PG&E : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results PDF

July 28, 2022 PG&E Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results, on Track for Adjusted GAAP Earnings Guidance of $0.74 to $1.02 per Diluted Share and Reaffirmed Non-GAAP Core Earnings Guidance of $1.07 to $1.13 per Diluted Share Recorded GAAP earnings were $0.17 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.18 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.25 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.27 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Recorded GAAP earnings were $0.39 per diluted share for the first half of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.24 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.55 per diluted share for the first half of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.50 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

2022 EPS guidance for GAAP earnings was adjusted to a range of $0.74 to $1.02 per diluted share and non-GAAP core earnings was reaffirmed in the range of $1.07 to $1.13 per diluted share.

Forecasted equity needs were narrowed and lowered for 2022 to a range of $0 to $250 million. OAKLAND - PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) recorded second-quarter 2022 income available for common shareholders of $356 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This compares with income available for common shareholders of $397 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. GAAP results include non-core items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, which totaled $180 million after tax, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter. These results were primarily driven by costs related to PG&E Corporation's and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (Utility) reorganization cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (Chapter 11), wildfire-related costs, the amortization of Wildfire Fund contributions under Assembly Bill (AB) 1054, strategic repositioning costs, and investigation remedies, partially offset by rate neutral (Senate Bill (SB) 901) securitization and Fire Victim Trust tax benefits. "We are on track to deliver on our 2022 commitments," said Patti Poppe, CEO of PG&E Corporation. "We are reducing risk and making the right investments for the future. Our daily focus on delivering predictable results and keeping costs down reflects our Triple Bottom Line of serving people, the planet, and California's prosperity." Non-GAAP Core Earnings PG&E Corporation's non-GAAP core earnings, which exclude non-core items, were $536 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $575 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, during the same period in 2021.

The decrease in quarter-over-quarternon-GAAP core earnings per diluted share was primarily driven by regulatory items, taxes and other miscellaneous items, partially offset by the growth in rate base earnings and cost reductions. PG&E Corporation uses "non-GAAP core earnings," which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to provide a measure that allows investors to compare the underlying financial performance of the business from one period to another, exclusive of non-core items. See the accompanying tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings to consolidated earnings available for common shareholders. 2022 Guidance PG&E Corporation is adjusting 2022 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $0.74 to $1.02 per diluted share, which includes non-core items. PG&E Corporation is adjusting 2022 non-core items guidance in the range of $230 million to $720 million after tax, reflecting costs related to the amortization of Wildfire Fund contributions under AB 1054, PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's reorganization cases under Chapter 11, wildfire-related costs, investigation remedies, and strategic repositioning costs, partially offset by rate neutral (SB 901) securitization and Fire Victim Trust tax benefits and prior period net regulatory impact. On a non-GAAP basis, the guidance range for projected 2022 non-GAAP core earnings is reaffirmed at $1.07 to $1.13 per diluted share. Factors driving non-GAAP core earnings include unrecoverable interest expense of $330 million to $370 million after tax and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Guidance is based on various assumptions and forecasts, including those relating to authorized revenues, future expenses, capital expenditures, rate base, equity issuances, and certain other factors. Supplemental Financial Information In addition to the financial information accompanying this release, presentation slides have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and are available on PG&E Corporation's website at: http://investor.pgecorp.com/financials/quarterly-earnings-reports/ default.aspx. Earnings Conference Call PG&E Corporation will also hold a conference call on July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its second quarter 2022 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website. What: Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call When: Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the conference call will be archived at http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through August 5, 2022, by dialing (800) 770-2030. International callers may dial 362-9199. For both domestic and international callers, the confirmation code 64421 will be required to access the replay. About PG&E Corporation PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations, estimates, future plans and strategies of PG&E Corporation and the Utility, including but not limited to earnings guidance for 2022. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which management believes are reasonable, and on information currently available to management, but are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition to the risk that these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include factors disclosed in PG&E Corporation and the Utility's joint annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, their most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and other reports filed with the SEC, which are available on PG&E Corporation's website at www.pgecorp.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. PG&E Corporation and the Utility undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

PG&E CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenues Electric $ 3,690 $ 3,951 $ 7,848 $ 7,346 Natural gas 1,428 1,264 $ 3,068 $ 2,585 Total operating revenues 5,118 5,215 10,916 9,931 Operating Expenses Cost of electricity 780 847 1,282 1,437 Cost of natural gas 359 187 920 494 Operating and maintenance 2,291 2,583 5,401 4,919 SB 901 securitization charges, net 40 - 40 - Wildfire-related claims, net of recoveries 145 (5) 144 167 Wildfire Fund expense 117 118 235 237 Depreciation, amortization, and 941 851 1,913 1,739 decommissioning Total operating expenses 4,673 4,581 9,935 8,993 Operating Income 445 634 981 938 Interest income 19 15 27 17 Interest expense (411) (398) (830) (806) Other income (expense), net (21) 128 128 255 Reorganization items, net - (11) - (11) Income Before Income Taxes 32 368 306 393 Income tax benefit (328) (33) (532) (131) Net Income 360 401 838 524 Preferred stock dividend requirement of 4 4 7 7 subsidiary Income Available for Common Shareholders $ 356 $ 397 $ 831 $ 517 Weighted Average Common Shares 1,987 1,985 1,987 1,985 Outstanding, Basic Weighted Average Common Shares 2,141 2,146 2,141 2,146 Outstanding, Diluted Net Income Per Common Share, Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.42 $ 0.26 Net Income Per Common Share, Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.39 $ 0.24