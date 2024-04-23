CPUC Electric Incident EI230724A

On April 19, 2024, PG&E Law-Claims received a property damage claim in excess of $50,000. The customer is located in the area of M Street and 12th Street in Firebaugh, of Fresno County, a non-HFTD. The area is served by the Firebaugh 1102 12kV overhead distribution circuit. The claim alleges that on July 24, 2023, PG&E owned electrical equipment was the cause of a fire which subsequently resulted in property damage. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. This information is preliminary.