    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
12.41 USD   -2.67%
Pg&e : September 21, 2022 - Electric Incident Report
PU
Tronox, Best Buy fall; Wynn Resorts, PG&E rise
AQ
Forest service seizes PG&E equipment as part of fire probe
AQ
PG&E : September 21, 2022 - Electric Incident Report

09/28/2022 | 12:36am EDT
The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 9/21/2022 4:33:31 PM

Incident Date: 9/2/2022 @ 3:40 a.m.

Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E

Phone Number: [Redacted]

Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: West Flora Street and North Pershing Avenue Stockton, San Joaquin County

Reasons For Reporting:

  • Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )
  • Names of Fatalities:
  • Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
  • Names of Injured:
  • Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )
  • Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )
  • Operator Judgement? No
  • Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Fire (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

  • Utilities Facilities: Stockton Acres 0402
  • Voltage (KV): 4kV
  • Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

  • Excavator Name:
  • Contact:
  • Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

  • On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.
  • Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: CPUC PG&E Electric Incident EI220902A On September 2, 2022, at 0340 hours PG&E responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of West Flora Street and North Pershing Avenue in Stockton of San Joaquin County, a non-HFTD. This area is served by the Stockton Acres 0402 4kV overhead distribution circuit. On September 21, 2022, PG&E Law- Claims received a property damage claim in the amount of $50,000. The claim alleges that a PG&E line fell and caused a residential garage fire. This incident is being reported under the property damage criterion. This information is preliminary.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 04:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
