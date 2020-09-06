Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG&E : Customers Urged to Conserve Energy during Labor Day Weekend Heat Wave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 12:39pm EDT

PG&E Offers Energy-Saving Tips as State Grid Operator Calls Flex Alert Ahead of Forecasted High Temperatures Sunday and Monday

Grid Operator Warns that Without Significant Conservation there is Potential for Rotating Outages

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges its customers to conserve energy during afternoons and evenings throughout the Labor Day weekend. The state’s grid operator has issued a Flex Alert, based on a forecast of increased power demand due to expected high temperatures.

PG&E meteorologists are forecasting a strong high-pressure system over the western United States resulting in hot and dry conditions away from the coast. Heat wave temperatures are expected to peak on Sunday and Monday.

Customers are asked to reduce their energy use from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. each day, when air conditioners drive consumption. By doing so, customers can help prevent or reduce the need for rotating outages.

Some helpful tips for conserving power:

  • Avoid using electrical appliances and devices from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Put off tasks such as vacuuming, laundry, dish washing and computer time until after 9 p.m.
  • Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, after cooling your home to below-normal levels in the morning. Turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.
  • Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
  • Limit the opening of refrigerators, which is a major user of electricity in most homes. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day.
  • Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug your second refrigerator, if you have one.
  • Avoid using the oven. Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.
  • Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.

A Flex Alert is an urgent call by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) to conserve electricity and shift demand to off-peak hours. Conservation can generate 1,000 megawatts or more in electricity savings statewide—equal to the output of two large power plants.

With enough conservation CAISO can prevent or reduce the need for rotating outages like those experienced by Californians last month.

PG&E also encourages our customers to have a plan for the heat and conserve as much as possible.

PG&E Tips to Stay Safe and Cool

  • Plan ahead: Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days.
  • Keep an emergency contact list: Keep a list of emergency phone numbers.
  • Have a buddy system: Check in on elderly or frail people.
  • Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even when you are not thirsty.
  • Stay cool: Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing.
  • Stay safe: Stay out of direct sunlight and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages. 

PG&E Tips to Prepare for a Power Outage

  • Keep important numbers (e.g., hospital, fire department, police, friends, relatives) near the phone.
  • Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios and extra batteries on hand.
  • Gather non-perishable food that doesn’t require cooking, as well as a manual can opener.
  • Freeze water-filled plastic jugs to make blocks of ice. Place them in the fridge and freezer to help prevent food from spoiling.
  • If you have a generator, make sure a licensed electrician properly installs it. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to our crews.

PG&E-Funded Cooling Centers

PG&E also funds the operation of existing county- or city-run cooling centers throughout the state. These centers fill a critical need for those who might need shelter from prolonged hot temperatures. To find a cooling center near you, please call your local city or county government, or call PG&E’s toll-free cooling center locator line at 1-877-474-3266 or visit pge.com/coolingcenters.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
12:39pPG&E : Customers Urged to Conserve Energy during Labor Day Weekend Heat Wave
BU
09/05PG&E : As Heat Wave Continues, Forecasted Offshore Dry Wind Event Means PG&E Mig..
BU
09/04PG&E : Five Simple Things You Can Do to Save Energy during Labor Day Weekend Hea..
BU
09/04PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY : - Customers Urged to Conserve Energy during L..
AQ
09/03PG&E : Customers Urged to Conserve Energy during Labor Day Weekend Heat Wave
BU
09/03PG&E : Contributes $500,000 to Help Close California's Educational Digital Divid..
BU
09/02PG&E : Supports Customers Impacted by Recent Lightning-Sparked Wildfires
BU
09/02PG&E : Kicks-Off National Preparedness Month with Important Reminders Focused on..
BU
09/01PG&E : Has Redesigned Community Resource Centers for Potential Public Safety Pow..
BU
09/01PG&E : Thinking about buying stock in T2 Biosystems, Bloomin' Brands, General El..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 465 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 587 M - -
Net Debt 2020 37 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 842 M 17 842 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,71 $
Last Close Price 9,19 $
Spread / Highest target 63,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Lloyd Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-15.46%17 842
NEXTERA ENERGY14.52%135 789
ENEL S.P.A.4.81%88 870
IBERDROLA14.00%77 025
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.62%65 831
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.23%59 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group