PG&E : August 31, 2021 – Response to follow-up questions regarding Dixie and Fly Fires, questions 7 through 36

RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES, QUESTIONS 7 - 36
Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1444 Filed 08/31/21 Page 2 of 23
Defendant Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("PG&E") respectfully submits this
response to Questions 7 through 36 contained in the Court's August 17, 2021 order (Dkt. 1417) and
the Court's August 18, 2021 order (Dkt. 1418); the Court's requests for transcripts of certain calls
(Dkt. 1419); and the Court's request for a glossary of abbreviations and acronyms (Dkt. 1420).
Question 7:
Please provide copies of all reports and memos and emails regarding the site visit on April 16, 2021, regarding the plan for under-grounding the circuit and all reports and memos and emails summarizing, describing or referring to the need to do so or the proposal to do so or the problem leading to such proposals.
PG&E Response:
PG&E will deliver to the Court on August 31, 2021 a thumb drive containing
electronic copies of 2,044 documents bearing Bates PGE-DIXIE-NDCAL-0000001 to PGE-DIXIE-NDCAL-000008582 that PG&E has identified as responsive to this request.1
PG&E has interpreted the request for documents regarding the "plan for under-
grounding the circuit" to refer to the system hardening project for the Bucks Creek 1101 distribution
circuit approved by the Wildfire Risk Governance Steering Committee in January 2021 (the "Bucks Creek 1101 System Hardening Project").2 To respond to the Court's document request in the time
provided by the Court, PG&E has conducted a reasonable search for responsive documents using the
following parameters:
PG&E identified a list of thirteen custodians ("Custodians") likely to have emails responsive to this question, including individuals involved with the 2021 Wildfire Distribution Risk Model; individuals involved in the development, presentation, and management of the Bucks Creek
PG&E is delivering a significant portion of responsive documents by August 31 and intends to complete its production to the Court on or before September 3. PG&E notes that certain documents being provided to the Court contain personally identifying information and other confidential information. PG&E is in the process of identifying this confidential information and will prepare and deliver a redacted set and file a corresponding administrative motion to seal.
PG&E does not interpret the Court's question as calling for information protected by the attorney-client privilege or attorney work product protection.
2
RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES QUESTIONS 7 - 36
Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1444 Filed 08/31/21 Page 3 of 23
1101 System Hardening Project; and individuals who attended the April 16, 2021 site visit related to
the Bucks Creek 1101 System Hardening Project.
3
PG&E ran the following search terms against the Custodians' emails: (Buck* W/5
Creek) AND (underground* OR harden* OR visit*). Each of the Custodians' emails dated between
October 1, 2020 and July 13, 2021 that contained terms that satisfied this search are being reviewed
and, if determined to be responsive to this request, will be produced to the Court. Where applicable,
PG&E is redacting portions of documents determined to be protected by attorney-client privilege or
to constitute attorney work product.
9
b. PG&E has also collected for review and will produce to the Court documents
related to the Bucks Creek 1101 System Hardening Project that are contained in the following
electronic repositories: PG&E's Electronic Document Routing System ("EDRS"), which is a tool
used to route documents and generate requests for review and approval for projects such as the
Bucks Creek 1101 System Hardening Project, and SAP, a structured database and the system of
record for Plant Maintenance ("PM") Orders for such projects.
15
Question 8:
16
What indications are there that the Douglas Fir broke and fell onto the Bucks Circuit?
17 PG&E Response:
18
Although the Douglas Fir was leaning on the line, the stump was still rooted in the
ground on July 18, 2021, as reflected in the photos that PG&E submitted on August 25, 2021.See
Exs. R-1 through R-3, Dkts. 1428-09 through 1428-11. Photos taken after CAL FIRE cut the tree
off the line show that the bottom portion of the tree had separated from the stump.See id.; see also
Exs. S-1 through S-3, Dkts. 1428-13 through 1428-15 (photographs of the bottom portion of the
tree). CAL FIRE and/or other law enforcement have removed the trunk and stump from the site and
CAL FIRE has declined to provide PG&E with access to or receipts for the evidence that CAL FIRE
collected from the site.
26
27
28
3
RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES QUESTIONS 7 - 36
Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1444 Filed 08/31/21 Page 4 of 23
Question 9:
What indications are there that the Douglas Fir uprooted and fell onto the Bucks Circuit?
