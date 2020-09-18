Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG&E : Continues to Offer Ways to Save Energy During COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Additional Funding Enhances Program to Aid Low Income Families with Utility Bills

In response to residents staying home more for school and work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) shares ways for customers to reduce energy usage by 15 to 20 percent. This amount is proportional to the recent increase in California customers’ residential electric usage due to sheltering at home, compared to the same period last year, according to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

“The ongoing impacts from the pandemic may continue to change, but our unwavering commitment to our customers during this uncertain time will not. We are here to ensure customers know they are not alone, and PG&E offers various resources to help those financially impacted by COVID-19,” said Laurie Giammona, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PG&E.

As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) received an additional $900 million in funding nationally, with $49 million in additional dollars allocated to California.

The federally funded program helps low-income households with their energy bills. LIHEAP is overseen by the California Department of Community Services and Development (CSD) and administered by nonprofit agencies that can help financially impacted residents in providing assistance toward their energy bill. Eligibility for the program is determined by income, household size, place of residence, and other factors. PG&E is not responsible for administering this program. To find the local LIHEAP agency in your area to apply, visit csd.ca.gov/energybills.

To take advantage of additional programs, tools and savings opportunities, PG&E recommends customers become more familiar with the following:

  • Customers can apply for CARE online at pge.com/CARE. Applying is easy and only takes about five minutes. Qualifying customers will begin receiving the CARE program discount within their next billing cycle. Qualified households can save 20 percent or more each month on their energy bill.
  • Separate from CARE, income-qualified households with three or more persons can apply for the Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) Program at pge.com/FERA for an 18% discount on their electric bill.
  • Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) provides income qualified customers with financial assistance during times of hardship. Customers impacted by COVID-19 will be provided with up to an additional $100 in bill payment assistance through March 4, 2021.
  • Customers on the Medical Baseline program will not be asked to re-certify through a doctor or other eligible medical professionals for up to one year. Residential customers who have special energy needs due to certain qualifying medical conditions can receive a lower rate on monthly energy bills.
  • Budget Billing averages customers’ monthly energy costs to help monthly payment amounts remain more consistent, even if energy use changes significantly from season to season.

Please visit pge.com/covid19 to read more about PG&E’s response to the virus.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
11:28aPG&E : Continues to Offer Ways to Save Energy During COVID-19
BU
10:22aPACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY : - Preparing for Public Safety Power Shutoffs'..
AQ
10:22aPG&E : Provides $675,000 to Local Food Banks to Support COVID-19 Relief, Emergen..
AQ
10:22aCENTERPOINT ENERGY : Appoints Jason Wells Executive Vice President and Chief Fin..
AQ
09/17PG&E CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/17PG&E : Provides $675,000 to Local Food Banks to Support COVID-19 Relief, Emergen..
BU
09/17PG&E : ‘Preparing for Public Safety Power Shutoffs' TV Program Provides Cu..
BU
09/16PG&E : As Wildfires Burn Across California, PG&E Shares Lifesaving Tips with Cus..
AQ
09/15PG&E : As Wildfires Burn Across California, PG&E Shares Lifesaving Tips with Cus..
PU
09/15PG&E : As Wildfires Burn Across California, PG&E Shares Lifesaving Tips with Cus..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 445 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 587 M - -
Net Debt 2020 37 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 988 M 18 988 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,83 $
Last Close Price 9,78 $
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Lloyd Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-10.03%18 988
NEXTERA ENERGY15.43%136 866
ENEL S.P.A.4.36%88 692
IBERDROLA, S.A.14.81%77 760
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.47%66 989
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.25%62 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group