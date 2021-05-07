Log in
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
PG&E : May 6, 2021 Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA PG&E; Document 1391 Order Re. Request by Amici

05/07/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1391 Filed 05/06/21 Page 1 of 1

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

States District Court District of California

The request of amici PG&E customers to file a motion to require a receiver is DENIED. By the time all appeals ran out on any such order, the probation will have ended.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Dated: May 6, 2021.

WILLIAM ALSUP

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE

PG&E Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 21:35:03 UTC.


