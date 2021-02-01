PG&E : January 26, 2021 – Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 1/26/2021 5:27:09 PM

Incident Date: 6/30/2020 @ 00:00 a.m.

Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: [Redacted]

Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: Huntington Lane and Huntington Court Stockton, San Joaquin

Reasons For Reporting:

Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Fatalities:

Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Injured:

Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )

Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

Operator Judgement? No

Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

Utilities Facilities: Country Club 1103

Voltage (KV): 12

Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

Excavator Name:

Contact:

Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.

Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: EI200630A - Stockton - Property Damage: On January 26th, 2020, PG&E received a property damage claim exceeding $50,000 alleging that PG&E equipment caused damage to a house. This is alleged to have occurred near Huntington Lane and Huntington Court in the city of Stockton on June 30, 2020. The location is served by the Country Club 1103 12kV Overhead Distribution Circuit. This information is preliminary.