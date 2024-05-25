2023
ANNUAL REPORT
of
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
300 Lakeside Drive
Oakland, CA 94612
to the
Public Utilities Commission
of the
State of California
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Volume No. 2 (Form 2)
FERC FORM NO. 2:
ANNUAL REPORT OF MAJOR NATURAL GAS COMPANIES
IDENTIFICATION
01
Exact Legal Name of Respondent
02 Year of Report
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Dec. 31, 2023
03
Previous Name and Date of Change (If name changed during year)
04
Address of Principal Office at End of Year (Street, City, State, Zip Code)
300 LAKESIDE DRIVE, OAKLAND, CA 94612
05
Name of Contact Person
06 Title of Contact Person
Jennifer Garboden
Senior Director,
Corporate Accounting
07
Address of Contact Person (Street, City, State, Zip Code)
300 LAKESIDE DRIVE, OAKLAND, CA 94612
08
Telephone of Contact Person,
09 This Report is
10 Date of Report
Including Area Code
(1) *An Original
X
(Mo, Da, Yr)
(415)-973-5456
April X, 2024
(2) A Resubmission
ATTESTATION
The undersigned officer certifies that he/she has examined the accompanying report; that to the best of his/her knowledge,
information, and belief, all statements of fact contained in the accompanying report are true and the accompanying report
is a correct statement of the business and affairs of the above named respondent in respect to each and every matter set
forth therein during the period from and including January1 to and including December 31 of the year of the report.
01
Name
02 Title
STEPHANIE WILLIAMS
Vice President, CFO, and Controller,
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
03
Signature
04 Date Signed (Mo, Day,
Yr)
/s/ STEPHANIE WILLIAMS
April X, 2024
Title 18, U.S.C. 1001, makes it a crime for any person knowingly and willingly to make to any Agency or
Department of the United States any false, fictitious or fraudulent statements as to any matter within its jurisdiction.
FERC FORM NO. 2 (ED. 12-93)
Page 1
Name of Respondent
This Report is:
Date of Report
Year of Report
(1) * An Original
(Mo, Da, Yr)
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
(2) A Resubmission
2023/Q4
LIST OF SCHEDULES (Natural Gas
Company)
Enter in column (d) the terms "none," "not applicable," or "NA,"
for certain pages. Omit pages where the response are "none,"
as appropriate, where no information or amounts have been reported
"not applicable,"
or "NA."
Reference
Date
Title of Schedule
Page No.
Revised
Remarks
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
GENERAL CORPORATE INFORMATION AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
General Information........................................................................................…
101
Ed. 12-87
*
Control Over Respondent...............................................................................…
102
Ed. 12-87
*
Corporations Controlled by Respondent................…........................................…
103
Ed. 12-87
*
Security Holders and Voting Powers
107
Ed. 12-87
*
Important Changes During the Year
108
Ed. 12-87
*
Comparative Balance Sheet
110-113
Rev.12-93
Statement of Income for the Year
114-117
Rev.12-93
Statement of Retained Earnings for the Year
118-119
Ed. 12-88
Statement of Cash Flows
120-121
Rev.12-93
Notes to Financial Statements
122
Ed. 12-88
*
Statement of Accumulated Comprehensive Income and Hedging Activities
122(a)(b)
Ed. 12-88
BALANCE SHEET SUPPORTING SCHEDULES (Assets and Other Debits)
Summary of Utility Plant and Accumulated Provisions for Depreciation,
Amortization, and Depletion
200-201
Ed. 12-89
Gas Plant in Service
204-209
Ed. 12-89
Gas Property and Capacity Leased from Others
212
Ed. 12-88
NONE
Gas Property and Capacity Leased to Others
.
