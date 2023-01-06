PG&E : Pacific Gas and Electric Company - Form 8-K
01/06/2023 | 09:37pm GMT
Date of Report: January 4, 2023
1-12609
PG&E CORPORATION
California
94-3234914
1-2348
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
California
94-0742640
77 Beale Street
P.O. Box 770000
San Francisco, California94177
77 Beale Street
P.O. Box 770000
San Francisco, California94177
Item 8.01.
Other Events
On January 6, 2023, Pacific Gas and Electric Company completed the sale of (i) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.150% First Mortgage Bonds due 2033 and (ii) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.750% First Mortgage Bonds due 2053 (collectively, the "Mortgage Bonds"). For further information concerning the Mortgage Bonds, refer to the exhibits attached to this report.
Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit
No.
Description
1.1
Underwriting Agreement, dated January 4, 2023, by and among Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
4.1
Eighteenth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of January 6, 2023, relating to the Mortgage Bonds, between Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the Trustee (including the forms of the Mortgage Bonds of each series)
5.1
Opinion of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, dated January 6, 2023
23.1
Consent of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1 above)
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrants have duly caused this report to be signed on their behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
PG&E CORPORATION
By:
/s/ Christopher A. Foster
Christopher A. Foster
Dated: January 6, 2023
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
By:
/s/ David S. Thomason
David S. Thomason
Dated: January 6, 2023
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Controller
PG&E Corporation published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 21:36:02 UTC.