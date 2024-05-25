2023

Name of Respondent

Date of Report

Year/Period of

(Mo, Da, Yr)

Report

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

2023/Q4

COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEET

Current Year

Prior Year

Line

ASSETS

End of Quarter/Yr

End Balance

No.

Balance

12/31

(a)

(c)

(d)

1

UTILITY PLANT

2

Utility Plant (101 -106, 114)

118,349,672,899

110,969,024,721

3

Construction Work in Progress (107)

4,561,400,706

4,278,662,042

4

TOTAL Utility Plant (Lines 2 and 3)

122,911,073,605

115,247,686,763

5

(Less) Accum. Prov. for Depr. Amort. Depl. (108, 111, 115)

47,986,718,683

45,440,205,751

6

NET Utility Plant (Lines 4 less 5)

74,924,354,922

69,807,481,012

7

Nuclear Fuel in Process (120.1)

87,822,554

86,475,206

8

Nuclear Fuel Materials and Assembles-Stock (120.2)

-

-

9

Nuclear Fuel Assemblies in Reactor (120.3)

274,315,073

301,949,278

10

Spent Nuclear Fuel (120.4)

3,041,662,565

2,964,394,529

11

Nuclear Fuel Under Capital Leases (120.6)

-

-

12

(Less) Accum. Prov. For Amort. of Nuclear Fuel (120.5)

3,186,179,466

3,080,422,971

13

NET Nuclear Fuel (Lines 7-11 less 12)

217,620,726

272,396,042

14

NET Utility Plant (Lines 6 and 13)

75,141,975,648

70,079,877,054

15

Utility Plant Adjustments (116)

16

Gas Stored Underground - Noncurrent (117)

119,592,211

119,592,211

17

OTHER PROPERTY AND INVESTMENTS

18

Nonutility Property (121)

30,712,839

29,571,217

19

(Less) Accum. Prov. for Depr. and Amort. (122)

-

-

20

Investments in Associated Companies (123)

7,532,296,159

3,245,150,000

21

Investment in Subsidiary Companies (123.1)

1,466,991,656

1,021,724,910

22

(For cost of Account 123.1, See Footnote Page 224, Line 42)

-

-

23

Noncurrent Portion of Allowances

112,160,009

646,415,350

24

Other Investments (124)

-

-

25

Sinking Funds (125)

-

-

26

Depreciation Fund (126)

-

-

27

Amortization Fund-Federal (127)

-

-

28

Other Special Funds (128)

3,807,379,609

4,081,176,046

29

Special Funds-Nonmajor Only (129)

1,122,035,759

997,257,827

30

Long-Term Portion of Derivatives Assets (175)

280,435,882

305,301,298

31

Long-Term Portion of Derivative Assets - Hedges (176)

-

-

32

TOTAL Other Property and Investments (Lines 18-21 and 23-31)

14,352,011,913

10,326,596,648

33

CURRENT AND ACCRUED ASSETS

34

Cash and Working Funds (Nonmajor Only) (130)

35

Cash (131)

96,651,930

72,198,551

36

Special Deposits (132-134)

4,841,799

11,780,009

37

Working Funds (135)

-

-

38

Temporary Cash Investments (136)

10,200,000

533,122,157

39

Notes Receivable (141)

-

-

40

Customer Accounts Receivable (142)

453,949,911

287,627,561

41

Other Accounts Receivable (143)

2,410,603,947

2,192,892,372

42

(Less) Accum. Prov. for Uncollectible Acct.-Credit (144)

34,875,910

18,324,417

43

Notes Receivable from Associated Companies (145)

256,680,491

1,526,615,253

44

Accounts Receivable from Associated Companies (146)

33,000,714

43,966,385

45

Fuel Stock (151)

1,198,863

1,586,736

46

Fuel Stock Expense Undistributed (152)

-

-

47

Residuals (Elec) and Extracted Products (153)

-

-

48

Plant Materials and Operating Supplies (154)

804,840,950

751,427,249

49

Merchandise (155)

-

-

50

Other Materials and Supplies (156)

-

-

51

Nuclear Materials Held for Sale (157)

-

-

52

Allowances (158.1 and 158.2)

1,016,059,221

747,270,576

FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q (REV 12-08)

Page 110

Name of Respondent

Date of Report

Year/Period of

(Mo, Da, Yr)

Report

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

2023/Q4

COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEET

Current Year

Prior Year

Line

ASSETS

End of Quarter/Yr

End Balance

No.