213
Ed. 12-88
NONE
Gas Plant Held for Future Use
214
Ed. 12-89
NONE
Constrution Work in Progress - Gas
216
Ed. 12-87
Non-Traditional Rate Treatment Afforded New Projects
217
Ed. 12-87
NA
General Description of Construction Overhead Procedure
218
Ed. 12-88
NA
Accumulated Provision for Depreciation of Gas Utility Plant
219
Ed. 12-87
Gas Stored
220
Ed. 12-87
Investments
222-223
Ed. 12-86
Investments in Subsidiary Companies
224-225
Ed. 12-89
*
Prepayments
230
Ed. 12-88
Extraordinary Property Losses
230
Ed. 12-88
NONE
Unrecovered Plant and Regulatory Study Costs
230
Ed. 12-88
NONE
Other Regulatory Assets
232
New 12-93
*
Miscellaneous Deferred Debits
233
Ed. 12-89
*
Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes
234-235
Ed. 12-89
BALANCE SHEET SUPPORTING SCHEDULES (Liabilities and Other Credits)
Capital Stock
250-251
Ed. 12-89
*
Capital Stock Subscribed, Capital Stock Liability for Conversion, Premium
on Capital Stock, and Installments Received on Capital Stock
252
Ed. 12-86
NA
Other Paid-in Capital
253
Ed. 12-86
*
Discount on Capital Stock
254
Ed. 12-86
*
Capital Stock Expense
254
Ed. 12-86
*
Securities Issued or Assumed and Securities Refunded or Retired
During the Year
255
Ed. 12-86
Long-Term Debt
256-257
Ed. 12-89
Unamortized Debt Expense, Premium and Discount on Long-Term Debt
258-259
Ed. 12-88
Page 2
Name of Respondent
This Report is:
Date of Report
Year of Report
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
(1) * An Original
(Mo, Da, Yr)
(2) A Resubmission
2023/Q4
LIST OF
SCHEDULES (Natural Gas Company)
(Continued)
Reference
Date
Title of Schedule
Page No.
Revised
Remarks
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
BALANCE SHEET SUPPORTING SCHEDULES (Liabilities and Other Credits)
(Continued)
Unamortized Loss and Gain on Reaquired Debt
260
Ed. 12-86
Reconciliation of Reported Net Income with Taxable Income for
Federal Income Taxes
261
Ed. 12-88
*
Taxes Accrued, Prepaid and Charged During Year
262-263
Ed. 12-88
*
Miscellaneous Current and Accrued Liabilities
268
Ed. 12-86
Other Deferred Credits
269
Ed. 12-88
*
Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes - Other Property
274-275
Ed. 12-89
*
Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes - Other
276-277
Ed. 12-93
*
Other Regulatory Liabilities
278
New 12-93
*
INCOME ACCOUNT SUPPORTING SCHEDULES
Gas Operating Revenues
300-301
Ed. 12-89
Revenues from Transportation of Gas of Others Through Gathering Facilities
302-303
Ed. 12-88
NONE
Revenues from Transportation of Gas of Others Through Transmission Facilities
304-305
Ed. 12-88
Revenues from Storage of Gas of Others
306-307
Ed. 12-89
NONE
Other Gas Revenues
308
Ed. 12-88
Discounted Rate Services and Negotiated Rate Services
313
Rev. 12-88
Gas Operation and Maintenance Expenses
317-325
Ed. 12-89
NA
Exchange and Imbalance Transactions
328
Rev. 12-88
Gas Used in Utility Operations…
331
Ed. 12-88
NA
Transmission and Compression of Gas by Others
332
Ed. 12-86
Other Gas Supply Expenses
334
Ed. 12-87
NONE
Miscellaneous General Expenses - Gas
335
Ed. 12-86
Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization of Gas Plant
336-338
Ed. 12-88
Particulars Concerning Certain Income Deduction and Interest Charges
NA
Accounts
340
Ed. 12-86
COMMON SECTION
Regulatory Commission Expenses
350-351
Ed. 12-89
*
Employee Pensions and Benefits (Account 926)
352
Ed. 12-89
Distribution of Salaries and Wages
354-355
Ed. 12-88
*
Charges for Outside Professional and Other Consultative Services
357
Ed. 12-87
Transactions with Affiliated Companies
358
Ed. 12-87
GAS PLANT STATISTICAL DATA
Compressor Stations
508-509
Ed. 12-86
Gas Storage Projects
512-513
Ed. 12-91
Transmission Lines
514
Ed. 12-87
Transmission System Peak Deliveries
518
Ed. 12-88
Auxiliary Peaking Facilities
519
Ed. 12-86
Gas Account - Natural Gas
520
Ed. 12-91
System Map
522
Ed. 12-86
Footnote Reference........................................................................................…….
551
Ed. 12-86
NONE
Footnote Text........................................................................................…….
552
Ed. 12-86
NONE
Stockholder's Reports (check appropriate box)..........................................…
( X ) Four copies will be submitted.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
Selected Financial Data.......................................................................…..…..
