function for the prior year quarter.
- If additional columns are needed, place them in a footnote.
Annual or Quarterly if applicable
Do not report fourth quarter data in columns (e) and (f)
Report amounts for accounts 412 and 413, Revenues and Expenses from Utility Plant Leased to Others, in another utility column in a similar manner to a utility department. Spread the amount(s) over Lines 2 thru 26 as appropriate. Include these amounts in columns (c) and (d) totals. Report amounts in account 414, Other Utility Operating Income, in the same manner as accounts 412 and 413 above.
Use page 122 for important notes regarding the statement of income for any account thereof.
Give concise explanations concerning unsettled rate proceedings where a contingency exists such that refunds of a material amount may need to be made to the utility's customers or which may result in material refund to the utility with respect to power or gas purchases. State for each year effected the gross revenues or costs to which the contingency relates and the tax effects together with an explanation of the major factors which affect the rights of the utility to retain such revenues or recover amounts paid with respect to power or gas purchases. Give concise explanations concerning significant amounts of any refunds made or received during the year resulting from settlement of any rate proceeding affecting revenues received or costs incurred for power or gas purchases, and a summary of the adjustments made to balance sheet, income, and expense accounts.
If any notes appearing in the report to stockholders are applicable to the Statement of Income, such notes may be included at page 122.
Enter on page 122 a concise explanation of only those changes in accounting methods made during the year which had an effect on net income, including the basis of allocations and apportionments from those used in the preceding year. Also, give the appropriate dollar effect of such changes. Explain in a footnote if the previous year's/quarter's figures are different from that reported in prior reports.
If the columns are insufficient for reporting additional utility departments, supply the appropriate account titles report the information in a footnote to this schedule.
Other
Other
Electric Utility
Electric Utility
Gas Utiity
Gas Utility
Utility
Utility
Current
Current Year
Previous Year
Current Year
Previous
Previous
Line
Title of Account
(Ref.) Page No.
Total Current Year to Date Balance for Quarter/Year
Total Prior Year to Date Balance for Quarter/Year
Current 3 Months Ended - Quarterly Only - No 4th Quarter
Prior 3 Months Ended - Quarterly Only - No 4th Quarter
Year to
to Date (in
to Date (in
to Date (in
Year to Date
Year to
No.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
(e)
(f)
Date
dollars)
dollars)
dollars)
(in dollars)
Date (in
(in
(g)
(h)
(i)
(j)
dollars)
dollars)
(l)
(k)
1
UTILITY OPERATING INCOME
wk-20231231.xm_170475.html[5/22/2024 4:44:20 PM]
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PG&E Corporation published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 23:10:07 UTC.