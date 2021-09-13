PG&E : September 12, 2021 Order granting motion for leave to file
United States District Court Northern District of California
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1464 Filed 09/12/21 Page 1 of 1
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
Plaintiff,
No. CR 14-00175 WHA
v.
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC
ORDER GRANTING [1463] MOTION
COMPANY,
FOR LEAVE TO FILE
Defendant.
Request by
amici Alex Cannara and Gene Nelson for leave to file is G RANTED. The requests to be heard and for the Court to invite a representative from PG&E to the Monday hearing are D ENIED.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Dated: September 12, 2021.
WILLIAM ALSUP
UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE
