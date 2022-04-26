PG&E : April 18, 2022 - Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:
Reporting Date: 4/18/2022 5:13:03 PM
Incident Date: 4/8/2022 @ 4:30 p.m. Reported By: [Redacted]
Utility Name: PG&E Phone Number: [Redacted] Email Address: [Redacted]
Incident Location: Ferry Plaza and The Embarcadero San Francisco, San Francisco
Reasons For Reporting:
-
- Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )
-
- Names of Fatalities:
-
- Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
-
- Names of Injured:
-
- Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )
-
- Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )
-
- Operator Judgement? No
-
- Media Coverage? No
Cause of Incident: Fire (Other Cause: )
Agencies on Scene:
Facilities Affected:
Dig In Information:
-
- Excavator Name:
-
- Contact:
-
- Phone: (___)___-____
Incident Recovery:
- On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.
- Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.
Summary: CPUC PG&E Electric Incident EI220108B On April 18, 2022, PG&E received a claim for property damage in excess of $50,000. The customer is located in the vicinity of Ferry Plaza and The Embarcadero, San Francisco of San Francisco County. This area is served by the San Francisco Z 1121 12 kV Underground Distribution Circuit. The insurance company for the customer is allegedly attributing PG&E as the cause of a structure fire which occurred on January 8, 2022, resulted in property damage. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. This information is preliminary.
Disclaimer
PG&E Corporation published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 14:01:02 UTC.