Balance

12/31

(a)

(c)

(d)

53

(Less) Noncurrent Portion of Allowances

112,160,009

646,415,350

54

Stores Expense Undistributed (163)

-

0

55

Gas Stored Underground - Current (164.1)

63,858,390

89,676,327

56

LNG Stored and Held for Processing (164.2-164.3)

-

-

57

Prepayments (165)

350,046,062

570,965,644

58

Advances for Gas (166-167)

-

-

59

Interest and Dividends Receivable (171)

667,543

0

60

Rents Receivable (172)

-

-

61

Accrued Utility Revenues (173)

164,414,801

148,663,404

62

Miscellaneous Current and Accrued Assets (174)

574,945,899

549,054,533

63

Derivative Instrument Assets (175)

410,597,570

959,205,737

64

(Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument

280,435,882

305,301,298

65

Derivative Instrument Assets - Hedges (176)

-

0

66

(Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument

-

0

67

TOTAL Current and Accrued Assets (Lines 34-66)

6,225,086,290

7,516,011,429

68

DEFERRED DEBITS

69

Unamortized Debt Expenses (181)

223,559,588

193,762,955

70

Extraordinary Property Losses (182.1)

-

-

71

Unrecovered Plant and Regulatory Study Costs (182.2)

14,681,867

27,373,357

72

Other Regulatory Assets (182.3)

26,334,842,054

23,721,433,967

73

Preliminary Survey and Investigation Charges (183)

2,221,222

(558)

74

Preliminary Natural Gas Survey and Investigation Charges (183.1)

-

-

75

Other Preliminary Survey and Investigation Charges (183.2)

-

-

76

Clearing Accounts (184)

3,186,625

2,475,764

77

Temporary Facilities (185)

-

0

78

Miscellaneous Deferred Debits (186)

4,392,753,199

4,862,754,112

79

Deferred Losses from Disposition of Utility Plant (187)

-

-

80

Research, Development and Demonstration Expenditures (188)

-

-

81

Unamortized Loss on Reacquired Debt (189)

25,947,019

36,721,574

82

Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes (190) [F]

11,997,801,007

10,203,179,212

83

Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs (191)

-

-

84

TOTAL Deferred Debits (Lines 73-95)

42,994,992,581

39,047,700,383

(2,079,742,217)

(1,685,042,931)

85

TOTAL ASSETS (Lines 14-16, 32, 67 and 84)

138,833,658,643

127,089,777,725

FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q (REV 12-08)

Page 111

Name of Respondent

Date of Report

Year/Period of

(Mo, Da, Yr)

Report

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

2023/Q4

COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEET

Current Year

Prior Year

Line.

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY

End of Quarter/Yr

End Balance

No.

Balance

12/31

(a)

(c)

(d)

1

PROPRIETARY CAPITAL

2

Common Stock Issued (201)

1,321,874,045

1,321,874,045

3

Preferred Stock Issued (204)

257,994,575

257,994,575

4

Capital Stock Subscribed (202,205)

-

-

5

Stock Liability for Conversion (203,206)

-

-

6

Premium on Capital Stock (207)

1,805,194,230

1,805,194,230

7

Other Paid-In Capital (208-211)

36,333,269,747

30,756,123,589

8

Installments Received on Capital Stock (212)

-

-

9

(Less) Discount on Capital Stock (213)

6,916,899

6,916,899

10

(Less) Capital Stock Expense (214)

28,951,886

28,951,886

11

Retained Earnings (215, 215.1, 216)

(3,451,366,120)

(4,206,590,722)

12

Unappropriated Undistributed Subsidiary Earnings (216.1)

838,890,207

838,890,207

13

(Less) Reaquired Capital Stock (217)

-

-

14

Noncorporate Proprietorship (Nonmajor only)(218)

-

0

15

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (219)

(12,904,938)

(8,166,262)

16

Total Proprietary Capital (lines 2 through 15)

37,057,082,961

30,729,450,877

17

LONG-TERM DEBT

18

Bonds (221)

37,375,655,670

35,115,164,559

19

(Less) Reaquired Bonds (222)

-

0

20

Advances from Associated Companies (223)

8,904,461,135

9,093,909,854

21

Other Long-Term Debt (224)

-

0

22

Unamortized Premium on Long-Term Debt (225)

4,320,877

4,903,468

23

(Less) Unamortized Discount on Long-Term Debt - Debit (226)

53,370,860

30,251,169

24

Total Long-Term Debt (lines 18 through 23)

46,231,066,822

44,183,726,712

25

OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

26

Obligations Under Capital Leases - Noncurrent (227)

1,072,368,477

1,243,633,044

27

Accumulated Provision for Property Insurance (228.1)

-

-

28

Accumulated Provision for Injuries and Damages (228.2)

1,767,924,660

2,251,659,254

29

Accumulated Provision for Pensions and Benefits (228.3)

430,683,730

184,604,903

30

Accumulated Miscellaneous Operating Provisions (228.4)

1,332,383,900

1,753,706,614

31

Accumulated Provision for Rate Refunds (229)

-

0

32

Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liabilities

159,227,287

176,597,091

33

Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liabilities- Hedges

-

-

34

Asset Retirement Obligations (230)

5,512,144,332

5,912,361,630

35

Total Other Noncurrent Liabilities (lines 26 through 34)

10,274,732,386

11,522,562,536

36

CURRENT AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES

37

Notes Payable (231)

3,975,000,000

2,055,000,000

38

Accounts Payable (232)

3,097,708,326

3,582,839,305

39

Notes Payable to Associated Companies (233)

-

-

40

Accounts Payables to Associated Companies (234)

111,713,915

226,750,134

41

Customer Deposits (235)

132,419,066

116,804,373

42

Taxes Accrued (236)

536,922,697

504,591,321

43

Interest Accrued (237)

564,629,548

463,796,034

44

Dividends Declared (238) *

2,319,380

2,319,382

45

Matured Long-Term Debt (239)

-

0

FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q (REV 12-08)

Page 112

Name of Respondent

Date of Report

Year/Period of

(Mo, Da, Yr)

Report

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

2023/Q4

COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEET

Current Year

Prior Year

Line

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY

End of Quarter/Yr

End Balance

No.

Balance

12/31

(a)

(c)

(d)

46

Matured Interest (240)

-

0

47

Tax Collections Payable (241)

38,350,787

41,016,803

48

Miscellaneous Current and Accrued Liabilities (242)

2,455,889,523

1,463,562,560

49

Obligations Under Capital Leases-Current (243)

338,625,194

232,928,694

50

Derivative Instrument Liabilities (244)

281,405,622

228,244,869

51

(Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liab.

159,227,287

176,597,091

52

Derivative Instrument Liabilities-Hedges (245)

-

0

53

(Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liab.-Hedges

-

-

54

Total Current and Accrued Liabilities (lines 37 through 53)

11,375,756,771

8,741,256,384

55

DEFERRED CREDITS

56

Customer Advances for Construction (252)

356,208,431

288,675,735

57

Accumulated Deferred Investment Tax Credits (255)

89,113,318

91,349,274

58

Deferred Gains from Disposition of Utility Plant (256)

-

-

59

Other Deferred Credits (253)

1,535,657,498

1,705,188,018

60

Other Regulatory Liabilities (254) [E]

17,366,615,681

16,420,075,785

61

Unamortized Gain on Reacquired Debt (257)

34,680

150,526

62

Accum. Deferred Income Taxes-Accel. Amort.(281)

-

0

63

Accum. Deferred Income Taxes-Other Property (282) [F]

11,304,088,331

10,627,816,495

64

Accum. Deferred Income Taxes-Other (283) [F]

3,243,301,764

2,779,525,383

65

Total Deferred Credits (lines 56 through 64)

33,895,019,703

31,912,781,216

66

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY

(lines 16, 24, 35, 54 and 65)

138,833,658,643

127,089,777,725

FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q (REV 12-08)

Page 113

Name of Respondent

This Report Is:

Date of Report

Year/Period of Report

(1) * An Original

(Mo, Da, Yr.)

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(2) A Resubmission

2023/Q4

STATEMENT OF INCOME

1. Enter in column (e) operations for the reporting quarter and in column (f) the balance for the same three-month period for the prior year.

2. Report in column (g) the year to date amounts for electric utility function; in column (i) the year to date amounts for gas utility, and in

(k) the year to date amounts for other utility function for the current year.

Total

Total

Current 3

Prior 3

Current Year to

Prior Year to

Months Ended

Months Ended

(Ref.)

Date Balance

Date Balance

Quarterly Only

Quarterly Only

Line

Account

Page No.

for Quarter/Year

for Quarter/Year

No 4th Quarter

No 4th Quarter

No.