600-601
* Refer to the Annual Report of the Electric Department
Page 3
Name of Respondent
Date of Report
Year/Period of
(Mo, Da, Yr)
Report
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
2023/Q4
COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEET
Current Year
Prior Year
Line
ASSETS
End of Quarter/Yr
End Balance
No.
Balance
12/31
(a)
(c)
(d)
1
UTILITY PLANT
2
Utility Plant (101 -106, 114)
118,349,672,899
110,969,024,721
3
Construction Work in Progress (107)
4,561,400,706
4,278,662,042
4
TOTAL Utility Plant (Lines 2 and 3)
122,911,073,605
115,247,686,763
5
(Less) Accum. Prov. for Depr. Amort. Depl. (108, 111, 115)
47,986,718,683
45,440,205,751
6
NET Utility Plant (Lines 4 less 5)
74,924,354,922
69,807,481,012
7
Nuclear Fuel in Process (120.1)
87,822,554
86,475,206
8
Nuclear Fuel Materials and Assembles-Stock (120.2)
-
-
9
Nuclear Fuel Assemblies in Reactor (120.3)
274,315,073
301,949,278
10
Spent Nuclear Fuel (120.4)
3,041,662,565
2,964,394,529
11
Nuclear Fuel Under Capital Leases (120.6)
-
-
12
(Less) Accum. Prov. For Amort. of Nuclear Fuel (120.5)
3,186,179,466
3,080,422,971
13
NET Nuclear Fuel (Lines 7-11 less 12)
217,620,726
272,396,042
14
NET Utility Plant (Lines 6 and 13)
75,141,975,648
70,079,877,054
15
Utility Plant Adjustments (116)
16
Gas Stored Underground - Noncurrent (117)
119,592,211
119,592,211
17
OTHER PROPERTY AND INVESTMENTS
18
Nonutility Property (121)
30,712,839
29,571,217
19
(Less) Accum. Prov. for Depr. and Amort. (122)
-
-
20
Investments in Associated Companies (123)
7,532,296,159
3,245,150,000
21
Investment in Subsidiary Companies (123.1)
1,466,991,656
1,021,724,910
22
(For cost of Account 123.1, See Footnote Page 224, Line 42)
-
-
23
Noncurrent Portion of Allowances
112,160,009
646,415,350
24
Other Investments (124)
-
-
25
Sinking Funds (125)
-
-
26
Depreciation Fund (126)
-
-
27
Amortization Fund-Federal (127)
-
-
28
Other Special Funds (128)
3,807,379,609
4,081,176,046
29
Special Funds-Nonmajor Only (129)
1,122,035,759
997,257,827
30
Long-Term Portion of Derivatives Assets (175)
280,435,882
305,301,298
31
Long-Term Portion of Derivative Assets - Hedges (176)
-
-
32
TOTAL Other Property and Investments (Lines 18-21 and 23-31)
14,352,011,913
10,326,596,648
33
CURRENT AND ACCRUED ASSETS
34
Cash and Working Funds (Nonmajor Only) (130)
35
Cash (131)
96,651,930
72,198,551
36
Special Deposits (132-134)
4,841,799
11,780,009
37
Working Funds (135)
-
-
38
Temporary Cash Investments (136)
10,200,000
533,122,157
39
Notes Receivable (141)
-
-
40
Customer Accounts Receivable (142)
453,949,911
287,627,561
41
Other Accounts Receivable (143)
2,410,603,947
2,192,892,372
42
(Less) Accum. Prov. for Uncollectible Acct.-Credit (144)
34,875,910
18,324,417
43
Notes Receivable from Associated Companies (145)
256,680,491
1,526,615,253
44
Accounts Receivable from Associated Companies (146)
33,000,714
43,966,385
45
Fuel Stock (151)
1,198,863
1,586,736
46
Fuel Stock Expense Undistributed (152)
-
-
47
Residuals (Elec) and Extracted Products (153)
-
-
48
Plant Materials and Operating Supplies (154)
804,840,950
751,427,249
49
Merchandise (155)
-
-
50
Other Materials and Supplies (156)
-
-
51
Nuclear Materials Held for Sale (157)
-
-
52
Allowances (158.1 and 158.2)
1,016,059,221
747,270,576
FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q (REV 12-08)
Page 110
Name of Respondent
Date of Report
Year/Period of
(Mo, Da, Yr)
Report
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
2023/Q4
COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEET
Current Year
Prior Year
Line
ASSETS
End of Quarter/Yr
End Balance
No.
