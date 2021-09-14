Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PG&E Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
PG&E : Preparing for College Includes Making Sure Students are Prepared for Emergencies

09/14/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
College should be an educational and memorable experience for students – but it should also be safe. September is National Preparedness Month, and as students settle into their new surroundings, they need to be prepared for emergencies that could happen at any time. That’s why, in partnership with Chico State, PG&E has developed two educational modules that will show college students how to prepare for an emergency, on and off-campus.

These resources are brief but contain important information that will take the guesswork out of emergency preparedness for students and their families. This information will be available on the Safety Action Center, PG&E’s preparedness website, which provides tips to help Californians keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies.

Students will learn:

  • How to sign up for important alerts so they are aware of potential hazards
  • What essentials to pack in their emergency kit
  • Ways to prevent starting fires in residence halls and off-campus apartments
  • And many more emergency preparedness tips.

To learn more about emergency preparedness tips, please visit the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com).

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 749 M - -
Net income 2021 292 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 001 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 515 M 19 515 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 73,9%
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,83 $
Average target price 14,04 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher A. Foster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-21.11%19 515
NEXTERA ENERGY9.63%165 925
ENEL S.P.A.-9.39%89 968
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.20%79 034
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.35%74 767
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.78%70 232