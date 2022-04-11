Log in
  5. PG&E Corporation
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 01:40:28 pm EDT
12.14 USD   -5.45%
PG&E Reaches Settlements to Further Invest in Wildfire Safety

04/11/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
By Isaac Taylor


Pacific Gas and Electric Co., a subsidiary of PG&E Corp., and district attorneys representing six Northern California counties reached settlements resolving the 2019 Kincade Fire and 2021 Dixie Fire.

Following the agreements, no criminal charges will be filed in the Dixie Fire, and the criminal complaint regarding the Kincade Fire will be dismissed.

"We are committed to doing our part, and we look forward to a long partnership with these communities to make it right and make it safe," said Patti Poppe, chief executive of PG&E Corp. The company is open to increased transparency and accountability, Ms. Poppe added.

PG&E also committed to a five-year monitorship of its vegetation management and system inspection work in the six counties, according to a news release.

The company's stock price sits at $12.34, down 3.8% on Monday.


Write to Isaac Taylor at isaac.taylor@wsj.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 056 M - -
Net income 2022 2 161 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 519 M 25 519 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 62,1%
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION5.77%25 519
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.79%169 119
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.96%88 808
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.53%81 097
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.89%74 742
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.12.50%71 647