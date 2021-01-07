PG&E : December 30, 2020 – Electric Incident Report #2

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:
Reporting Date: 12/30/2020 4:02:34 PM
Incident Date: 10/26/2020 @ 5:00 a.m.
Reported By: [Redacted]
Utility Name: PG&E
Phone Number: [Redacted]
Email Address: [Redacted]
Incident Location: Cottonwood Ave and Orange Ave South San Francisco, San Mateo
Reasons For Reporting:
-
Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )
-
Names of Fatalities:
-
Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
-
Names of Injured:
-
Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: Garage)
-
Interruption? (Total Customers: 1, Total Hours: )
-
Operator Judgement? No
-
Media Coverage? No
Cause of Incident: Other (Other Cause: failed neutral)
Agencies on Scene: Fire,
Facilities Affected:
-
Utilities Facilities:
-
Voltage (KV):
-
Customer's Facilities: Garage
DigIn Information:
-
Excavator Name:
-
Contact:
-
Phone: (___)___-____
Incident Recovery:
-
On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.
-
Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.
Summary: CPUC Electrical Incident, Property Damage. On October 26, 2020 around 05:00 hours, a Fire Department called PG&E requesting to de-energize a customer near Cottonwood Ave and Orange Ave in South San Francisco due a structure fire. This area is served by circuit 0225711074 and the outage impacted 1 customer. On December 17th, 2020, PG&E received a claim from an insurance company. The claim alleges that the fire was due to PG&E equipment and is estimated to be over $100,000. This information is preliminary.
