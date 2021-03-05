Log in
PG&E : March 2, 2021 – Electric Incident Report

03/05/2021 | 05:43pm EST
The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 3/2/2021 4:00:00 PM

Incident Date: 8/9/2020 @ 00:00 a.m. Reported By: [Redacted]

Utility Name: PG&E Phone Number: [Redacted] Email Address: [Redacted]

Incident Location: W. Washington Street east of Highway 101 Eureka, Humboldt

Reasons For Reporting:

  • - Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

  • - Names of Fatalities:

  • - Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

  • - Names of Injured:

  • - Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )

  • - Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

  • - Operator Judgement? No

  • - Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

  • - Utilities Facilities:

  • - Voltage (KV): 12kV

  • - Customer's Facilities: Eureka A-1107

DigIn Information:

  • - Excavator Name:

  • - Contact:

  • - Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

- On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.

- Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: On March 2, 2021, PG&E received a property damage claim from a third-party telecommunications company for in an incident involving a pole fire that occurred on August 9, 2020 at approximately 0005 hours. The alleged damage to the third-party equipment in addition to the damage sustained to PG&E equipment exceeds $50,000. The incident occurred on West Washington Street east of Highway 101 in Eureka. This location is served by the Eureka A-1107 12 KV circuit. PG&E is reporting this under the Property Damage criteria. This information is preliminary.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 22:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
