PG&E : Wildfire Mitigation and Catastrophic Events Costs Recovery Application (Form 8-K)

Wildfire Mitigation and Catastrophic Events Costs Recovery Application

On September 16, 2021, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the 'Utility'), a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation, filed an application with the California Public Utilities Commission (the 'CPUC') requesting cost recovery of approximately $1.47 billion of recorded expenditures related to wildfire mitigation, certain catastrophic events, and a number of other activities (the '2021 WMCE application').

The recorded expenditures consist of $1.4 billion in expenses and $197 million in capital expenditures. The costs addressed in the 2021 WMCE application cover activities during the years 2015 to 2020 and are incremental to those previously authorized in the Utility's 2017 General Rate Case ('GRC'), 2020 GRC, and other proceedings. The Utility's proposed revenue requirement would be collected over a two-year period starting in January 2023, except for the Microgrids Memorandum Account capital revenue requirement, which would continue through 2026. The costs addressed in this application reflect costs to: (1) complete wildfire risk mitigation activities in accordance with the Utility's annual Wildfire Mitigation Plans; (2) respond to government-declared catastrophic events to repair damaged facilities, restore utility services, and protect the Utility's employees and customers; and (3) implement various customer-focused initiatives. The majority of such costs were incurred in 2020.

The Utility recorded these costs to the memorandum and balancing accounts as set forth in the following table:

Revenue Requirement



$ in millions Vegetation Management Balancing Account (VMBA) $592 Catastrophic Event Memorandum Account (CEMA) $535 Wildfire Mitigation Balancing Account (WMBA) $149 Microgrids Memorandum Account (MGMA) $138 California Consumer Privacy Act Memo Acct. (CCPAMA) $26 Transmission Revenue Requirement Reclassification Memorandum Account (TRRRMA) $13 COVID-19 Pandemic Protections Memo Acct. (CPPMA) $8 Emergency Consumer Memo Acct. (ECMA) $6 Disconnection Memo Acct. (DMA) $1

The requested revenue for CEMA costs reflected in the application include the Utility's costs incurred responding to various catastrophic events. These costs were incurred during the years 2015 to 2020 but primarily in 2020.

The Utility has proposed a schedule that would call for a final decision by the CPUC in September 2022. The Utility is unable to predict the outcome and timing of the application.

