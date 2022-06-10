Log in
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
11.63 USD   -3.41%
03:22aPG&E : Presentation PDF 1.74 MB
PU
06/09PG&E : 8-K - Form 8-K
PU
06/09PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
PG&E : Presentation PDF 1.74 MB

06/10/2022 | 03:22am EDT
Investor Day

June 10, 2022

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements regarding management's expectations and objectives for future periods as well as forecasts and estimates regarding PG&E Corporation's and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (the "Utility") culture, Lean operating system, wildfire mitigation initiatives, rate base projections, capital expenditure forecasts, expense reduction forecasts, clean energy goals, and regulatory developments. These statements and other statements that are not purely historical constitute forward-looking statements that are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. PG&E Corporation and the Utility are not able to predict all the factors that may affect future results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with:

  • wildfires that have occurred in the Utility's territory, including the extent of the Utility's liability in connection with the 2019 Kincade fire, the 2020 Zogg fire, the 2021 Dixie fire (including the outcome of the criminal complaint filed in connection with the 2020 Zogg fire), and future wildfires;
  • the Utility's ability to recover wildfire-related costs, including costs for the 2021 Dixie fire, from the Wildfire Fund (including the Utility's maintenance of a valid safety certificate and whether the Wildfire Fund has sufficient remaining funds) and through the WEMA and FERC TO rate cases; and the timing of insurance recoveries;
  • the Utility's implementation of its wildfire mitigation initiatives, including the Public Safety Power Shutoff and Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program and the undergrounding initiative, and the initiatives' effectiveness;
  • the Utility's ability to safely and reliably operate, maintain, construct and decommission its facilities;
  • the Utility's ability to obtain wildfire insurance at a reasonable cost in the future, or at all; the adequacy of insurance coverage and scope of limitations; the ability to obtain recovery of insurance premiums; and the timing and extent of insurance recoveries;
  • changes in the electric power and gas industries driven by technological advancements and a decarbonized economy;
  • a cyber incident, cyber security breach, severe natural event or physical attack;
  • severe weather conditions, extended drought, and climate change, particularly their impact on the likelihood and severity of wildfires;
  • the impact of legislative and regulatory developments, including those regarding wildfires, the environment, California's clean energy goals, the nuclear industry, regulation of utilities and their holding companies, and taxes;
  • the timing and outcome of FERC and CPUC ratemaking, cost recovery, and future cost of capital proceedings;
  • the outcome of self-reports, investigations or other enforcement actions, including the EOEP and other enforcement proceedings;
  • PG&E Corporation and the Utility's substantial indebtedness, which may adversely affect their financial health and limit their operating flexibility;
  • the ability of PG&E Corporation and the Utility to finance through securitization up to $2.4 billion of fire risk mitigation capital expenditures that were or will be incurred by the Utility and $7.5 billion of costs related to the 2017 Northern California wildfires;
  • the timing and outcome of PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's litigation, including unresolved claims from the Chapter 11 proceedings, securities class action claims, wildfire-related litigation, and appeals of the Confirmation Order;
  • future substantial sales of shares of common stock of PG&E Corporation by existing shareholders, including the Fire Victim Trust;
  • the Utility's ability to retain or contract for the workforce to execute its wildfire mitigation initiatives;
  • the Utility's ability to control operating costs, timely recover costs through rates and achieve projected savings, and the extent to which it incurs unrecoverable costs that are higher than forecasted;
  • tax treatment of certain assets and liabilities, including whether PG&E Corporation or the Utility undergoes an "ownership change" that limits certain tax attributes;
  • the impact of growing distributed and renewable generation resources, and changing customer demand for its natural gas and electric services; and
  • the other factors disclosed in PG&E Corporation and the Utility's joint annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, their joint quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March
    31, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q"), and other reports filed with the SEC, which are available on PG&E Corporation's website at www.pgecorp.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Undefined, capitalized terms have the meanings set forth in the Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated, the statements in this presentation are made as of June 9, 2022. PG&E Corporation and the Utility undertake no obligation to update information contained herein. This presentation was attached to PG&E Corporation and the Utility's joint current report on Form 8-K that was furnished to the SEC on June 9, 2

2022 and is also available on PG&E Corporation's website at www.pgecorp.com.

PG&E Senior Executive Team

Patti Poppe

CEO

PG&E Corporation

Former President

and CEO CMS Energy

15 years utility experience

Adam Wright

Sumeet Singh

Jason Glickman

EVP, COO

EVP, Chief Risk Officer

EVP, Engineering,

17 years utility

19 years of utility

Planning & Strategy

experience

experience

20 years industry experience

including: President &

including: Vice President,

including: Partner & Global Head

Chief Executive Officer

Electric Operations Asset &

of Utilities and Renewables at

MidAmerican

Risk Management at PG&E

Bain & Company

Carla Peterman

Chris Foster

EVP, Corporate Affairs

EVP, CFO

19 years industry

15 years industry

experience

experience

including: SVP Strategy

including: VP of Investor

and Regulatory Affairs at

Relations & Treasury at

SCE

PG&E

15 years automotive experience

Julius Cox

John Simon

Marlene Santos

Ajay Waghray

EVP, People, Shared

EVP, General Counsel and Chief

EVP, Chief

SVP, Chief

Services & Supply Chain

Ethics & Compliance Officer

Customer Officer

Information Officer

20 years industry experience

15 years industry experience

39 years industry experience

30 years industry experience

The team for the time

3

®

Welcome: We are...

Changing

Mitigating

Earning Trust

Culture

Risk

Delivering

Building

Physical and

on our

Capability

Financial

Commitments

…by accelerating performance.

4

Mitigating Physical and Financial Risk

Changing culture and building capability

Adam Wright - EVP, COO

Mitigating physical risk today

Sumeet Singh - EVP, Chief Risk Officer

Engineering risk and opportunity

Jason Glickman - EVP, Engineering, Planning & Strategy

Earning trust

Carla Peterman - EVP, Corporate Affairs

Mitigating financial risk for customers and investors

Chris Foster - EVP, CFO

Accelerating performance

5

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 191 M - -
Net income 2022 2 117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 44 507 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 929 M 23 929 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,04 $
Average target price 16,11 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-4.20%23 929
NEXTERA ENERGY-17.16%154 194
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.33%85 066
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.82%79 296
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.73%73 275
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.99%65 940