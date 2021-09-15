PG&E : September 14, 2021 Order for further responses re. Dixie Fire

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1470 Filed 09/14/21 Page 1 of 4

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff, No. CR 14-00175 WHA v. PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC ORDER FOR FURTHER COMPANY, RESPONSES RE DIXIE FIRE Defendant.

In addition to the questions posed in open court yesterday (which answers are due Friday at noon), PG&E shall please separately answer the following by SEPTEMBER 24 AT NOON.

1. PG&E shall describe its policies, practices, and procedures then in place for the circumstances in which it would deenergize a line pending investigation of a fault. It shall also describe the extent to which the decision to do so rests with troublemen versus the dispatch operator versus others. PG&E shall identify, by name and position, all individuals with decision-making power and shall identify by name all specific individuals who actually gave consideration or input as to how to respond to this July 13 incident. For one example, did anyone specifically consider de-energizing any part (or all) of the Bucks Creek 1101 line and, if so, when and how?