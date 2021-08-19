PG&E : August 17, 2021- Follow-up questions regarding Dixie and Fly fires

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1417 Filed 08/17/21 Page 1 of 4

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff, No. CR 14-0175 WHA v. PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE COMPANY, DIXIE AND FLY FIRES Defendant.

By NOON ON AUGUST 25, PG&E shall please answer these following questions, except responses to Question No. 7 and thereafter may be submitted by NOON ON AUGUST 31.

The photo of the stump submitted on July 28 does not comport with the other photos from the scene submitted on that date. The stump is shown as burned to a crisp and about three-quarters gone, yet the limbs and needles very close by are green and unburned. Seems impossible. Moreover, the other photos show the fallen Douglas Fir as unburned and green (save for the line burns). How could the stump have burned so thoroughly yet the rest of the tree remain so unburned? This incongruity does not match up. Please explain. Provide the true picture of the true stump, as well as all other photos, including a photo of the bottom of the trunk of the Douglas Fir.

2. While the photos were being taken, what was the status of the Dixie Fire and who was trying to contain it? Who took the photos?