The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:
Reporting Date: 7/7/2024 6:22:22 PM
Incident Date: 7/6/2024 @ 2:05 p.m.
Reported By: Sean Mackay, Director Investigations
Utility Name: PG&E
Phone Number: (415)205-9698
Email Address: ElectricDataRequests@pge.com
Incident Location: Paydirt Drive and Denim Court Placerville, El Dorado
Reasons For Reporting:
- Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )
- Names of Fatalities:
- Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
- Names of Injured:
- Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )
- Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )
- Operator Judgement? No
- Media Coverage? No
Cause of Incident: Other (Other Cause: secondary conductor )
Agencies on Scene:
Facilities Affected:
- Utilities Facilities: the Placerville 1112
- Voltage (KV): 12kV
- Customer's Facilities:
DigIn Information:
- Excavator Name:
- Contact:
- Phone: (___)___-____
Incident Recovery:
- On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.
- Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.
Summary: On July 6, 2024, at approximately 1408 hours, the Pay Fire ignited in Placerville in El Dorado County, a Tier 2 High Fire Threat District. At the time of this filing, CAL FIRE indicates that the Pay Fire is 77 acres and forward progress has been stopped. On July 7, 2024, at approximately 1430 hours, CAL FIRE informed PG&E that it had collected a secondary conductor from the Placerville 1112 Circuit that served a single-family
residence in connection with this fire. Property damage from the Pay Fire is expected to exceed $50,000. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. There are no known injuries or fatalities. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and this information is preliminary.
