PG&E : August 17, 2021- Follow-up questions regarding Dixie and Fly fires
08/19/2021 | 03:14am EDT
United States District Court Northern District of California
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1417 Filed 08/17/21 Page 1 of 4
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
Plaintiff,
No. CR 14-0175 WHA
v.
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC
FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE
COMPANY,
DIXIE AND FLY FIRES
Defendant.
By NOON ONAUGUST25, PG&E shall please answer these following questions, except responses to Question No. 7 and thereafter may be submitted by NOON ONAUGUST31.
The photo of the stump submitted on July 28 does not comport with the other photos from the scene submitted on that date. The stump is shown as burned to a crisp and about three-quarters gone, yet the limbs and needles very close by are green and unburned. Seems impossible. Moreover, the other photos show the fallen Douglas Fir as unburned and green (save for the line burns). How could the stump have burned so thoroughly yet the rest of the tree remain so unburned? This incongruity does not match up. Please explain. Provide the true picture of the true stump, as well as all other photos, including a photo of the bottom of the trunk of the Douglas Fir.
2. While the photos were being taken, what was the status of the Dixie Fire and who was trying to contain it? Who took the photos?
United States District Court Northern District of California
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1417 Filed 08/17/21 Page 2 of 4
5.
The circuit was ranked 11 out of 3,635 circuits with respect to the Equipment Risk.
Please state each reason the circuit received such an elevated risk rating.
6.
The circuit was ranked 568 of 3,074 circuits with respect to Vegetation Risk.
Please state each reason the circuit received such an elevated risk rating.
United States District Court Northern District of California
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1417 Filed 08/17/21 Page 3 of 4
7. Please provide copies of all reports and memos and emails regarding the site visit
on April 16, 2021, regarding the plan for under-grounding the circuit and all reports and
memos and emails summarizing, describing or referring to the need to do so or the proposal to
do so or the problem leading to such proposals.
8.
What indications are there that the Douglas Fir broke and fell onto the Bucks
Circuit?
9.
What indications are there that the Douglas Fir uprooted and fell onto the Bucks
Circuit?
10.
Please state all other information on why the Douglas Fir fell.
11.
Please state all information and data on local or regional wind gusts or wind
conditions at or about the time of power interruptions near the Douglas Fir.
12.
With respect to the patrols on November 11, 2020, and January 14, 2021, what was
identified for work, if anything, within one-quarter mile of the Douglas Fir?
13.
With respect to any other patrols or inspection within the last five years, please state
all other work, if any, was specified within one-quarter mile of the Douglas Fir.
14.
Turning to the Fly Fire, what indications are there that the White Fir broke and fell
onto the Gasner Circuit?
15.
What indications are there that the White Fir uprooted and fell into the Gasner
Circuit?
16.
Please state all other information on why the White Fir failed and fell.
17.
Please state all information and data about local or regional wind gusts and wind
conditions at about the time of the Fly Fire ignition.
18.
Please provide photos of the White Fir after it fell onto the Gasner Circuit sufficient
to show (i) whether it broke versus uprooted; (ii) the extent to which the tree burned; and
(iii) whether the White Fir had disease or death (if any).
United States District Court Northern District of California
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1417 Filed 08/17/21 Page 4 of 4
19. What actual evidence indicates that the Fly Fire was started by a spot fire from the Dixie Fire?
PG&E Corporation published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 07:13:08 UTC.