Balance
12/31
(a)
(c)
(d)
53
(Less) Noncurrent Portion of Allowances
112,160,009
646,415,350
54
Stores Expense Undistributed (163)
-
0
55
Gas Stored Underground - Current (164.1)
63,858,390
89,676,327
56
LNG Stored and Held for Processing (164.2-164.3)
-
-
57
Prepayments (165)
350,046,062
570,965,644
58
Advances for Gas (166-167)
-
-
59
Interest and Dividends Receivable (171)
667,543
0
60
Rents Receivable (172)
-
-
61
Accrued Utility Revenues (173)
164,414,801
148,663,404
62
Miscellaneous Current and Accrued Assets (174)
574,945,899
549,054,533
63
Derivative Instrument Assets (175)
410,597,570
959,205,737
64
(Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument
280,435,882
305,301,298
65
Derivative Instrument Assets - Hedges (176)
-
0
66
(Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument
-
0
67
TOTAL Current and Accrued Assets (Lines 34-66)
6,225,086,290
7,516,011,429
68
DEFERRED DEBITS
69
Unamortized Debt Expenses (181)
223,559,588
193,762,955
70
Extraordinary Property Losses (182.1)
-
-
71
Unrecovered Plant and Regulatory Study Costs (182.2)
14,681,867
27,373,357
72
Other Regulatory Assets (182.3)
26,334,842,054
23,721,433,967
73
Preliminary Survey and Investigation Charges (183)
2,221,222
(558)
74
Preliminary Natural Gas Survey and Investigation Charges (183.1)
-
-
75
Other Preliminary Survey and Investigation Charges (183.2)
-
-
76
Clearing Accounts (184)
3,186,625
2,475,764
77
Temporary Facilities (185)
-
0
78
Miscellaneous Deferred Debits (186)
4,392,753,199
4,862,754,112
79
Deferred Losses from Disposition of Utility Plant (187)
-
-
80
Research, Development and Demonstration Expenditures (188)
-
-
81
Unamortized Loss on Reacquired Debt (189)
25,947,019
36,721,574
82
Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes (190) [F]
11,997,801,007
10,203,179,212
83
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs (191)
-
-
84
TOTAL Deferred Debits (Lines 73-95)
42,994,992,581
39,047,700,383
(2,079,742,217)
(1,685,042,931)
85
TOTAL ASSETS (Lines 14-16, 32, 67 and 84)
138,833,658,643
127,089,777,725
FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q (REV 12-08)
Page 111
Name of Respondent
Date of Report
Year/Period of
(Mo, Da, Yr)
Report
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
2023/Q4
COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEET
Current Year
Prior Year
Line.
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
End of Quarter/Yr
End Balance
No.
Balance
12/31
(a)
(c)
(d)
1
PROPRIETARY CAPITAL
2
Common Stock Issued (201)
1,321,874,045
1,321,874,045
3
Preferred Stock Issued (204)
257,994,575
257,994,575
4
Capital Stock Subscribed (202,205)
-
-
5
Stock Liability for Conversion (203,206)
-
-
6
Premium on Capital Stock (207)
1,805,194,230
1,805,194,230
7
Other Paid-In Capital (208-211)
36,333,269,747
30,756,123,589
8
Installments Received on Capital Stock (212)
-
-
9
(Less) Discount on Capital Stock (213)
6,916,899
6,916,899
10
(Less) Capital Stock Expense (214)
28,951,886
28,951,886
11
Retained Earnings (215, 215.1, 216)
(3,451,366,120)
(4,206,590,722)
12
Unappropriated Undistributed Subsidiary Earnings (216.1)
838,890,207
838,890,207
13
(Less) Reaquired Capital Stock (217)
-
-
14
Noncorporate Proprietorship (Nonmajor only)(218)
-
0
15
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (219)
(12,904,938)
(8,166,262)
16
Total Proprietary Capital (lines 2 through 15)
37,057,082,961
30,729,450,877
17
LONG-TERM DEBT
18
Bonds (221)
37,375,655,670
35,115,164,559
19
(Less) Reaquired Bonds (222)
-
0
20
Advances from Associated Companies (223)
8,904,461,135
9,093,909,854
21
Other Long-Term Debt (224)
-
0
22
Unamortized Premium on Long-Term Debt (225)
4,320,877
4,903,468
23
(Less) Unamortized Discount on Long-Term Debt - Debit (226)
53,370,860
30,251,169
24
Total Long-Term Debt (lines 18 through 23)
46,231,066,822
44,183,726,712
25
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
26
