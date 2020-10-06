Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG&E : Installs More Than 300 Weather Stations and 130 Fire Watch Cameras So Far in 2020; More Planned Before End of Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

Hyperlocal Wind Speed and Temperature Data Help Meteorologists as They Forecast Potential Extreme Weather

HD Cameras Provide Eyes in the Sky

A rapidly growing network of weather stations and high definition cameras across High-Fire Threat Districts provide Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists and analysts, weather-watchers and first responders with detailed, real-time information that’s crucial during California’s wildfire season. So far in 2020, PG&E has added 300 weather stations and 137 fire watch cameras this year as it approaches the goal of installing 400 weather stations and 200 cameras by the end of December. Currently, PG&E has a total of 900 weather stations and 270 HD cameras.

PG&E has been adding to its network of weather stations and cameras since 2018, mostly in high fire-threat areas in Northern and Central California. The result has been increased situational awareness of fire-danger conditions.

The stations provide temperature, wind speed and humidity data that is monitored, tracked and evaluated by PG&E’s in-house meteorology team in real-time. The data is also critical information for PG&E’s analysts in the Wildfire Safety Operations Center, the “hub” from which the company monitors threats across its service area and coordinates with first responders and public safety officials. The weather data is one of the many factors used to help decide if a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) will be necessary.

High winds can cause tree branches and other debris to contact energized electric lines, which could damage PG&E equipment and potentially lead to a wildfire. A PSPS is when the company may need to turn off power during severe weather for public safety to prevent such fires. PG&E is working to improve its PSPS Program by making events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers. Installing new weather stations will help analysts more precisely forecast weather that could lead to PSPS events.

“We are taking proactive steps to keep our customers safe before, during and after severe weather and that includes shutting off the power to prevent a fire when the conditions are a threat to public safety,” said Debbie Powell, Vice President of Asset, Risk Management and the Community Wildfire Safety Program at PG&E. “This growing network of weather stations adds important data as we work to mitigate wildfire risk.”

The Wildfire Safety Operations Center staff also use the cameras to monitor and respond to wildfires. PG&E allows CAL FIRE and other fire agencies to control the cameras, as needed, and anyone can view them.

The PG&E cameras and weather stations are part of the company’s Community Wildfire Safety Program. The goal is to install 1,300 weather stations by the end of 2021, to create a density of roughly one weather station for every 20 miles of electric lines in high fire-threat areas and install nearly 600 cameras by the end of 2022. When complete, PG&E will have the ability to see more than 90% of the high fire-risk areas it serves.

Station observations are available to state and local agencies as well as the public, through PG&E’s website at www.pge.com/weather and MesoWest. Anyone can view the live images from the cameras through the Alert Wildfire Network at www.alertwildfire.org.

Earlier this year, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved PG&E’s 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP), which details plans and actions to make the electric system safer. In addition to installing a series of weather stations, this work includes installing new grid technology, a critical hardening of the electric system and steps to reduce the impacts of PSPS.

For more information about PG&E’s wildfire mitigations and efforts to reduce the impacts of PSPS events, please visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations, estimates, future plans and strategies of PG&E, including but not limited to PG&E’s goals regarding its cameras and weather stations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which management believes are reasonable, and on information currently available to management, but are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition to the risk that these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include factors disclosed in PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s joint annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, their joint quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on PG&E Corporation’s website at www.pgecorp.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional factors include, but are not limited to, those associated with the Plan of Reorganization of PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company that became effective on July 1, 2020. PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
02:12pPG&E : Installs More Than 300 Weather Stations and 130 Fire Watch Cameras So Far..
BU
10/05PG&E : Shares Resources to Help Customers Rebuild and Recover after Wildfires
BU
10/02PG&E : State's Grid Operator Calls 'Flex Alert' Today between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.
AQ
10/01PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01PG&E CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01PG&E : State's Grid Operator Calls ‘Flex Alert' Today Between 3 p.m. and 1..
BU
10/01ELECTRIC VEHICLE DRIVERS : Apply for $800 Clean Fuel Rebate Before End of Year
BU
10/01PG&E : State's Grid Operator Calls 'Flex Alert' for Thursday Afternoon and Eveni..
AQ
10/01PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY : - $1 Million Program Launched to Assist North..
AQ
09/30PG&E : State's Grid Operator Calls ‘Flex Alert' for Thursday Afternoon and..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 445 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 370 M - -
Net Debt 2020 37 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 298 M 19 298 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,71 $
Last Close Price 9,94 $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Lloyd Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Foster Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Treasury
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-8.56%19 298
NEXTERA ENERGY18.89%140 974
ENEL S.P.A.4.55%88 572
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.56%78 689
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.58%67 469
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.65%67 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group