PG&E Response:
PG&E has seen no indications that the Douglas Fir seen leaning against the line uprooted. Contrary indications are noted in PG&E's response to question 8, supra.
Question 10:
Please state all other information on why the Douglas Fir fell.
PG&E Response:
At this point, PG&E has not reached a conclusion as to why the tree failed, and to PG&E's knowledge, CAL FIRE has not publicly announced any view on the issue. No PG&E arborist has been granted access to the bottom portion of the tree or the stump, both of which CAL FIRE (or assisting law enforcement) has removed. A PG&E arborist who reviewed the photographs taken on July 26, 2021 of the tree's roots observed that one of eight roots of the tree shows signs of internal rot, but without further inspection has not reached a conclusion, for example, as to why the tree failed or whether there were any visible, external indications. See PG&E Arborist Decl. (Ex. Y)
4. PG&E's investigation is ongoing. PG&E requested access to evidence that CAL FIRE removed but CAL FIRE denied that request.
Question 11:
Please state all information and data on local or regional wind gusts or wind conditions at or about the time of power interruptions near the Douglas Fir.
PG&E Response:
The line recloser at the Bucks Creek substation for the Bucks Creek 1101 Line recorded momentary current levels on two of the three phases in excess of the Minimum To Trip ("MTT") at 6:48 a.m. Dkt. 1408-02, Recloser Witness 1 Decl. (Ex. B) at 3. Shortly thereafter, power was reported out at the Cresta Dam. Dkt. 1408-05, Custodian 1 Decl. (Ex. E) ¶ 3. PG&E
4
RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES QUESTIONS 7 - 36
Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1444 Filed 08/31/21 Page 5 of 23
provides the following information concerning wind conditions near the Douglas Fir at 6:48 a.m.:
On July 13, 2021, the nearest weather station, for which the National Weather Service reports data,
to the Douglas Fir's location was weather station PG326, located approximately 5.9 miles from the
tree. Meteorologist Decl. (Ex. Z) ¶ 3. Weather station PG326 sits at an elevation of approximately
4,249 feet above sea level. GPS from a photograph of the stump of the Douglas Fir indicates an
elevation of approximately 2392 feet above sea level.3 At 6:40 a.m. on July 13, 2021, PG326
reported winds of approximately 5 mph, with gusts of approximately 9 mph.Id.¶ 4. Ten minutes
later, at 6:50 a.m., the same station reported winds of approximately 7 mph, with gusts of
approximately 9 mph.Id. The below chart provides the approximate distance from the Douglas Fir,
elevation, time, sustained wind speed, gust wind speed, and wind direction for the weather stations
within 10 miles of the Douglas Fir's location on July 13, 2021.
12
Distance
Observation 1
Observation 2
Station
from
Elevation
Sustained
Wind
Wind
Sustained
Wind
Wind
13
Douglas
Time
Time
Wind
Gust
Direction
Wind
Gust
Direction
14
Fir
PG326
5.9 miles
4249'
6:40 a.m.
5 mph
9 mph
57º
6:50 a.m.
7 mph
9 mph
55º
15
PG328
7.6 miles
2785'
6:40 a.m.
17 mph
20 mph
87º
6:50 a.m.
17 mph
20 mph
82º
PG468
9.5 miles
2943'
6:40 a.m.
10 mph
16 mph
9º
6:50 a.m.
10 mph
15 mph
9º
16
17
Question 12:
18
With respect to the patrols on November 11, 2020, and January 14, 2021, what was
19
identified for work, if anything, within one-quarter mile of the Douglas Fir?
PG&E Response:
20
Below is a table containing information from PG&E's vegetation management
21
records regarding the trees that those records indicate were identified for work in either the
22
November 11, 2020 routine inspection or the January 14, 2021 CEMA aerial inspection and within
23
approximately one quarter mile of the Douglas Fir. PG&E Arborist Decl. (Ex. Y) ¶ 5.
24
25
26
3 PG&E provided this photo to the Court on August 4, 2021, labeled 2021-07-18_1278.
27
28
5
RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES QUESTIONS 7 - 36
Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
PG&E Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:01:04 UTC.