Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG&E : December 2, 2021 - Electric Incident Report

12/06/2021 | 03:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 12/2/2021 6:02:52 PM

Incident Date: 1/1/2017 @ 8:15 p.m.

Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: [Redacted]

Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: Reno Avenue and State Highway 99W Gerber, Tehama

Reasons For Reporting:

  • Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )
  • Names of Fatalities:
  • Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
  • Names of Injured:
  • Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )
  • Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )
  • Operator Judgement? No
  • Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

  • Utilities Facilities: Gerber 1102
  • Voltage (KV): 12 kV
  • Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

  • Excavator Name:
  • Contact:
  • Phone: (___)___-____
    Incident Recovery:
  • On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.
  • Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: CPUC PG&E Electrical Incident ? EI170101A ? On January 1, 2017 a structure fire caused approximately $70,000 in property damage to a residential structure. The property owner is alleging PG&E is attributable for the fire. The residential structure was vacant at the time of the incident. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. This information is preliminary.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
03:22aPG&E : December 2, 2021 - Electric Incident Report
PU
12/02PG&E : December 2, 2021 Sixth request regarding Dixie Fire
PU
11/30Energy Industry Veteran Yvonne A. McIntyre Appointed to Lead Federal Affairs for PG&E C..
BU
11/30There's No Place Like a Smart Home for the Holidays
BU
11/29More Communities Now Eligible to Pursue Microgrids as a Part of PG&E's Efforts to Build..
BU
11/23PG&E : November 23, 2021 PG&E Independent Monitor Report of November 19, 2021
PU
11/23PG&E : November 23, 2021 Request For Critiques
PU
11/23Serving Up a Full Plate of Gratitude and a Side Dish of Energy Savings for Our Customer..
BU
11/19PG&E : Response to request for final report
PU
11/18PG&E Tests Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning for Wildfire Detection
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 782 M - -
Net income 2021 -176 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -117x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 447 M 23 447 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,81 $
Average target price 14,54 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher A. Foster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-5.70%23 447
NEXTERA ENERGY14.10%172 727
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.53%76 842
ENEL S.P.A.-21.15%74 857
IBERDROLA, S.A.-17.15%67 574
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.47%66 587