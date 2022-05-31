Log in
04:11pPG&E CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
01:39pDuring National Safety Month, PG&E to Host 811 Webinars to Help Customers Dig Safely and Avoid Expensive Repairs
BU
05/25Installation of Powerline Safety Settings Essentially Complete in High-Fire Risk Areas Across 25,500 Distribution Line Miles in PG&E's Service Area
BU
PG&E's Digital Preparedness Series -- ‘7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home' -- Returns with Three New Bonus Episodes

05/31/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Available on the Safety Action Center, the videos show Californians basic steps to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season

Last year, more than 300,000 Californians watched Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) video learning series, 7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home,” to learn how to prepare their homes and communities for wildfire season.

Now, the show is returning with three new bonus episodes that will show Californians how to get Ready, Set, and Go! These three steps empower communities to prepare for the wildfire season and for swift action should there be a wildfire in their area.

“Fire seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer,” said David Hawks, Senior Public Safety Specialist at PG&E. “The Ready, Set, Go! framework gives homeowners the knowledge they need to prepare their home, family and community from the threat of a wildfire ahead of an emergency – and to better assist first responders.”

“Meteorologists and fire experts continue to forecast that the state of California faces an unprecedented wildfire risk, and that we all need to get ready,” said Sumeet Singh, a PG&E Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Interim Chief Safety Officer.

“At PG&E, we are doing everything possible to prepare for the peak wildfire season and to keep our hometowns that we are privileged to serve safe. We know our customers also want to learn how they can prepare for an emergency – which is why we created the ‘7 Saturdays’ learning series,” Singh said.

You can watch the first of the three bonus episodes now on the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com), PG&E’s online preparedness resource which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies. The second and third episodes will be released in June.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
