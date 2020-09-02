Log in
PG&E : Kicks-Off National Preparedness Month with Important Reminders Focused on Wildfire Safety

09/02/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

September is National Preparedness Month, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds its customers that being prepared for the unexpected, especially after the events of the last few weeks, has never been more important.

With peak wildfire season off to an early start and COVID-19 altering the dynamics of evacuations, having an emergency plan and reviewing it and sharing it with family and friends is essential. PG&E’s online Safety Action Center is a great place to start. More than 1 million Californians have used the resources at this one-stop source. The website helps ensure that customers are prepared before an emergency, with links to sign up for wildfire safety alerts and printable emergency checklists. The Safety Action Center also includes a helpful video demonstration of how to manually open an electric garage door, should you experience a power outage during an evacuation.

“We are in the heart of wildfire season, in the midst of a pandemic, and in earthquake country. We don’t need to be afraid, but we do need to be prepared,” said Rod Robinson, PG&E’s senior director of Emergency Preparedness & Response. “At PG&E, we plan for emergencies by regularly training, working closely with first responders, and tracking the weather 24/7/365. We encourage customers to also have a plan for emergencies and, above all else, stay safe.”

How Customers Can Prepare

  • Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash. Keep face masks and hand sanitizer in your emergency kit.
  • Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
  • Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
  • Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.
  • Update your contact information online or by calling PG&E at 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours so you can receive Public Safety Power Shutoff alerts.
  • Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2020
