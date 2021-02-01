PG&E : January 25, 2021 – Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:
Reporting Date: 1/25/2021 9:05:33 PM
Incident Date: 1/25/2021 @ 5:30 p.m.
Reported By: [Redacted]
Utility Name: PG&E
Phone Number: [Redacted]
Email Address: [Redacted]
Incident Location: Coronado Drive and San Juan Avenue Fremont, Alameda
Reasons For Reporting:
-
Fatalities? Yes (Utility: , Others: 1)
-
Names of Fatalities:
-
Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
-
Names of Injured:
-
Damage? No (Utility: , Others: )
-
Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )
-
Operator Judgement? No
-
Media Coverage? No
Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )
Agencies on Scene: Police, Fire, Ambulance,
Facilities Affected:
-
Utilities Facilities: Dumbarton 1102
-
Voltage (KV): 12
-
Customer's Facilities:
DigIn Information:
-
Excavator Name:
-
Contact:
-
Phone: (___)___-____
Incident Recovery:
-
On Scene Date & Time: 1/25/2021 @ 5:40 p.m.
-
Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.
Summary: EI210125A - Fremont - Fatality: On January 25, 2021, at approximately 1730 hours, PG&E received a report of a fire and a deceased person near Coronado Drive and San Juan Avenue in the city of Fremont. PG&E dispatched a Troubleman, who observed wires down in the area of the fire and the deceased person. PG&E is reporting this incident under the fatality criteria. This information is preliminary.
