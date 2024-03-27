OAKLAND, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its first quarter 2024 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

What: First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call



When: Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live conference call and webcast will be available at http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through May 2, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030. Confirmation code 92587 will be required to access the replay.

Please contact Investor Relations at invrel@pge-corp.com if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-corporation-schedules-first-quarter-2024-earnings-release-and-conference-call-302101598.html

SOURCE PG&E Corporation