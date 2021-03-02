Log in
PG&E : New PG&E Webpage Offers Energy-Saving Tips for Customers Who Are Using More Power at Home Due to the Pandemic

03/02/2021 | 12:02pm EST
Working and Learning at Home Contributed to a 10% Increase in Energy Usage Last Year

The ongoing pandemic has us all spending more time at home, and according to our customer data, the ongoing pandemic could be adding as much as 10 percent to residential home energy usage. To help customers reduce energy usage during the pandemic, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has launched a new webpage focusing on energy-saving tips and recommendations for the three primary areas that drive higher energy use: electronics, heating and cooling, and lighting.

Electronic devices, keeping our homes warm or cool and keeping lights on all have a direct impact on energy usage when spending more time at home, especially with both work from home and distance learning more prevalent.

“We hope this new resource will help customers learn all about the small changes that can add up and reduce overall energy use at home,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President of Business Development & Customer Engagement.

PG&E offers the following tips on the new webpage, pge.com/hometips:

Save Energy When at Home

  • Electronics: Turn off equipment when away for 20 minutes or longer. Sleep or standby modes still use energy. Plug equipment into a smart power strip to easily shut off power to multiple devices when done for the day.
  • Heating and Cooling: Use a smart or programmable thermostat to control your home temperature. These devices can be programmed to run on your schedule, ensuring you don't waste money when you're away. PG&E offers smart thermostat rebates up to $120 to help these efforts. If programming your thermostat, set it to 68 degrees in the winter and 78 degrees in the summer, health permitting.
  • Lighting: Rely on natural light if available. Opening blinds or drapes on sunny days can supply light without using other light sources. Replace old lightbulbs with LED lighting. LEDs not only use less energy, but they also last longer.

Additional Ways to Reduce Energy Usage When at Home:

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 131 M - -
Net income 2021 2 075 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 772 M 21 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Income Statement Evolution
