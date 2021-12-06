PG&E : December 2, 2021 - Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 12/2/2021 6:02:52 PM

Incident Date: 1/1/2017 @ 8:15 p.m.

Utility Name: PG&E

Incident Location: Reno Avenue and State Highway 99W Gerber, Tehama

Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )

Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

Operator Judgement? No

Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )

Facilities Affected:

Utilities Facilities: Gerber 1102

Voltage (KV): 12 kV

Summary: CPUC PG&E Electrical Incident ? EI170101A ? On January 1, 2017 a structure fire caused approximately $70,000 in property damage to a residential structure. The property owner is alleging PG&E is attributable for the fire. The residential structure was vacant at the time of the incident. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. This information is preliminary.