Obligations Under Capital Leases - Noncurrent (227)
1,072,368,477
1,243,633,044
27
Accumulated Provision for Property Insurance (228.1)
-
-
28
Accumulated Provision for Injuries and Damages (228.2)
1,767,924,660
2,251,659,254
29
Accumulated Provision for Pensions and Benefits (228.3)
430,683,730
184,604,903
30
Accumulated Miscellaneous Operating Provisions (228.4)
1,332,383,900
1,753,706,614
31
Accumulated Provision for Rate Refunds (229)
-
0
32
Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liabilities
159,227,287
176,597,091
33
Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liabilities- Hedges
-
-
34
Asset Retirement Obligations (230)
5,512,144,332
5,912,361,630
35
Total Other Noncurrent Liabilities (lines 26 through 34)
10,274,732,386
11,522,562,536
36
CURRENT AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES
37
Notes Payable (231)
3,975,000,000
2,055,000,000
38
Accounts Payable (232)
3,097,708,326
3,582,839,305
39
Notes Payable to Associated Companies (233)
-
-
40
Accounts Payables to Associated Companies (234)
111,713,915
226,750,134
41
Customer Deposits (235)
132,419,066
116,804,373
42
Taxes Accrued (236)
536,922,697
504,591,321
43
Interest Accrued (237)
564,629,548
463,796,034
44
Dividends Declared (238) *
2,319,380
2,319,382
45
Matured Long-Term Debt (239)
-
0
FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q (REV 12-08)
Page 112
Name of Respondent
Date of Report
Year/Period of
(Mo, Da, Yr)
Report
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
2023/Q4
COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEET
Current Year
Prior Year
Line
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
End of Quarter/Yr
End Balance
No.
Balance
12/31
(a)
(c)
(d)
46
Matured Interest (240)
-
0
47
Tax Collections Payable (241)
38,350,787
41,016,803
48
Miscellaneous Current and Accrued Liabilities (242)
2,455,889,523
1,463,562,560
49
Obligations Under Capital Leases-Current (243)
338,625,194
232,928,694
50
Derivative Instrument Liabilities (244)
281,405,622
228,244,869
51
(Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liab.
159,227,287
176,597,091
52
Derivative Instrument Liabilities-Hedges (245)
-
0
53
(Less) Long-Term Portion of Derivative Instrument Liab.-Hedges
-
-
54
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities (lines 37 through 53)
11,375,756,771
8,741,256,384
55
DEFERRED CREDITS
56
Customer Advances for Construction (252)
356,208,431
288,675,735
57
Accumulated Deferred Investment Tax Credits (255)
89,113,318
91,349,274
58
Deferred Gains from Disposition of Utility Plant (256)
-
-
59
Other Deferred Credits (253)
1,535,657,498
1,705,188,018
60
Other Regulatory Liabilities (254) [E]
17,366,615,681
16,420,075,785
61
Unamortized Gain on Reacquired Debt (257)
34,680
150,526
62
Accum. Deferred Income Taxes-Accel. Amort.(281)
-
0
63
Accum. Deferred Income Taxes-Other Property (282) [F]
11,304,088,331
10,627,816,495
64
Accum. Deferred Income Taxes-Other (283) [F]
3,243,301,764
2,779,525,383
65
Total Deferred Credits (lines 56 through 64)
33,895,019,703
31,912,781,216
66
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
(lines 16, 24, 35, 54 and 65)
138,833,658,643
127,089,777,725
FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q (REV 12-08)
Page 113
Name of Respondent
This Report Is:
Date of Report
Year/Period of Report
(1) * An Original
(Mo, Da, Yr.)
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
(2) A Resubmission
2023/Q4
STATEMENT OF INCOME
1. Enter in column (e) operations for the reporting quarter and in column (f) the balance for the same three-month period for the prior year.
2. Report in column (g) the year to date amounts for electric utility function; in column (i) the year to date amounts for gas utility, and in
(k) the year to date amounts for other utility function for the current year.
Total
Total
Current 3
Prior 3
Current Year to
Prior Year to
Months Ended
Months Ended
(Ref.)
