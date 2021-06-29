Log in
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : Thursday Safety Webinars Give PG&E Customers a Chance to Ask Questions and Hear About Wildfire Safety Progress and Public Safety Power Shutoff Improvements

06/29/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
In July, Events are Scheduled for Customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

Weekly regional wildfire safety webinars will be taking place every Thursday in July, providing PG&E customers with an opportunity to better understand the wildfire prevention plans and progress that has been made in 2021 and to share their feedback.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company hosts these webinars as part of our commitment to the safety of customers and the communities we serve, as the company works year-round to make its system safer and more resilient and improve Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.

During the events, the PG&E team will discuss:

  • PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts
  • Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after PSPS events
  • Improvements to PG&E’s safety technology and tools

Each event will feature a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to PG&E representatives.

The Thursday webinar events take place each week from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will continue through the summer. The following webinars are planned for June:

  • July 8 - Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo Counties
  • July 15 - Santa Clara, Santa Cruz Counties
  • July 22 - Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus Counties
  • July 29 - Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara Counties

Although the webinar events will focus on regional work in the listed counties, all PG&E customers are welcome to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and a dial-in number is available for those who aren’t able to join online.

For information on how to participate, the full webinar events schedule, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2021
