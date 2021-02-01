PG&E : January 25, 2021 – Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 1/25/2021 9:05:33 PM

Incident Date: 1/25/2021 @ 5:30 p.m.

Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: [Redacted]

Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: Coronado Drive and San Juan Avenue Fremont, Alameda

Reasons For Reporting:

Fatalities? Yes (Utility: , Others: 1)

Names of Fatalities:

Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Injured:

Damage? No (Utility: , Others: )

Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

Operator Judgement? No

Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene: Police, Fire, Ambulance,

Facilities Affected:

Utilities Facilities: Dumbarton 1102

Voltage (KV): 12

Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

Excavator Name:

Contact:

Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

On Scene Date & Time: 1/25/2021 @ 5:40 p.m.

Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: EI210125A - Fremont - Fatality: On January 25, 2021, at approximately 1730 hours, PG&E received a report of a fire and a deceased person near Coronado Drive and San Juan Avenue in the city of Fremont. PG&E dispatched a Troubleman, who observed wires down in the area of the fire and the deceased person. PG&E is reporting this incident under the fatality criteria. This information is preliminary.