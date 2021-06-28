Log in
PG&E : Cooling Centers Help Local Residents Beat the Heat This Summer

06/28/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Seniors and Others at Risk from Extreme Heat Can Find Relief at Cooling Centers

Cooling Centers continue to provide a safe, air-conditioned location for all residents to cool down during extreme heat.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has long-provided financial support to fund the operation of existing county- and city-run cooling centers throughout the service area where summer temperatures typically reach triple digits, primarily in the Central Valley.

This year, PG&E introduces new partnerships with the City of West Sacramento and Kingsburg as well as El Dorado, Shasta, and San Joaquin counties to help fund the operation of their existing cooling centers.

"We are providing support for several new locations this year as we know cooling centers fulfill a critical resource for customers during the summer months, particularly those at-risk, such as seniors during times of severe, prolonged temperatures,” said Marlene Santos, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at PG&E.

PG&E continues to support cooling centers in the cities of Arvin, Fowler, Fresno, Madera, San Jose, Sanger and Stockton as well as with the Kern County Aging and Adult Services, Kern County Parks and Recreation and the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.

Cooling centers open to the public when the temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service to exceed thresholds set by each area.

PG&E began funding cooling centers as part of a pilot project in 2007 following a 2006 heat wave in the state. Since 2007, PG&E has provided more than $600,000 to support established cooling centers, most located in local government-run senior centers or neighborhood parks and recreation centers.

To find a Cooling Center, please call local city or county governments or visit pge.com/coolingcenters. Modifications to cooling centers may be implemented to ensure safety and comply with current health orders.

PG&E Tips to Stay Safe and Cool this Summer

  • Plan ahead: Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days.
  • Keep an emergency contact list: Keep a list of emergency phone numbers.
  • Have a buddy system: During a heat wave, check in on elderly or frail people.
  • Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water.
  • Stay cool: Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing.
  • Stay safe: Stay out of direct sunlight and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

PG&E is interested in funding the operation of more local Cooling Centers throughout the service area. For more information please contact PG&E at CoolingCenters@pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 711 M - -
Net income 2021 908 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 189 M 20 189 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,17 $
Average target price 14,62 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher A. Foster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-19.22%20 189
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.26%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-3.23%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.50%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.91%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.16%65 138