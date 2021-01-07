PG&E : December 30, 2020 – Electric Incident Report #2

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 12/30/2020 4:02:34 PM

Incident Date: 10/26/2020 @ 5:00 a.m.

Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: [Redacted]

Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: Cottonwood Ave and Orange Ave South San Francisco, San Mateo

Reasons For Reporting:

Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Fatalities:

Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Injured:

Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: Garage)

Interruption? (Total Customers: 1, Total Hours: )

Operator Judgement? No

Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Other (Other Cause: failed neutral)

Agencies on Scene: Fire,

Facilities Affected:

Utilities Facilities:

Voltage (KV):

Customer's Facilities: Garage

DigIn Information:

Excavator Name:

Contact:

Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.

Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: CPUC Electrical Incident, Property Damage. On October 26, 2020 around 05:00 hours, a Fire Department called PG&E requesting to de-energize a customer near Cottonwood Ave and Orange Ave in South San Francisco due a structure fire. This area is served by circuit 0225711074 and the outage impacted 1 customer. On December 17th, 2020, PG&E received a claim from an insurance company. The claim alleges that the fire was due to PG&E equipment and is estimated to be over $100,000. This information is preliminary.