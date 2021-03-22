PG&E, BMW Partnership Expands to Include More EV Owners

By Chris Wack

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and BMW Group said Monday they are expanding their partnership focused on smart charging electric vehicles with excess renewable energy to support grid reliability.

PG&E and BMW Group said they are beginning phase three of their ChargeForward program. This new phase will expand the program to all BMW electric vehicle drivers in northern and central California who are PG&E residential, electric customers.

Designed for a larger group of BMW EV drivers--about 3,000 EV drivers, compared with 100 and 400 in phases one and two--phase three of the pilot will further explore how incentivizing drivers to shift their EV charging times can help meet the needs of the electric grid and use excess renewable energy available during the day.

PG&E will work with BMW to send signals to participants encouraging them to charge at times that support the grid. Enrollment in phase three of the ChargeForward program starts Monday, with the program launching in mid-April and running through March 2023.

Participating BMW EV drivers earn incentives for smart charging, including $150 at sign-up and up to an additional $250 a year by following ChargeForward recommendations. The total amount earned over the two years depends upon individual participation in charging events, the companies said.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 1323ET