(a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

(e)

(f)

1

UTILITY OPERATING INCOME

2

OPERATING REVENUES (400)

300-301

28,253,931,100

26,581,287,822

3

OPERATING EXPENSES

4

Operation Expenses (401)

320-323

16,098,723,913

17,123,024,262

5

Maintenance Expenses (402)

320-323

3,435,957,997

3,162,206,754

6

Depreciation Expense (403)

336-337

3,468,849,948

3,602,215,596

7

Depreciation Exp. for Asset Retirement Costs (403.1)

336-337

-

-

8

Amort. & Depl. of Utility Plant (404-405)

336-337

277,524,853

244,780,157

9

Amort. of Utility Plant Acq. Adj. (406)

336-337

-

-

10

Amort. of Property Losses, Unrecovered Plant

-

-

and Regulatory Study Costs (407)

13,877,674

13,397,111

11

Amort. of Conversion Expenses (407.2)

-

-

12

Regulatory Debit (407.3)

19,500,000

12,060,000

13

(Less) Regulatory Credits (407.4)

(969,263,798)

1,072,653,184

14

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes (408.1)

262-263

856,386,925

837,135,608

15

Income Taxes - Federal (409.1)

262-263

(4)

7

16

Income Taxes -Other (409.1)

262-263

2

1

17

Provision for Deferred Inc. Taxes (410.1)

234-272-277

11,494,882,857

17,329,658,629

18

(Less) Provision for Deferred Inc. Taxes-Cr.(411.1)

234-272-277

12,766,518,727

18,416,881,192

19

Investment Tax Credit Adj.- Net (411.4)

266

-

-

20

(Less) Gains from Disp. of Utility Plant (411.6)

80,236,072

82,886,801

21

Losses from Utility Plant (411.7)

(837)

167,053

22

(Less) Gains from Disposition of Allowance (411.8)

-

23

Losses from Disposition of Allowances (411.9)

-

-

24

Accretion Expense (411.10)

-

-

25

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (Lines 4-24)

23,788,212,327

22,752,224,001

26

NET UTILITY OPERATING INCOME (Line 2 minus line 25)

4,465,718,773

3,829,063,821

FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q

Page 114

Name of Respondent

This Report Is:

Date of Report

Year/Period of Report

(1) * An Original

(Mo, Da, Yr.)

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(2)

A Resubmission

2023/Q4

STATEMENT OF INCOME

3. Report in column (h) the year to date amounts for electric utility function; in column (j) the year

to date amounts for gas utility, and in (l) the year to date amounts for other utility function for the

previous year. '4. If additional columns are needed, place them in a footnote.

ELECTRIC UTILITY

GAS UTILITY

OTHER UTILITY

Current Year

Prior Year

Current Year

Prior Year

Current Year

Prior Year

to Date

to Date

to Date

to Date

to Date

to Date

Line

(g)

(h)

(i)

(j)

(k)

(l)

No.

1

20,996,904,239

19,713,571,467

7,257,026,861

6,867,716,355

0

2

3

12,032,994,139

13,001,612,729

4,065,729,774

4,121,411,533

4

3,063,845,321

2,670,028,606

372,112,676

492,178,148

5

2,700,048,385

2,766,533,077

768,801,563

835,682,519

6

-

-

-

-

7

203,072,771

179,547,995

74,452,082

65,232,162

0

8

-

-

-

-

9

13,877,674

13,397,111

-

-

10

-

-

-

-

11

19,500,000

12,060,000

-

-

12

(853,064,007)

956,229,628

(116,199,791)

116,423,556

13

605,869,342

594,298,276

250,517,583

242,837,332

14

5,552,354

21,161,320

(5,552,358)

(21,161,313)

15

2,563,929

9,771,726

(2,563,927)

(9,771,725)

16

9,390,818,110

15,695,744,541

2,104,064,747

1,633,914,088

17

10,668,574,126

16,796,539,207

2,097,944,601

1,620,341,985

18

-

-

-

-

19

52,831,694

55,793,729

27,404,378

27,093,072

0

20

(837)

167,053

-

-

21

-

-

-

-

22

-

-

-

-

23

-

-

-

-

24

18,169,799,375

17,155,759,870

5,618,412,952

5,596,464,131

0

25

2,827,104,864

2,557,811,597

1,638,613,909

1,271,252,225

-

26

FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q

Page 115

