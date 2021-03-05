PG&E : March 2, 2021 – Electric Incident Report

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:
Reporting Date: 3/2/2021 4:00:00 PM
Incident Date: 8/9/2020 @ 00:00 a.m. Reported By: [Redacted]
Utility Name: PG&E Phone Number: [Redacted] Email Address: [Redacted]
Incident Location: W. Washington Street east of Highway 101 Eureka, Humboldt
Reasons For Reporting:
-
- Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )
-
- Names of Fatalities:
-
- Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )
-
- Names of Injured:
-
- Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )
-
- Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )
-
- Operator Judgement? No
-
- Media Coverage? No
Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )
Agencies on Scene:
Facilities Affected:
DigIn Information:
-
- Excavator Name:
-
- Contact:
-
- Phone: (___)___-____
Incident Recovery:
- On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.
- Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.
Summary: On March 2, 2021, PG&E received a property damage claim from a third-party telecommunications company for in an incident involving a pole fire that occurred on August 9, 2020 at approximately 0005 hours. The alleged damage to the third-party equipment in addition to the damage sustained to PG&E equipment exceeds $50,000. The incident occurred on West Washington Street east of Highway 101 in Eureka. This location is served by the Eureka A-1107 12 KV circuit. PG&E is reporting this under the Property Damage criteria. This information is preliminary.
