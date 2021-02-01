Log in
PG&E CORPORATION

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : January 25, 2021 – Electric Incident Report

02/01/2021 | 05:04pm EST
The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 1/25/2021 9:05:33 PM

Incident Date: 1/25/2021 @ 5:30 p.m.

Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: [Redacted]

Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: Coronado Drive and San Juan Avenue Fremont, Alameda

Reasons For Reporting:

  • Fatalities? Yes (Utility: , Others: 1)
  • Names of Fatalities:
  • Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
  • Names of Injured:
  • Damage? No (Utility: , Others: )
  • Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )
  • Operator Judgement? No
  • Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene: Police, Fire, Ambulance,

Facilities Affected:

  • Utilities Facilities: Dumbarton 1102
  • Voltage (KV): 12
  • Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

  • Excavator Name:
  • Contact:
  • Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

  • On Scene Date & Time: 1/25/2021 @ 5:40 p.m.
  • Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: EI210125A - Fremont - Fatality: On January 25, 2021, at approximately 1730 hours, PG&E received a report of a fire and a deceased person near Coronado Drive and San Juan Avenue in the city of Fremont. PG&E dispatched a Troubleman, who observed wires down in the area of the fire and the deceased person. PG&E is reporting this incident under the fatality criteria. This information is preliminary.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
