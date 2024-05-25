FERC FORM NO. 2:

ANNUAL REPORT OF MAJOR NATURAL GAS COMPANIES

IDENTIFICATION

01 Exact Legal Name of Respondent 02 Year of Report

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY Dec. 31, 2023

03 Previous Name and Date of Change (If name changed during year)

04 Address of Principal Office at End of Year (Street, City, State, Zip Code)

300 LAKESIDE DRIVE, OAKLAND, CA 94612

05 Name of Contact Person 06 Title of Contact Person

Jennifer Garboden Senior Director,

Corporate Accounting

07 Address of Contact Person (Street, City, State, Zip Code)

300 LAKESIDE DRIVE, OAKLAND, CA 94612

08 Telephone of Contact Person, 09 This Report is 10 Date of Report

Including Area Code (1) *An Original X (Mo, Da, Yr)

(415)-973-5456 April X, 2024

(2) A Resubmission

ATTESTATION

The undersigned officer certifies that he/she has examined the accompanying report; that to the best of his/her knowledge,

information, and belief, all statements of fact contained in the accompanying report are true and the accompanying report

is a correct statement of the business and affairs of the above named respondent in respect to each and every matter set

forth therein during the period from and including January1 to and including December 31 of the year of the report.

01 Name 02 Title

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS Vice President, CFO, and Controller,

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

03 Signature 04 Date Signed (Mo, Day,

Yr)

/s/ STEPHANIE WILLIAMS April X, 2024

Title 18, U.S.C. 1001, makes it a crime for any person knowingly and willingly to make to any Agency or