Date Balance
Date Balance
Quarterly Only
Quarterly Only
Line
Account
Page No.
for Quarter/Year
for Quarter/Year
No 4th Quarter
No 4th Quarter
No.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
(e)
(f)
1
UTILITY OPERATING INCOME
2
OPERATING REVENUES (400)
300-301
28,253,931,100
26,581,287,822
3
OPERATING EXPENSES
4
Operation Expenses (401)
320-323
16,098,723,913
17,123,024,262
5
Maintenance Expenses (402)
320-323
3,435,957,997
3,162,206,754
6
Depreciation Expense (403)
336-337
3,468,849,948
3,602,215,596
7
Depreciation Exp. for Asset Retirement Costs (403.1)
336-337
-
-
8
Amort. & Depl. of Utility Plant (404-405)
336-337
277,524,853
244,780,157
9
Amort. of Utility Plant Acq. Adj. (406)
336-337
-
-
10
Amort. of Property Losses, Unrecovered Plant
-
-
and Regulatory Study Costs (407)
13,877,674
13,397,111
11
Amort. of Conversion Expenses (407.2)
-
-
12
Regulatory Debit (407.3)
19,500,000
12,060,000
13
(Less) Regulatory Credits (407.4)
(969,263,798)
1,072,653,184
14
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes (408.1)
262-263
856,386,925
837,135,608
15
Income Taxes - Federal (409.1)
262-263
(4)
7
16
Income Taxes -Other (409.1)
262-263
2
1
17
Provision for Deferred Inc. Taxes (410.1)
234-272-277
11,494,882,857
17,329,658,629
18
(Less) Provision for Deferred Inc. Taxes-Cr.(411.1)
234-272-277
12,766,518,727
18,416,881,192
19
Investment Tax Credit Adj.- Net (411.4)
266
-
-
20
(Less) Gains from Disp. of Utility Plant (411.6)
80,236,072
82,886,801
21
Losses from Utility Plant (411.7)
(837)
167,053
22
(Less) Gains from Disposition of Allowance (411.8)
-
23
Losses from Disposition of Allowances (411.9)
-
-
24
Accretion Expense (411.10)
-
-
25
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (Lines 4-24)
23,788,212,327
22,752,224,001
26
NET UTILITY OPERATING INCOME (Line 2 minus line 25)
4,465,718,773
3,829,063,821
FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q
Page 114
Name of Respondent
This Report Is:
Date of Report
Year/Period of Report
(1) * An Original
(Mo, Da, Yr.)
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
(2)
A Resubmission
2023/Q4
STATEMENT OF INCOME
3. Report in column (h) the year to date amounts for electric utility function; in column (j) the year
to date amounts for gas utility, and in (l) the year to date amounts for other utility function for the
previous year. '4. If additional columns are needed, place them in a footnote.
ELECTRIC UTILITY
GAS UTILITY
OTHER UTILITY
Current Year
Prior Year
Current Year
Prior Year
Current Year
Prior Year
to Date
to Date
to Date
to Date
to Date
to Date
Line
(g)
(h)
(i)
(j)
(k)
(l)
No.
1
20,996,904,239
19,713,571,467
7,257,026,861
6,867,716,355
0
2
3
12,032,994,139
13,001,612,729
4,065,729,774
4,121,411,533
4
3,063,845,321
2,670,028,606
372,112,676
492,178,148
5
2,700,048,385
2,766,533,077
768,801,563
835,682,519
6
-
-
-
-
7
203,072,771
179,547,995
74,452,082
65,232,162
0
8
-
-
-
-
9
13,877,674
13,397,111
-
-
10
-
-
-
-
11
19,500,000
12,060,000
-
-
12
(853,064,007)
956,229,628
(116,199,791)
116,423,556
13
605,869,342
594,298,276
250,517,583
242,837,332
14
5,552,354
21,161,320
(5,552,358)
(21,161,313)
15
2,563,929
9,771,726
(2,563,927)
(9,771,725)
16
9,390,818,110
15,695,744,541
2,104,064,747
1,633,914,088
17
10,668,574,126
16,796,539,207
2,097,944,601
1,620,341,985
18
-
-
-
-
19
52,831,694
55,793,729
27,404,378
27,093,072
0
20
(837)
167,053
-
-
21
-
-
-
-
22
-
-
-
-
23
-
-
-
-
24
18,169,799,375
17,155,759,870
5,618,412,952
5,596,464,131
0
25
2,827,104,864
2,557,811,597
1,638,613,909
1,271,252,225
-
26
FERC FORM NO. 1/3-Q
Page 115
