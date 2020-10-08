PG&E Corporation : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on October 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its third quarter 2020 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

What: Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call



When: Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live conference call and webcast will be archived through November 5, 2020 at http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through November 5, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367. International callers may dial (416) 621-4642. For both domestic and international callers, the confirmation code 2646735 will be required to access the replay.

Please contact Investor Relations at (415) 972-7080 if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California.

