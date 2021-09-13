PG&E : September 12, 2021 Order granting motion for leave to file

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1464 Filed 09/12/21 Page 1 of 1

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff, No. CR 14-00175 WHA v. PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC ORDER GRANTING [1463] MOTION COMPANY, FOR LEAVE TO FILE Defendant.

Request by amici Alex Cannara and Gene Nelson for leave to file is GRANTED. The requests to be heard and for the Court to invite a representative from PG&E to the Monday hearing are DENIED.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Dated: September 12, 2021.

WILLIAM ALSUP

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE