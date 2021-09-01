PG&E : August 31, 2021 – Response to follow-up questions regarding Dixie and Fly Fires, questions 7 through 36

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1444 Filed 08/31/21 Page 2 of 23

Defendant Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("PG&E") respectfully submits this

response to Questions 7 through 36 contained in the Court's August 17, 2021 order (Dkt. 1417) and

the Court's August 18, 2021 order (Dkt. 1418); the Court's requests for transcripts of certain calls

(Dkt. 1419); and the Court's request for a glossary of abbreviations and acronyms (Dkt. 1420).

Question 7:

Please provide copies of all reports and memos and emails regarding the site visit on April 16, 2021, regarding the plan for under-grounding the circuit and all reports and memos and emails summarizing, describing or referring to the need to do so or the proposal to do so or the problem leading to such proposals.

PG&E Response:

PG&E will deliver to the Court on August 31, 2021 a thumb drive containing

electronic copies of 2,044 documents bearing Bates PGE-DIXIE-NDCAL-0000001 to PGE-DIXIE-NDCAL-000008582 that PG&E has identified as responsive to this request.1

PG&E has interpreted the request for documents regarding the "plan for under-

grounding the circuit" to refer to the system hardening project for the Bucks Creek 1101 distribution

circuit approved by the Wildfire Risk Governance Steering Committee in January 2021 (the "Bucks Creek 1101 System Hardening Project").2 To respond to the Court's document request in the time

provided by the Court, PG&E has conducted a reasonable search for responsive documents using the

following parameters:

PG&E identified a list of thirteen custodians ("Custodians") likely to have emails responsive to this question, including individuals involved with the 2021 Wildfire Distribution Risk Model; individuals involved in the development, presentation, and management of the Bucks Creek PG&E is delivering a significant portion of responsive documents by August 31 and intends to complete its production to the Court on or before September 3. PG&E notes that certain documents being provided to the Court contain personally identifying information and other confidential information. PG&E is in the process of identifying this confidential information and will prepare and deliver a redacted set and file a corresponding administrative motion to seal. PG&E does not interpret the Court's question as calling for information protected by the attorney-client privilege or attorney work product protection.

2

RESPONSE TO FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS RE DIXIE AND FLY FIRES QUESTIONS 7 - 36

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA