PG&E : March 22, 2021 CPUC Response to Judge Alsup

March 22, 2021

Honorable William H. Alsup United States District Court Northern District of California Courtroom 12 - 19th Floor 450 Golden Gate Avenue

San Francisco, California 94102

Re: Proposed Probation Conditions 11 and 12 in Case No. 3:14-cr-00175-WHA

Dear Judge Alsup,

The California Public Utilities Commission ("CPUC") appreciates the opportunity to offer the Court further information on the important topic of appropriately utilizing public safety power shutoff ("PSPS") events and balancing the goal of mitigating undesirable consequences of PSPS. To that end, in response to the Court's invitation, the CPUC is attaching the communications it has in its possession between itself and Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("PG&E") about recently updated estimates of the impact this Court's order could have on the frequency, scope, and duration of PSPS events on this and coming wildfire seasons. See ECF No. 1355.

The CPUC does want to inform the Court that, due to the time constraints inherent to the Court's request for information, the attached may not be a complete inventory of every potentially responsive document, but is a good faith attempt to respond to the Court's request with the information it can marshal under the offered deadlines.

Attachments: Exhibits 1-9