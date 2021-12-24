Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG&E : December 23, 2021- Electric Incident Report

12/24/2021 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 12/23/2021 9:48:31 AM

Incident Date: 7/7/2021 @ 6:00 p.m.

Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: [Redacted]

Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: Brewer Rd and Iron Horse Dr Grass Valley, Nevada

Reasons For Reporting:

  • Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )
  • Names of Fatalities:
  • Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
  • Names of Injured:
  • Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )
  • Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )
  • Operator Judgement? No
  • Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Fire (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

  • Utilities Facilities: Higgins 1103
  • Voltage (KV): 12 kV
  • Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

  • Excavator Name:
  • Contact:
  • Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

  • On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.
  • Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: CPUC PG&E Electric Incident ? EI210707A ? On December 22, 2021, PG&E received a claim for property damage in the amount of $76,000. The claim states PG&E equipment failed and attributed to a vegetation fire that occurred on July 7, 2021 at approximately 1800 hours, causing damage to a property located in the vicinity of Brewer Rd and Iron Horse Dr, Grass Valley of Nevada County. This area is served by the Higgins 1103 kV Overhead Distribution Circuit. This information is being reported under the Property Damage criterion. This information is preliminary.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 17:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
12:57pPG&E : December 23, 2021- Electric Incident Report
PU
12/22Series of Storms Are Expected to Bring a White Christmas (and Rains and Wind) to Much o..
BU
12/22PG&E Announces 7 Recipients of $400,000 in Resilience Hubs Grants to Help Communities W..
BU
12/21As Winter Arrives, PG&E Offers Tips to Help Customers Save Money and Energy
BU
12/21Morgan Stanley Adjusts PG&E Price Target to $11.50 From $10.50, Maintains Equal Weight ..
MT
12/20PG&E Offering More Than 100 College Scholarships Totaling Nearly $200,000
BU
12/20With the Holiday Season Upon Us, PG&E Reminds Customers Not to Let Scammers Steal their..
BU
12/17Most Customers Restored Following This Week's Two Major Winter Storms
BU
12/17PG&E : Monitor submission re. PG&E's response to request for a final report
PU
12/17PG&E : Electric Incident Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 782 M - -
Net income 2021 -176 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -119x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 824 M 23 824 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,00 $
Average target price 14,62 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher A. Foster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-3.61%23 824
NEXTERA ENERGY17.56%177 966
ENEL S.P.A.-16.43%79 528
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.46%79 219
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.50%70 519
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.85%70 439