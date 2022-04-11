PG&E Reaches Settlements to Further Invest in Wildfire Safety

By Isaac Taylor

Pacific Gas and Electric Co., a subsidiary of PG&E Corp., and district attorneys representing six Northern California counties reached settlements resolving the 2019 Kincade Fire and 2021 Dixie Fire.

Following the agreements, no criminal charges will be filed in the Dixie Fire, and the criminal complaint regarding the Kincade Fire will be dismissed.

"We are committed to doing our part, and we look forward to a long partnership with these communities to make it right and make it safe," said Patti Poppe, chief executive of PG&E Corp. The company is open to increased transparency and accountability, Ms. Poppe added.

PG&E also committed to a five-year monitorship of its vegetation management and system inspection work in the six counties, according to a news release.

The company's stock price sits at $12.34, down 3.8% on Monday.

Write to Isaac Taylor at isaac.taylor@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1302ET