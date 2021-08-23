PG&E : Energy Efficiency Tips Help Customers Save at Home as Kids Head Back to School

Small changes create life-long habits the entire family can keep year-round.

The start of a new school year is upon us which means summer is coming to an end and cooler temperatures are on the horizon. With change in the air, there is much customers can do to adjust their energy habits at home.

Ways to Save at Home as Students Head Back to the Classroom

Adjust Thermostat

Ensure the thermostat is set at 78 degrees or higher. Customers can save 4-8% on cooling costs for each degree the thermostat is raised.

Use the Refrigerator Wisely

With kids away at school, the refrigerator door may not be open and closed as often. While preparing school lunches, take out all ingredients and supplies at once and set them on the counter to ensure the door is not open for prolonged periods of time.

Unplug Devices

With electronics unused most of the day at home, make sure they are unplugged and powered off. This will prevent unused electronics from using energy when they are not in use.

Buy ENERGY STAR Products

Back to school season may be the time to invest in new electronic devices like laptops, printers, and appliances. When shopping for electronics, look for the ENERGY STAR label. These products are certified as high-efficiency and low-energy devices.

PG&E encourages customers to put these tips into action as kids head back to school in hopes of forming life-long habits the entire family can keep year-round.

To find out how much energy goes to cooling, hot water, appliances, and other uses take PG&E’s 5-minute Home Energy Checkup. For more ways to save at home, visit pge.com/summer.

