  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
PG&E Urges Customers to See if They Qualify for Federal Program on LIHEAP Action Day

02/16/2023 | 10:12am EST
Last Year, PG&E Customers Received More than $75 Million in Energy Bill Assistance from LIHEAP

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Action Day in Washington, D.C. is underway today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges customers who are struggling to pay energy bills to learn more about the program and see if they qualify. 

National Energy and Utility Assistance Coalition (NEUAC) is hosting the LIHEAP Action Day. Hundreds of community advocates from throughout the country will travel to Capitol Hill to urge continued, substantive funding for the program, including PG&E and local LIHEAP service providers.

The federally funded program helps low-income households with their energy bills, including those at risk of having service interrupted for non-payment. LIHEAP is overseen by the California Department of Community Services and Development (CSD) and administered by nonprofit agencies that can help financially impacted residents in providing assistance toward their energy bill. Eligibility for the program is determined by income, household size, place of residence, and other factors.

Last year marked the highest amount of bill credits received by PG&E customers – in total, more than $75.4 million. This January, PG&E customers received a total of $8.6 million, with the average bill credit totaling nearly $1,000. Available funds will vary based on customer circumstances and funding availability.

PG&E is not responsible for administering the LIHEAP program. To find the local LIHEAP agency in your area to apply, visit csd.ca.gov/energybills or call (866) 675-6623 for more information.

To take advantage of additional programs, tools and savings opportunities, PG&E recommends customers become more familiar with the following:

  • Customers can apply for CARE online at pge.com/CARE. Applying is easy and only takes about five minutes. Qualifying customers will begin receiving the CARE program discount within their next billing cycle. Qualified households can save 20 percent or more each month on their energy bill.
  • Separate from CARE, income-qualified households with three or more persons can apply for the Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) Program at pge.com/FERA for an 18% discount on their electric bill. 
  • Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) provides income qualified customers with financial assistance during times of hardship.
  • Customers on the Medical Baseline program who have special energy needs due to certain qualifying medical conditions can receive a lower rate on monthly energy bills.
  • Budget Billing averages customers' monthly energy costs to help monthly payment amounts remain more consistent, even if energy use changes significantly from season to season.
  • Extend your bill due date or make a payment arrangement. Access your online account for details.

About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

 

