    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : September 12, 2021 Order granting motion for leave to file

09/13/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
United States District Court Northern District of California

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1464 Filed 09/12/21 Page 1 of 1

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

No. CR 14-00175 WHA

v.

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC

ORDER GRANTING [1463] MOTION

COMPANY,

FOR LEAVE TO FILE

Defendant.

Request by amici Alex Cannara and Gene Nelson for leave to file is GRANTED. The requests to be heard and for the Court to invite a representative from PG&E to the Monday hearing are DENIED.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Dated: September 12, 2021.

WILLIAM ALSUP

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 18:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
