PG&E : September 21, 2022 - Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 9/21/2022 4:33:31 PM

Incident Date: 9/2/2022 @ 3:40 a.m.

Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: [Redacted]

Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: West Flora Street and North Pershing Avenue Stockton, San Joaquin County

Reasons For Reporting:

Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Fatalities:

Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Injured:

Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )

Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

Operator Judgement? No

Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Fire (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

Utilities Facilities: Stockton Acres 0402

Voltage (KV): 4kV

Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

Excavator Name:

Contact:

Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.

Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: CPUC PG&E Electric Incident EI220902A On September 2, 2022, at 0340 hours PG&E responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of West Flora Street and North Pershing Avenue in Stockton of San Joaquin County, a non-HFTD. This area is served by the Stockton Acres 0402 4kV overhead distribution circuit. On September 21, 2022, PG&E Law- Claims received a property damage claim in the amount of $50,000. The claim alleges that a PG&E line fell and caused a residential garage fire. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. This information is preliminary.