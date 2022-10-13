Advanced search
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-10-13 pm EDT
14.21 USD   +0.96%
01:15p PG&E Safety Action Center Website Provides Resources for Customers to Create Emergency Plan
BU
10/11General Motors Company Creates GM Energy Business Unit
MT
10/07PG&E - New and Expanded Resources Can Help Customers Prepare for Possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs as Windy Season Approaches
AQ
PG&E Safety Action Center Website Provides Resources for Customers to Create Emergency Plan

10/13/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
Fire Prevention Week Is An Excellent Time To Prepare for Emergencies

As part of National Fire Preparedness Week, PG&E is partnering with CAL FIRE and the National Fire Protection Association to provide Californians with important information to keep themselves safe. Taking the steps to make sure you and your family are prepared for fire is extremely important as California enters what is traditionally the peak of wildfire season. You may only have minutes to evacuate if a fire breaks out in or around your home, so it is important to have a plan in place beforehand. Every emergency plan should include:

  • Mapping out at least two escape routes from your home and practicing your evacuation plan with every member of your family including pets. If you have a garage and it is part of your exit plan, learn how to manually open the garage door in case the power is out.
  • Packing an emergency kit with at least 72 hours worth of food, water, and medication in addition to other supplies like flashlights, batteries and a battery-operated radio.
  • Designating a meeting location outside of your immediate neighborhood in case you are unable to access your home during an emergency.

The Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com), PG&E’s online preparedness resource provides information to empower customers to keep their families, homes, and businesses safe during fires, natural disasters and other emergencies. On that site, you will find tips for building your own personalized emergency plan, how to prepare for an evacuation, and the Do’s and Don’ts of Home Fire Safety - among other valuable information. You will also find 7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home, our digital video series of how-to videos led by David Hawks, Senior Safety Specialist at PG&E and the former CAL FIRE Chief of the Butte County unit.

To learn more about how to keep your home safe from fires and other important safety tips, please visit safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 241 M - -
Net income 2022 2 051 M - -
Net Debt 2022 44 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 966 M 27 966 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION17.13%27 966
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.08%142 938
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-18.05%66 194
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.32%65 375
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.55%55 728
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-20.24%52 165