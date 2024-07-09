The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 7/7/2024 6:22:22 PM

Incident Date: 7/6/2024 @ 2:05 p.m.

Reported By: Sean Mackay, Director Investigations

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: (415)205-9698

Email Address: ElectricDataRequests@pge.com

Incident Location: Paydirt Drive and Denim Court Placerville, El Dorado

Reasons For Reporting:

Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Fatalities:

Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Injured:

Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )

Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

Operator Judgement? No

Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Other (Other Cause: secondary conductor )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

Utilities Facilities: the Placerville 1112

Voltage (KV): 12kV

Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

Excavator Name:

Contact:

Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.

Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: On July 6, 2024, at approximately 1408 hours, the Pay Fire ignited in Placerville in El Dorado County, a Tier 2 High Fire Threat District. At the time of this filing, CAL FIRE indicates that the Pay Fire is 77 acres and forward progress has been stopped. On July 7, 2024, at approximately 1430 hours, CAL FIRE informed PG&E that it had collected a secondary conductor from the Placerville 1112 Circuit that served a single-family