PG&E : December 23, 2021- Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 12/23/2021 9:48:31 AM

Incident Date: 7/7/2021 @ 6:00 p.m.

Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: [Redacted]

Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: Brewer Rd and Iron Horse Dr Grass Valley, Nevada

Reasons For Reporting:

Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Fatalities:

Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Injured:

Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )

Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

Operator Judgement? No

Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Fire (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

Utilities Facilities: Higgins 1103

Voltage (KV): 12 kV

Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

Excavator Name:

Contact:

Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.

Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: CPUC PG&E Electric Incident ? EI210707A ? On December 22, 2021, PG&E received a claim for property damage in the amount of $76,000. The claim states PG&E equipment failed and attributed to a vegetation fire that occurred on July 7, 2021 at approximately 1800 hours, causing damage to a property located in the vicinity of Brewer Rd and Iron Horse Dr, Grass Valley of Nevada County. This area is served by the Higgins 1103 kV Overhead Distribution Circuit. This information is being reported under the Property Damage criterion. This information is preliminary.