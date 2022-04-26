PG&E : April 18, 2022 - Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 4/18/2022 5:13:03 PM

Incident Date: 4/8/2022 @ 4:30 p.m. Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E Phone Number: [Redacted] Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: Ferry Plaza and The Embarcadero San Francisco, San Francisco

Reasons For Reporting:

- Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

- Names of Fatalities:

- Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

- Names of Injured:

- Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )

- Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

- Operator Judgement? No

- Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Fire (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

- Utilities Facilities: San Francisco Z 1121

- Voltage (KV): 12 kV

- Customer's Facilities:

Dig In Information:

- Excavator Name:

- Contact:

- Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

- On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.

- Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: CPUC PG&E Electric Incident EI220108B On April 18, 2022, PG&E received a claim for property damage in excess of $50,000. The customer is located in the vicinity of Ferry Plaza and The Embarcadero, San Francisco of San Francisco County. This area is served by the San Francisco Z 1121 12 kV Underground Distribution Circuit. The insurance company for the customer is allegedly attributing PG&E as the cause of a structure fire which occurred on January 8, 2022, resulted in property damage. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. This information is preliminary.