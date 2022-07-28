Log in
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : Presentation and Complete Earnings Exhibits (PDF 968 KB)

07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
2022 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

July 28, 2022

®

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements regarding PG&E Corporation's and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (the "Utility") future performance, including expectations, objectives, and forecasts about operating results (including 2022 non-GAAP core earnings), equity needs, rate base growth, capital expenditures, expense reductions, wildfire risk mitigation, and regulatory developments. These statements and other statements that are not purely historical constitute forward-looking statements that are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. PG&E Corporation and the Utility are not able to predict all the factors that may affect future results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with:

  • wildfires that have occurred in the Utility's territory, including the extent of the Utility's liability in connection with the 2019 Kincade fire, the 2020 Zogg fire, the 2021 Dixie fire (including the outcome of the criminal complaint filed in connection with the 2020 Zogg fire), and future wildfires;
  • the Utility's ability to recover wildfire-related costs, including costs for the 2021 Dixie fire, from the Wildfire Fund (including the Utility's maintenance of a valid safety certificate and whether the Wildfire Fund has sufficient remaining funds) and through the WEMA and FERC TO rate cases; and the timing of insurance recoveries;
  • the Utility's implementation of its wildfire mitigation programs, including the Public Safety Power Shutoff program, EPSS, situational awareness and response, the undergrounding initiative, and the programs' effectiveness;
  • the Utility's ability to safely and reliably operate, maintain, construct and decommission its facilities;
  • the Utility's ability to obtain wildfire insurance at a reasonable cost in the future, or at all; the adequacy of insurance coverage and scope of limitations; the ability to obtain recovery of insurance premiums; and the timing and extent of insurance recoveries;
  • changes in the electric power and gas industries driven by technological advancements and a decarbonized economy;
  • a cyber incident, cyber security breach, severe natural event or physical attack;
  • severe weather conditions, extended drought, and climate change, particularly their impact on the likelihood and severity of wildfires;
  • the impact of legislative and regulatory developments, including those regarding wildfires, the environment, California's cle an energy goals, the nuclear industry, regulation of utilities and their holding companies, municipalization, privacy, and taxes;
  • the timing and outcome of FERC and CPUC ratemaking, cost recovery, and future cost of capital proceedings;
  • the outcome of self-reports, investigations or other enforcement actions, including the EOEP and other enforcement proceedings;
  • PG&E Corporation and the Utility's substantial indebtedness, which may adversely affect their financial health and limit their operating flexibility;
  • the ability of PG&E Corporation and the Utility to finance through securitization up to $2.4 billion of remaining fire risk mitigation capital expenditures that were or will be incurred by the Utility;
  • the timing and outcome of PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's litigation, including unresolved claims from the Chapter 11 proceedings, securities class action claims, wildfire-related litigation, and appeals of the Confirmation Order;
  • future substantial sales of shares of common stock of PG&E Corporation by existing shareholders, including the Fire Victim Trust;
  • the Utility's ability to retain or contract for the workforce to execute its wildfire mitigation initiatives;
  • the Utility's ability to control operating costs, timely recover costs through rates and achieve projected savings, and the extent to which it incurs unrecoverable costs that are higher than forecasted;
  • tax treatment of certain assets and liabilities, including whether PG&E Corporation or the Utility undergoes an "ownership change" that limits certain tax attributes;
  • the impact of growing distributed and renewable generation resources, and changing customer demand for its natural gas and electric services; and
  • the other factors disclosed in PG&E Corporation and the Utility's joint annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, their joint quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q"), and other reports filed with the SEC, which are available on PG&E Corporation's website at www.pgecorp.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Undefined, capitalized terms have the meanings set forth in the Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated, the statements in this presentation are made as of July 28,

2022. PG&E Corporation and the Utility undertake no obligation to update information contained herein. This presentation was attached to PG&E Corporation and the Utility's

joint current report on Form 8-K that was furnished to the SEC on July 28, 2022 and is also available on PG&E Corporation's website at www.pgecorp.com.

2

®

Delivering Our 2022 Guidance…

We put surplus

performance to work

for our customers AND deliver on our EPS growth target for investors

NON-GAAPCORE EPS1

RESULTS

  • Second Quarter - 25¢
  • First Half - 55¢

FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

  • EPS - $1.07 - $1.13
  • Total New Equity - $0 - $250M

EPS GROWTH

  • At Least 10% for 2022-2024
  • At Least 9% in 2025 and 2026

Q2 2022

Status

On Track

On Track

Presentation endnotes are included in Appendix 7.

…For Customers AND Investors

3

®

2022: Mitigating Risk…

Mitigating Physical Risk

Mitigating Financial Risk

Customers

Wildfire Risk

Vegetation Management

Simple and Affordable Model

Inspections and

Improved Service

System Hardening

Affordable Rates

  • EPSS and PSPS

Working with California

Investors

Non-GAAP Core EPS Growth1

Exploring Diablo Canyon Power

Plant Extension

At Least 10% for 2022-2024

Proposed Undergrounding

At Least 9% in 2025 and 2026

Legislation

Stronger Balance Sheet

Presentation endnotes are included in Appendix 7.

…And Earning Trust

4

®

Layers Of Protection…

100%

PG&E actions have80% mitigated

90% 60%

of wildfire risk1

40%

20%

0%

Wildfire Mitigation Programs

(System Hardening/Undergrounding, Vegetation Management, Enhanced Inspections and Repairs)

Enhanced Powerline Safety

Settings (EPSS)

Public Safety Power Shutoff

Situational Awareness

& Response

Addressing with additional mitigations such as ~10%Partial Voltage Detection and Downed

Conductor Technology

Presentation endnotes are included in Appendix 7.…Mitigating Ninety Percent Of Risk Today5

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 12:05:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 295 M - -
Net income 2022 2 088 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 425 M 21 425 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,78 $
Average target price 15,86 $
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-11.20%21 425
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.90%157 929
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.54%82 010
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.19%77 841
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.44%66 050
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.81%64 324