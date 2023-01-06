PG&E : Pacific Gas and Electric Company - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Date of Report: January 4, 2023

PG&E CORPORATION California 94-3234914
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY California 94-0742640

77 Beale Street, San Francisco, California 94177
(415) 973-1000
(415) 973-7000

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, no par value PCG The New York Stock Exchange Equity Units PCGU The New York Stock Exchange First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5% series A redeemable PCG-PE NYSE American LLC First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5% redeemable PCG-PD NYSE American LLC First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 4.80% redeemable PCG-PG NYSE American LLC First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 4.50% redeemable PCG-PH NYSE American LLC First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 4.36% series A redeemable PCG-PI NYSE American LLC First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 6% nonredeemable PCG-PA NYSE American LLC First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5.50% nonredeemable PCG-PB NYSE American LLC First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5% nonredeemable PCG-PC NYSE American LLC

Item 8.01. Other Events On January 6, 2023, Pacific Gas and Electric Company completed the sale of (i) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.150% First Mortgage Bonds due 2033 and (ii) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.750% First Mortgage Bonds due 2053 (collectively, the "Mortgage Bonds"). For further information concerning the Mortgage Bonds, refer to the exhibits attached to this report. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits (d) Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated January 4, 2023, by and among Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 4.1 Eighteenth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of January 6, 2023, relating to the Mortgage Bonds, between Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the Trustee (including the forms of the Mortgage Bonds of each series) 5.1 Opinion of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, dated January 6, 2023 23.1 Consent of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1 above) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document