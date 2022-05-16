Log in
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/16 04:00:01 pm EDT
11.79 USD   +0.60%
PG&E Corporation Schedules 2022 Investor Day

05/16/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
OAKLAND, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold an investor day on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The public can access the presentation through a simultaneous webcast.  The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

What:        2022 Investor Day

When:        Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:      http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live webcast will be available at

http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Please contact Investor Relations at invrel@pge-corp.com if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-corporation-schedules-2022-investor-day-301548339.html

SOURCE PG&E Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
