PG&E : September 21, 2022 - Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:
Reporting Date: 9/21/2022 4:33:31 PM
Incident Date: 9/2/2022 @ 3:40 a.m.
Reported By: [Redacted]
Utility Name: PG&E
Phone Number: [Redacted]
Email Address: [Redacted]
Incident Location: West Flora Street and North Pershing Avenue Stockton, San Joaquin County
Reasons For Reporting:
-
Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )
-
Names of Fatalities:
-
Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
-
Names of Injured:
-
Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )
-
Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )
-
Operator Judgement? No
-
Media Coverage? No
Cause of Incident: Fire (Other Cause: )
Agencies on Scene:
Facilities Affected:
-
Utilities Facilities: Stockton Acres 0402
-
Voltage (KV): 4kV
-
Customer's Facilities:
DigIn Information:
-
Excavator Name:
-
Contact:
-
Phone: (___)___-____
Incident Recovery:
-
On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.
-
Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.
Summary: CPUC PG&E Electric Incident EI220902A On September 2, 2022, at 0340 hours PG&E responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of West Flora Street and North Pershing Avenue in Stockton of San Joaquin County, a non-HFTD. This area is served by the Stockton Acres 0402 4kV overhead distribution circuit. On September 21, 2022, PG&E Law- Claims received a property damage claim in the amount of $50,000. The claim alleges that a PG&E line fell and caused a residential garage fire. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. This information is preliminary.
Disclaimer
