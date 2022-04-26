Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 10:16:01 am EDT
11.94 USD   +0.97%
09:51aCredit Suisse Initiates Coverage of US Utilities, Says Sector Can Outperform Despite Expected Rise in Interest Rates
MT
04/21PG&E CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG&E : April 18, 2022 - Electric Incident Report

04/26/2022 | 10:03am EDT
The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 4/18/2022 5:13:03 PM

Incident Date: 4/8/2022 @ 4:30 p.m. Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E Phone Number: [Redacted] Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: Ferry Plaza and The Embarcadero San Francisco, San Francisco

Reasons For Reporting:

  • - Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

  • - Names of Fatalities:

  • - Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

  • - Names of Injured:

  • - Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )

  • - Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

  • - Operator Judgement? No

  • - Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Fire (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

  • - Utilities Facilities: San Francisco Z 1121

  • - Voltage (KV): 12 kV

  • - Customer's Facilities:

Dig In Information:

  • - Excavator Name:

  • - Contact:

  • - Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

- On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.

- Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: CPUC PG&E Electric Incident EI220108B On April 18, 2022, PG&E received a claim for property damage in excess of $50,000. The customer is located in the vicinity of Ferry Plaza and The Embarcadero, San Francisco of San Francisco County. This area is served by the San Francisco Z 1121 12 kV Underground Distribution Circuit. The insurance company for the customer is allegedly attributing PG&E as the cause of a structure fire which occurred on January 8, 2022, resulted in property damage. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. This information is preliminary.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
09:51aCredit Suisse Initiates Coverage of US Utilities, Says Sector Can Outperform Despite Ex..
MT
04/21PG&E CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obl..
AQ
04/21PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
04/21PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21PG&E CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Morgan Stanley Raises PG&E's Price Target to $14 From $13, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
04/19PG&E Pays Property Tax and Franchise Fee Payments to Cities, Counties to Help Fund Loca..
BU
04/18CREATING OUR CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE : PG&E Commissions its Moss Landing Elkhorn Battery
BU
04/14Helping Keep Small Restaurants Cooking, The PG&E Corporation Foundation Contributes to ..
BU
04/14Be Aware of Increase in Scams Targeting PG&E Customers as Tax Day Looms Closer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 961 M - -
Net income 2022 2 153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 492 M 23 492 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,82 $
Average target price 15,88 $
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-2.64%23 492
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.69%145 452
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.46%87 591
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.69%79 710
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.68%72 063
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.64%68 551