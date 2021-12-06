PG&E : December 2, 2021 - Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:
Reporting Date: 12/2/2021 6:02:52 PM
Incident Date: 1/1/2017 @ 8:15 p.m.
Reported By: [Redacted]
Utility Name: PG&E
Phone Number: [Redacted]
Email Address: [Redacted]
Incident Location: Reno Avenue and State Highway 99W Gerber, Tehama
Reasons For Reporting:
-
Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )
-
Names of Fatalities:
-
Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
-
Names of Injured:
-
Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )
-
Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )
-
Operator Judgement? No
-
Media Coverage? No
Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )
Agencies on Scene:
Facilities Affected:
-
Utilities Facilities: Gerber 1102
-
Voltage (KV): 12 kV
-
Customer's Facilities:
DigIn Information:
-
Excavator Name:
-
Contact:
-
Phone: (___)___-____
Incident Recovery:
-
On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.
-
Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.
Summary: CPUC PG&E Electrical Incident ? EI170101A ? On January 1, 2017 a structure fire caused approximately $70,000 in property damage to a residential structure. The property owner is alleging PG&E is attributable for the fire. The residential structure was vacant at the time of the incident. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. This information is preliminary.
