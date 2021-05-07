|
PG&E : May 6, 2021 Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA PG&E; Document 1391 Order Re. Request by Amici
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1391 Filed 05/06/21 Page 1 of 1
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
States District Court District of California
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff,
v.
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY,
Defendant.
No. CR 14-00175 WHA
ORDER RE REQUEST BY AMICI FOR LEAVE TO FILE
The request of amici PG&E customers to file a motion to require a receiver is DENIED. By the time all appeals ran out on any such order, the probation will have ended.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Dated: May 6, 2021.
WILLIAM ALSUP
UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE
