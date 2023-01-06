Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 06/01/2023 GMT
15.89 USD   +1.47%
09:37pPg&e : Pacific Gas and Electric Company - Form 8-K
PU
09:15pPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
AQ
09:15pPG&E CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PG&E : Pacific Gas and Electric Company - Form 8-K

01/06/2023 | 09:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM
8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report: January 4, 2023
(Date of earliest event reported)
Commission
File Number
Exact Name of Registrant
as specified in its charter
State or Other Jurisdiction of
Incorporation or Organization
IRS Employer
Identification Number
1-12609
PG&E CORPORATION
California
94-3234914
1-2348
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
California
94-0742640
77 Beale Street
P.O. Box 770000
San Francisco, California94177
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(415)
973-1000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
77 Beale Street
P.O. Box 770000
San Francisco, California94177
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(415)
973-7000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form
8-K
filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting Material pursuant to Rule
14a-12
under the Exchange Act (17 CFR
240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement
communications pursuant to Rule
14d-2(b)
under the Exchange Act (17 CFR
240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule
13e-4(c)
under the Exchange Act (17 CFR
240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Common stock, no par value PCG The New York Stock Exchange
Equity Units PCGU The New York Stock Exchange
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5% series A redeemable
PCG-PE
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5% redeemable
PCG-PD
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 4.80% redeemable
PCG-PG
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 4.50% redeemable
PCG-PH
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 4.36% series A redeemable
PCG-PI
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 6% nonredeemable
PCG-PA
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5.50% nonredeemable
PCG-PB
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5% nonredeemable
PCG-PC
NYSE American LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule
12b-2
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(§240.12b-2
of this chapter).
Emerging growth company PG&E Corporation
Emerging growth company Pacific Gas and Electric Company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
PG&E Corporation
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Item 8.01.
Other Events
On January 6, 2023, Pacific Gas and Electric Company completed the sale of (i) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.150% First Mortgage Bonds due 2033 and (ii) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.750% First Mortgage Bonds due 2053 (collectively, the "Mortgage Bonds"). For further information concerning the Mortgage Bonds, refer to the exhibits attached to this report.
Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit
No.
Description
1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated January 4, 2023, by and among Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
4.1 Eighteenth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of January 6, 2023, relating to the Mortgage Bonds, between Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the Trustee (including the forms of the Mortgage Bonds of each series)
5.1 Opinion of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, dated January 6, 2023
23.1 Consent of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1 above)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrants have duly caused this report to be signed on their behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
PG&E CORPORATION
By:
/s/ Christopher A. Foster
Christopher A. Foster
Dated: January 6, 2023 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
By:
/s/ David S. Thomason
David S. Thomason
Dated: January 6, 2023 Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Controller

Attachments

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 21:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
09:37pPg&e : Pacific Gas and Electric Company - Form 8-K
PU
09:15pPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and..
AQ
09:15pPG&E CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
AQ
03:02pEnergy Vault - PG&E Teams With Energy Vault to Build and Operate the Largest Green Hydr..
AQ
02:42pPG&E Restoring Power in Northern, Central California After Storms
MT
01:19pPacific storm leaves over 60,000 still without power in California
RE
07:19aThird Point Investors Logs Negative Return In December 2022
MT
12:04aPG&E Crews Out in Full Force Restoring Power Amid Historic Storm Conditions Across Nort..
PR
01/05Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Fade Slightly This Afternoon
MT
01/05Sector Update: Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 056 M - 18 311 M
Net income 2022 2 046 M - 1 698 M
Net Debt 2022 45 318 M - 37 622 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 127 M 31 127 M 25 842 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,66 $
Average target price 17,56 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-2.34%31 127
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.16%164 199
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.77%79 517
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.54%76 550
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.14%72 946
ENEL S.P.A.8.91%58 585