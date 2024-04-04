WHERE WE ARE HEADED

Our purpose-delivering for our hometowns, serving our planet, and leading with love-is underpinned by a strong focus on safety, People, Planet, and California's Prosperity. With our True North strategy as the guidepost, our organizational design and regional service model are bringing us closer to the hometowns we serve. We restructured our service area into five regions-with leaders in each region to deliver improved public and employee safety, customer service, and operational reliability outcomes. And we are committed to designing an electric system that is resilient to climate change, decarbonized, and optimized to local and system needs.

We are building a culture of performance and continue to implement our Lean operating system, a core and foundational component of PG&E's Performance Playbook. We focus on five Lean "plays" designed to transform performance-visual management, operating reviews, problem solving, standardization, and waste elimination, the newest Lean play deployed in 2023. We have implemented a daily-weekly-monthly operating review process and aligned the organization around key performance indicators focused on safety, delivery, cost, quality, customer, and coworker morale. Our standardized problem solving process allows coworkers to identify, contain, and solve breakdowns in performance at the root cause. Waste elimination enables us to identify and eliminate inefficiencies in both process and workflow in a sustainable manner. We have accomplished this in part by delivering direct Lean training, coaching, and support to our coworkers.

Visual Management Operating Reviews Problem Solving Standardization Waste Elimination

We make decisions through a framework that prioritizes safety for everyone, rewards actions that prevent wildfires, and leads to a future carbon-neutral energy system, but we know that our work to improve is never done. For more information about performance and how it impacted pay, please refer to page 42.

Safety

Our commitment to safety is always at the forefront of everything we do. We are focused on keeping the public, our coworkers and our contractors safe. This commitment extends to all our operations, but it begins with our Stand that catastrophic wildfires shall stop. We are using the tools available to us, including Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS), vegetation management, system hardening, and undergrounding. Additionally, we are seeing positive outcomes with PG&E's adaptive and systematic risk mitigation approach; specifically, we have achieved substantial reduction in CPUC-reportable ignition rates, relative to the prior six years (2017-2022).

In 2023, several key occupational safety performance indicators met or exceeded their targets, but there is still work to be done. In 2024, goals will be focused on preventing serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) by providing tools to our coworkers (employees and contractors) such as the energy wheel, essential controls and human performance tools. The energy wheel is a visual tool that helps identify the 10 sources of energy, and assess and control the hazards associated with each form. We continue to hold our contractors to the same standards with our contractor safety program. We will continue to hold all of our coworkers accountable to completing work safely, stopping the job when new hazards are identified or if the work becomes unsafe, and promoting a culture where speaking up, listening up, and following up for safety is encouraged and expected. We continue to support the speak-up award program that recognizes employees for raising concerns that positively impact our culture. Also in 2024, the CPUC is expected to finalize the Safety Culture Assessment Order Instituting Rulemaking (OIR), which will regulate safety culture at the four California investor-owned utilities (IOUs), driving safety culture improvement by way of requiring assessments, surveys, and regular check-ins with the CPUC, intervenors, and the IOUs.

All of the work occurring in 2024 will build on the progress made in 2023 to understand our risks, prioritize our work, and implement essential controls to reduce risk. We continue to hold our coworkers accountable for their safety, for raising issues, and for engagement at all levels of the organization. Doing so will help us achieve our 2024 targets and meet our Stand that everyone and everything is always safe.