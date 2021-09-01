Log in
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
PG&E : August 31, 2021 – Response to follow-up questions regarding Dixie and Fly Fires, questions 7 through 36

09/01/2021 | 01:02am EDT
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1444 Filed 08/31/21 Page 1 of 23

  1. JENNER & BLOCK LLP Reid J. Schar (pro hac vice)
  2. RSchar@jenner.com
  3. 353 N. Clark Street Chicago, IL 60654-3456
  4. Telephone: +1 312 222 9350
    Facsimile: +1 312 527 0484

5

CLARENCE DYER & COHEN LLP

  1. Kate Dyer (Bar No. 171891) kdyer@clarencedyer.com
  2. 899 Ellis Street
  3. San Francisco, CA 94109-7807 Telephone: +1 415 749 1800
  4. Facsimile: +1 415 749 1694
  5. CRAVATH, SWAINE & MOORE LLP Kevin J. Orsini (pro hac vice)
  6. korsini@cravath.com
  7. 825 Eighth Avenue New York, NY 10019
  8. Telephone: +1 212 474 1000
    Facsimile: +1 212 474 3700

14

15

Attorneys for Defendant PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC

COMPANY

16

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

17

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

18

SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

19

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

20

Plaintiff,

RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP

21

QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY

22

v.

FIRES, QUESTIONS 7 THROUGH 36

Judge: Hon. William Alsup

23

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY,

24

Defendant.

25

26

27

28

RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES, QUESTIONS 7 - 36

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1444 Filed 08/31/21 Page 2 of 23

Defendant Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("PG&E") respectfully submits this

response to Questions 7 through 36 contained in the Court's August 17, 2021 order (Dkt. 1417) and

the Court's August 18, 2021 order (Dkt. 1418); the Court's requests for transcripts of certain calls

(Dkt. 1419); and the Court's request for a glossary of abbreviations and acronyms (Dkt. 1420).

Question 7:

Please provide copies of all reports and memos and emails regarding the site visit on April 16, 2021, regarding the plan for under-grounding the circuit and all reports and memos and emails summarizing, describing or referring to the need to do so or the proposal to do so or the problem leading to such proposals.

PG&E Response:

PG&E will deliver to the Court on August 31, 2021 a thumb drive containing

electronic copies of 2,044 documents bearing Bates PGE-DIXIE-NDCAL-0000001 to PGE-DIXIE-NDCAL-000008582 that PG&E has identified as responsive to this request.1

PG&E has interpreted the request for documents regarding the "plan for under-

grounding the circuit" to refer to the system hardening project for the Bucks Creek 1101 distribution

circuit approved by the Wildfire Risk Governance Steering Committee in January 2021 (the "Bucks Creek 1101 System Hardening Project").2 To respond to the Court's document request in the time

provided by the Court, PG&E has conducted a reasonable search for responsive documents using the

following parameters:

    1. PG&E identified a list of thirteen custodians ("Custodians") likely to have emails responsive to this question, including individuals involved with the 2021 Wildfire Distribution Risk Model; individuals involved in the development, presentation, and management of the Bucks Creek
  2. PG&E is delivering a significant portion of responsive documents by August 31 and intends to complete its production to the Court on or before September 3. PG&E notes that certain documents being provided to the Court contain personally identifying information and other confidential information. PG&E is in the process of identifying this confidential information and will prepare and deliver a redacted set and file a corresponding administrative motion to seal.
  3. PG&E does not interpret the Court's question as calling for information protected by the attorney-client privilege or attorney work product protection.

2

RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES QUESTIONS 7 - 36

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1444 Filed 08/31/21 Page 3 of 23

  1. 1101 System Hardening Project; and individuals who attended the April 16, 2021 site visit related to
  2. the Bucks Creek 1101 System Hardening Project.

3

PG&E ran the following search terms against the Custodians' emails: (Buck* W/5

  1. Creek) AND (underground* OR harden* OR visit*). Each of the Custodians' emails dated between
  2. October 1, 2020 and July 13, 2021 that contained terms that satisfied this search are being reviewed
  3. and, if determined to be responsive to this request, will be produced to the Court. Where applicable,
  4. PG&E is redacting portions of documents determined to be protected by attorney-client privilege or
  5. to constitute attorney work product.

9

b. PG&E has also collected for review and will produce to the Court documents

  1. related to the Bucks Creek 1101 System Hardening Project that are contained in the following
  2. electronic repositories: PG&E's Electronic Document Routing System ("EDRS"), which is a tool
  3. used to route documents and generate requests for review and approval for projects such as the
  4. Bucks Creek 1101 System Hardening Project, and SAP, a structured database and the system of
  5. record for Plant Maintenance ("PM") Orders for such projects.

15

Question 8:

16

What indications are there that the Douglas Fir broke and fell onto the Bucks Circuit?

