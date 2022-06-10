PG&E : Presentation PDF 1.74 MB

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements regarding management's expectations and objectives for future periods as well as forecasts and estimates regarding PG&E Corporation's and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (the "Utility") culture, Lean operating system, wildfire mitigation initiatives, rate base projections, capital expenditure forecasts, expense reduction forecasts, clean energy goals, and regulatory developments. These statements and other statements that are not purely historical constitute forward-looking statements that are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. PG&E Corporation and the Utility are not able to predict all the factors that may affect future results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with:

wildfires that have occurred in the Utility's territory, including the extent of the Utility's liability in connection with the 2019 Kincade fire, the 2020 Zogg fire, the 2021 Dixie fire (including the outcome of the criminal complaint filed in connection with the 2020 Zogg fire), and future wildfires;

wildfire-related costs, including costs for the 2021 Dixie fire, from the Wildfire Fund (including the Utility's maintenance of a valid safety certificate and whether the Wildfire Fund has sufficient remaining funds) and through the WEMA and FERC TO rate cases; and the timing of insurance recoveries; the Utility's implementation of its wildfire mitigation initiatives, including the Public Safety Power Shutoff and Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program and the undergrounding initiative, and the initiatives' effectiveness;

the Utility's ability to safely and reliably operate, maintain, construct and decommission its facilities;

the Utility's ability to obtain wildfire insurance at a reasonable cost in the future, or at all; the adequacy of insurance coverage and scope of limitations; the ability to obtain recovery of insurance premiums; and the timing and extent of insurance recoveries;

changes in the electric power and gas industries driven by technological advancements and a decarbonized economy;

a cyber incident, cyber security breach, severe natural event or physical attack;

severe weather conditions, extended drought, and climate change, particularly their impact on the likelihood and severity of wildfires;

the impact of legislative and regulatory developments, including those regarding wildfires, the environment, California's clean energy goals, the nuclear industry, regulation of utilities and their holding companies, and taxes;

the timing and outcome of FERC and CPUC ratemaking, cost recovery, and future cost of capital proceedings;

self-reports, investigations or other enforcement actions, including the EOEP and other enforcement proceedings; PG&E Corporation and the Utility's substantial indebtedness, which may adversely affect their financial health and limit their operating flexibility;

the ability of PG&E Corporation and the Utility to finance through securitization up to $2.4 billion of fire risk mitigation capital expenditures that were or will be incurred by the Utility and $7.5 billion of costs related to the 2017 Northern California wildfires;

wildfire-related litigation, and appeals of the Confirmation Order; future substantial sales of shares of common stock of PG&E Corporation by existing shareholders, including the Fire Victim Trust;

the Utility's ability to retain or contract for the workforce to execute its wildfire mitigation initiatives;

the Utility's ability to control operating costs, timely recover costs through rates and achieve projected savings, and the extent to which it incurs unrecoverable costs that are higher than forecasted;

tax treatment of certain assets and liabilities, including whether PG&E Corporation or the Utility undergoes an "ownership change" that limits certain tax attributes;

the impact of growing distributed and renewable generation resources, and changing customer demand for its natural gas and electric services; and

the other factors disclosed in PG&E Corporation and the Utility's joint annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, their joint quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March

31, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q"), and other reports filed with the SEC, which are available on PG&E Corporation's website at www.pgecorp.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

