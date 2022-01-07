Log in
PG&E : January 7, 2022 Order vacating hearing and granting leave to file

01/07/2022 | 08:28pm EST
United States District Court Northern District of California

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1557 Filed 01/07/22 Page 1 of 1

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

No. CR 14-00175 WHA

v.

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC

ORDER VACATING HEARING AND

COMPANY,

GRANTING LEAVE TO FILE

Defendant.

Motions for leave to file by amici, Nancy B. Macy on behalf of the Utility Wildfire Prevention Taskforce and (separately) William B. Abrams (Dkt. Nos. 1551, 1554) are GRANTED. The letter brief by amici Alex Cannara and Gene Nelson may remain on the docket (Dkt. No. 1553). All three groups of amici request a hearing, changes to conditions of probation, and/or an extension of probation. The Court thanks all amici for their efforts and attention to this matter.

In light of the United States' notice at Dkt. No. 1555 that it will not seek to prove the allegations in our pending Form 12, however, the hearing scheduled for January 10, 2022, is hereby VACATED. Motions by amici that we hold a hearing on whether to order additional time on probation, hold a restitution hearing under 18 U.S.C. § 3663, and/or modify the conditions of probation are all DENIED.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Dated: January 6, 2022.

WILLIAM ALSUP

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 01:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