17 PG&E Response:

18

Although the Douglas Fir was leaning on the line, the stump was still rooted in the

  1. ground on July 18, 2021, as reflected in the photos that PG&E submitted on August 25, 2021. See
  2. Exs. R-1 through R-3, Dkts. 1428-09 through 1428-11. Photos taken after CAL FIRE cut the tree
  3. off the line show that the bottom portion of the tree had separated from the stump. See id.; see also
  4. Exs. S-1 through S-3, Dkts. 1428-13 through 1428-15 (photographs of the bottom portion of the
  5. tree). CAL FIRE and/or other law enforcement have removed the trunk and stump from the site and
  6. CAL FIRE has declined to provide PG&E with access to or receipts for the evidence that CAL FIRE
  7. collected from the site.

26

27

28

3

RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES QUESTIONS 7 - 36

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1444 Filed 08/31/21 Page 4 of 23

Question 9:

What indications are there that the Douglas Fir uprooted and fell onto the Bucks Circuit?

PG&E Response:

PG&E has seen no indications that the Douglas Fir seen leaning against the line uprooted. Contrary indications are noted in PG&E's response to question 8, supra.

Question 10:

Please state all other information on why the Douglas Fir fell.

PG&E Response:

At this point, PG&E has not reached a conclusion as to why the tree failed, and to PG&E's knowledge, CAL FIRE has not publicly announced any view on the issue. No PG&E arborist has been granted access to the bottom portion of the tree or the stump, both of which CAL FIRE (or assisting law enforcement) has removed. A PG&E arborist who reviewed the photographs taken on July 26, 2021 of the tree's roots observed that one of eight roots of the tree shows signs of internal rot, but without further inspection has not reached a conclusion, for example, as to why the tree failed or whether there were any visible, external indications. See PG&E Arborist Decl. (Ex. Y)

  • 4. PG&E's investigation is ongoing. PG&E requested access to evidence that CAL FIRE removed but CAL FIRE denied that request.

Question 11:

Please state all information and data on local or regional wind gusts or wind conditions at or about the time of power interruptions near the Douglas Fir.

PG&E Response:

The line recloser at the Bucks Creek substation for the Bucks Creek 1101 Line recorded momentary current levels on two of the three phases in excess of the Minimum To Trip ("MTT") at 6:48 a.m. Dkt. 1408-02, Recloser Witness 1 Decl. (Ex. B) at 3. Shortly thereafter, power was reported out at the Cresta Dam. Dkt. 1408-05, Custodian 1 Decl. (Ex. E) ¶ 3. PG&E

4

RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES QUESTIONS 7 - 36

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1444 Filed 08/31/21 Page 5 of 23

  1. provides the following information concerning wind conditions near the Douglas Fir at 6:48 a.m.:
  2. On July 13, 2021, the nearest weather station, for which the National Weather Service reports data,
  3. to the Douglas Fir's location was weather station PG326, located approximately 5.9 miles from the
  4. tree. Meteorologist Decl. (Ex. Z) ¶ 3. Weather station PG326 sits at an elevation of approximately
  5. 4,249 feet above sea level. GPS from a photograph of the stump of the Douglas Fir indicates an
  6. elevation of approximately 2392 feet above sea level.3 At 6:40 a.m. on July 13, 2021, PG326
  7. reported winds of approximately 5 mph, with gusts of approximately 9 mph. Id.¶ 4. Ten minutes
  8. later, at 6:50 a.m., the same station reported winds of approximately 7 mph, with gusts of
  9. approximately 9 mph. Id. The below chart provides the approximate distance from the Douglas Fir,
  10. elevation, time, sustained wind speed, gust wind speed, and wind direction for the weather stations
  11. within 10 miles of the Douglas Fir's location on July 13, 2021.

12

Distance

Observation 1

Observation 2

Station

from

Elevation

Sustained

Wind

Wind

Sustained

Wind

Wind

13

Douglas

Time

Time

Wind

Gust

Direction

Wind

Gust

Direction

14

Fir

PG326

5.9 miles

4249'

6:40 a.m.

5 mph

9 mph

57º

6:50 a.m.

7 mph

9 mph

55º

15

PG328

7.6 miles

2785'

6:40 a.m.

17 mph

20 mph

87º

6:50 a.m.

17 mph

20 mph

82º

PG468

9.5 miles

2943'

6:40 a.m.

10 mph

16 mph

6:50 a.m.

10 mph

15 mph

16

17

Question 12:

18

With respect to the patrols on November 11, 2020, and January 14, 2021, what was

19

identified for work, if anything, within one-quarter mile of the Douglas Fir?

PG&E Response:

20

Below is a table containing information from PG&E's vegetation management

21

records regarding the trees that those records indicate were identified for work in either the

22

November 11, 2020 routine inspection or the January 14, 2021 CEMA aerial inspection and within

23

approximately one quarter mile of the Douglas Fir. PG&E Arborist Decl. (Ex. Y) ¶ 5.

24

25

26

3 PG&E provided this photo to the Court on August 4, 2021, labeled 2021-07-18_1278.

27

28

5

RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES QUESTIONS 7 - 36

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
