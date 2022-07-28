PG&E : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results PDF

Investor Relations Contact: 415.972.7080 | Media Inquiries Contact: 415.973.5930 | www.pgecorp.com July 28, 2022
PG&E Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results, on Track for
Adjusted GAAP Earnings Guidance of $0.74 to $1.02 per Diluted Share and Reaffirmed
Non-GAAP Core Earnings Guidance of $1.07 to $1.13 per Diluted Share
Recorded GAAP earnings were $0.17 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.18 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.
Non-GAAPcore earnings were $0.25 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.27 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.
Recorded GAAP earnings were $0.39 per diluted share for the first half of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.24 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.
Non-GAAPcore earnings were $0.55 per diluted share for the first half of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.50 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.
2022 EPS guidance for GAAP earnings was adjusted to a range of $0.74 to $1.02 per diluted share and non-GAAP core earnings was reaffirmed in the range of $1.07 to $1.13 per diluted share.
Forecasted equity needs were narrowed and lowered for 2022 to a range of $0 to $250 million.
OAKLAND - PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) recorded second-quarter 2022 income available for common shareholders of $356 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This compares with income available for common shareholders of $397 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
GAAP results include non-core items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, which totaled $180 million after tax, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter. These results were primarily driven by costs related to PG&E Corporation's and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (Utility) reorganization cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (Chapter 11), wildfire-related costs, the amortization of Wildfire Fund contributions under Assembly Bill (AB) 1054, strategic repositioning costs, and investigation remedies, partially offset by rate neutral (Senate Bill (SB) 901) securitization and Fire Victim Trust tax benefits.
"We are on track to deliver on our 2022 commitments," said Patti Poppe, CEO of PG&E Corporation. "We are reducing risk and making the right investments for the future. Our daily focus on delivering predictable results and keeping costs down reflects our Triple Bottom Line of serving people, the planet, and California's prosperity."
Non-GAAP Core Earnings
PG&E Corporation's non-GAAP core earnings, which exclude non-core items, were $536 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $575 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, during the same period in 2021.
The decrease in quarter-over-quarternon-GAAP core earnings per diluted share was primarily driven by regulatory items, taxes and other miscellaneous items, partially offset by the growth in rate base earnings and cost reductions.
PG&E Corporation uses "non-GAAP core earnings," which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to provide a measure that allows investors to compare the underlying financial performance of the business from one period to another, exclusive of non-core items. See the accompanying tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings to consolidated earnings available for common shareholders.
2022 Guidance
PG&E Corporation is adjusting 2022 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $0.74 to $1.02 per diluted share, which includes non-core items. PG&E Corporation is adjusting 2022 non-core items guidance in the range of $230 million to $720 million after tax, reflecting costs related to the amortization of Wildfire Fund contributions under AB 1054, PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's reorganization cases under Chapter 11, wildfire-related costs, investigation remedies, and strategic repositioning costs, partially offset by rate neutral (SB 901) securitization and Fire Victim Trust tax benefits and prior period net regulatory impact.
On a non-GAAP basis, the guidance range for projected 2022 non-GAAP core earnings is reaffirmed at $1.07 to $1.13 per diluted share. Factors driving non-GAAP core earnings include unrecoverable interest expense of $330 million to $370 million after tax and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs.
Guidance is based on various assumptions and forecasts, including those relating to authorized revenues, future expenses, capital expenditures, rate base, equity issuances, and certain other factors.
Public Dissemination of Certain Information
PG&E CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Revenues
Electric
$
3,690
$
3,951
$
7,848
$
7,346
Natural gas
1,428
1,264
$
3,068
$
2,585
Total operating revenues
5,118
5,215
10,916
9,931
Operating Expenses
Cost of electricity
780
847
1,282
1,437
Cost of natural gas
359
187
920
494
Operating and maintenance
2,291
2,583
5,401
4,919
SB 901 securitization charges, net
40
-
40
-
Wildfire-related claims, net of recoveries
145
(5)
144
167
Wildfire Fund expense
117
118
235
237
Depreciation, amortization, and
941
851
1,913
1,739
decommissioning
Total operating expenses
4,673
4,581
9,935
8,993
Operating Income
445
634
981
938
Interest income
19
15
27
17
Interest expense
(411)
(398)
(830)
(806)
Other income (expense), net
(21)
128
128
255
Reorganization items, net
-
(11)
-
(11)
Income Before Income Taxes
32
368
306
393
Income tax benefit
(328)
(33)
(532)
(131)
Net Income
360
401
838
524
Preferred stock dividend requirement of
4
4
7
7
subsidiary
Income Available for Common Shareholders
$
356
$
397
$
831
$
517
Weighted Average Common Shares
1,987
1,985
1,987
1,985
Outstanding, Basic
Weighted Average Common Shares
2,141
2,146
2,141
2,146
Outstanding, Diluted
Net Income Per Common Share, Basic
$
0.18
$
0.20
$
0.42
$
0.26
Net Income Per Common Share, Diluted
$
0.17
$
0.18
$
0.39
$
0.24
Reconciliation of PG&E Corporation's Consolidated Earnings Available for Common Shareholders in Accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to Non-GAAP Core Earnings
Second Quarter, 2022 vs. 2021
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Earnings per
Earnings per
Common
Common
Earnings
Share
Earnings
Share
(Diluted)
(Diluted)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
PG&E Corporation's Earnings on a GAAP basis
$ 356
$ 397
$ 0.17
$ 0.18
$ 831
$ 517
$ 0.39
$ 0.24
Non-core items: (1)
Bankruptcy and legal costs (2)
151
40
0.07
0.02
186
72
0.09
0.03
Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance (3)
112
3
0.05
-
178
136
0.08
0.06
Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution (4)
84
85
0.04
0.04
169
171
0.08
0.08
Strategic repositioning costs (5)
3
-
-
-
3
-
-
-
Investigation remedies (6)
2
50
-
0.02
72
78
0.03
0.04
Prior period net regulatory impact (7)
-
-
-
-
45
88
0.02
0.04
Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization (8)
(173)
-
(0.08)
-
(308)
-
(0.14)
-
PG&E Corporation's Non-GAAP Core Earnings (9)
$ 536
$ 575
$ 0.25
$ 0.27
$1,175
$1,062
$ 0.55
$ 0.50
All amounts presented in the table above and footnotes below are tax adjusted at PG&E Corporation's statutory tax rate of 27.98% for 2022 and 2021, except for certain costs that are not tax deductible. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
"Non-coreitems" include items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings and affect comparability of financial results between periods, consisting of the items listed in the table above. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
Includes bankruptcy and legal costs associated with PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's Chapter 11 filing, including securities litigation costs, legal and other costs, and exit financing costs, as shown below.
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Securities litigation costs
$
145
$
145
Legal and other costs
34
55
Exit financing
31
58
Bankruptcy and legal costs (pre-tax)
$
210
$
258
Tax impacts
(59)
(72)
Bankruptcy and legal costs (post-tax)
$
151
$
186
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.