Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : December 30, 2020 – Electric Incident Report #2

01/07/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 12/30/2020 4:02:34 PM

Incident Date: 10/26/2020 @ 5:00 a.m.

Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: [Redacted]

Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: Cottonwood Ave and Orange Ave South San Francisco, San Mateo

Reasons For Reporting:

  • Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )
  • Names of Fatalities:
  • Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
  • Names of Injured:
  • Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: Garage)
  • Interruption? (Total Customers: 1, Total Hours: )
  • Operator Judgement? No
  • Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Other (Other Cause: failed neutral)

Agencies on Scene: Fire,

Facilities Affected:

  • Utilities Facilities:
  • Voltage (KV):
  • Customer's Facilities: Garage

DigIn Information:

  • Excavator Name:
  • Contact:
  • Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

  • On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.
  • Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: CPUC Electrical Incident, Property Damage. On October 26, 2020 around 05:00 hours, a Fire Department called PG&E requesting to de-energize a customer near Cottonwood Ave and Orange Ave in South San Francisco due a structure fire. This area is served by circuit 0225711074 and the outage impacted 1 customer. On December 17th, 2020, PG&E received a claim from an insurance company. The claim alleges that the fire was due to PG&E equipment and is estimated to be over $100,000. This information is preliminary.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 08:11:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
03:12aPG&E : December 30, 2020 – Electric Incident Report #2
PU
01/06PG&E : Wells Fargo Downgrades PG&E to Underweight From Equal Weight, Adjusts Pri..
MT
01/04PG&E : December 30, 2020 – Electric Incident Report
PU
2020THE PG&E CORPORATION FOUNDATION : Announces $400,000 in Grants to Support Local ..
BU
2020PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020PG&E CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020PG&E : Plans 387 Megawatt Battery Energy Storage Portfolio to Improve Electric R..
MT
2020PG&E : Proposes Expanding Its Battery Energy Storage Portfolio to Improve Electr..
BU
2020PG&E : With Many Still Sheltering, Working and Schooling at Home During the Pand..
BU
2020PG&E : Another Bankruptcy Court Weighs In On Postpetition Interest
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 570 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 169 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 569 M 24 569 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 13,88 $
Last Close Price 12,38 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Lloyd Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Foster Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Treasury
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-0.64%24 569
NEXTERA ENERGY1.66%146 480
ENEL S.P.A.1.44%104 779
ORSTED A/S4.10%89 770
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.53%88 182
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.98%66 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