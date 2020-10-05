PG&E : Shares Resources to Help Customers Rebuild and Recover after Wildfires

We’re Here to Help and Recognize How Difficult this Time is for Thousands of Customers

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and other community partners share wildfire recovery support and resource information for customers returning home or rebuilding after recent wildfires. PG&E understands this is a difficult time for communities throughout Northern and Central California.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the communities impacted by the recent wildfires. We are working with affected customers to help assist them through the recovery process. PG&E offers disaster assistance to immediately support customers during this time,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

PG&E recognizes the hardships that those affected by wildfires are facing and know that billing is the last thing on customer’s minds. To help ease the burden, PG&E is offering:

Financial assistance for qualified customers. California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) Program - Qualified households can save 20 percent or more each month on their energy bill. Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) Program - Separate from CARE, income-qualified households with three or more persons can apply for a monthly discount on their electric bill. Residential customers who have special energy needs due to certain qualifying medical conditions can receive a lower rate on monthly energy bills through the Medical Baseline program. There are no income qualifications.

for qualified customers.

In addition PG&E customers may qualify for Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH). REACH provides income qualified customers with financial assistance during times of hardship. Customers impacted by the wildfires are eligible for financial assistance. Certain limitations may apply.

Billing support to stop estimated energy usage attributed to the time period the home or business was unoccupied as a result of the emergency and discontinue billing for structures that were lost in the fire.



Credit relief for eligible customers who have lost their home or business by offering flexible payment arrangements for previous account balances.

PG&E urges customers to follow important safety guidelines as they return to evacuation zones or burn areas. When local first responders allow customers to return home PG&E recommends the following safety tips for homes and business in impacted areas.

Returning Home Safety Tips

If you see downed power lines, treat them as if they are "live" or energized. Keep yourself and others away and call 911, then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

If you smell the distinctive "rotten egg" odor of natural gas, leave the area and call 911 immediately, and then call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

If you or someone else shut off gas service, DO NOT turn it on yourself. Contact PG&E or a qualified professional to perform a safety inspection before restoring gas service and relighting pilot lights.

Contact PG&E or a qualified professional to perform a safety inspection before restoring gas service and relighting pilot lights. Check for damaged household electrical wiring. Turn off the power at the main electric switch if you suspect damage and consult an electrician.

Make sure generators are properly installed by a licensed electrician. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger.

For more information about how PG&E can help with the rebuild and recover phase, please call 800-743-5000, email rebuild@pge.com or visit pge.com/wildfirerecovery and pge.com/consumer-protections.

